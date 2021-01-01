Kelleher
Ramsey Konate Matip Robertson
Keita Arthur Oxlade Jones
Jota Diaz
Not a bad team, those are the players we've not been reliably and consistently able to call on this season so far, it does not include less important absences for Nunez, Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Henderson, Gomez and Thiago. Aside from mental and physical weariness we've never got going and managed to play a consistent pattern all season and the above does not help.
I think the figure is around 135 games missed in total by 1st team players (yes, they may not have been selected)
I think in 2020/21 we were top of the injury list again, by January the figures was 77 games lost to injury
Those are dodgy stats I know, capable of misinterpretation, but they do tell a story.