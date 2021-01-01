« previous next »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:46:30 am
It matters if they're on big wages and we're suffering on the pitch because their level has dropped so much.  No point having good pros in the dressing room if it's making no difference to performances.

Thats quite a leap youve made - Hendon and Milner havent collapsed our finances.
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 06:47:35 pm
Thats quite a leap youve made - Hendon and Milner havent collapsed our finances.

No, but the argument is that keeping them in the squad on wages that could be spent on younger players is because of their influence in the dressing room.  But that hasn't done us any good this season.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:21:23 pm
No, but the argument is that keeping them in the squad on wages that could be spent on younger players is because of their influence in the dressing room.  But that hasn't done us any good this season.

What would you have done with the money saved on their wages?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:25:12 pm
What would you have done with the money saved on their wages?3

Declan Rice.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:25:12 pm
What would you have done with the money saved on their wages?02110

Bought pizzas for everyone on RAWK.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:21:23 pm
No, but the argument is that keeping them in the squad on wages that could be spent on younger players is because of their influence in the dressing room.  But that hasn't done us any good this season.

It will do in the future - as squad begins to turnover we need players who set the example of what is expected.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:21:23 pm
No, but the argument is that keeping them in the squad on wages that could be spent on younger players is because of their influence in the dressing room.  But that hasn't done us any good this season.
how on earth can you say that, with zero idea what they've done/said  in the dressing room/training?
Earlier today I listened to the Anfield Wrap Review show slaughter the tactics and set up vs Leeds and more generally most recent fixtures... just wondering if posters here think they're a 'load of twats' or out of order for 'thinking they know better than the manager and coaches'?
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:08:30 pm
Earlier today I listened to the Anfield Wrap Review show slaughter the tactics and set up vs Leeds and more generally most recent fixtures... just wondering if posters here think they're a 'load of twats' or out of order for 'thinking they know better than the manager and coaches'?

Not at all, but then that's because the contributors on that show are frequently keen to point out that they don't know better than the manager and the coaches. If they were claiming that they did know better than the manager and the coaches, then yes, I would be saying that they were probably demonstrating twattish behaviour.
Obviously Klopp knows better than possibly every poster in here, same with other shite managers that we laugh at. I dont believe anyone in here would argue otherwise. Shutting down posters with that line on a discussion board should be an arrestable offence

Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:36:59 pm
Obviously Klopp knows better than possibly every poster in here, same with other shite managers that we laugh at. I dont believe anyone in here would argue otherwise. Shutting down posters with that line on a discussion board should be an arrestable offence

See also "you just want a sugar daddy" if you suggest maybe we should invest in the playing squad. Ditto "shiny new toys", or "bedwetters" to anyone who says maybe losing back to back games against the bottom 2 is bad, actually.
Klopp is trying different things. He knows what is best for the team. He is doing this whilst the owners are not helping him. I think this is very similar to a few years ago after we won the league and got stuck in this nightmare of not being able to win or find any consistency until we went on a run. I remember at the time Klopp also said the team just have to keep playing trying different things and come through it.
I just want to say that, despite our iffy season so far, its a blessing having Jurgen as our manager. We are in safe hands with him at the helm. As supporters I just hope we see the big picture, back and support him to the hilt. Id rather be suffering a transitional season or two with Klopp than winning titles as a City supporter.
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 10:53:56 pm
See also "you just want a sugar daddy" if you suggest maybe we should invest in the playing squad. Ditto "shiny new toys", or "bedwetters" to anyone who says maybe losing back to back games against the bottom 2 is bad, actually.

I doubt you will come across any genuine Liverpool supporter who doesn't think that losing two games in a row against the two worst teams in the league is a very bad situation. As for the "bedwetters" shout, anyone who is saying that to anyone else at this precise moment needs to behave themselves, although I thought it was a jibe aimed at those who pissed and moaning during that period under Klopp when we were clocking 90-point league seasons and winning the Champions League.
Kelleher
Ramsey Konate Matip Robertson
Keita Arthur Oxlade Jones
Jota Diaz


Not a bad team, those are the players we've not been reliably and consistently able to call on this season so far, it does not include less important absences for Nunez, Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Henderson, Gomez and Thiago. Aside from mental and physical weariness we've never got going and managed to play a consistent pattern all season and the above does not help.


I think the figure is around 135 games missed in total by 1st team players (yes, they may not have been selected)


I think in 2020/21 we were top of the injury list again, by January the figures was 77 games lost to injury




Those are dodgy stats I know, capable of misinterpretation, but they do tell a story.
