Through all of this I hope Klopp isn't hesitant about seeing his whole contract through in any way, shape or form....I was hoping we would somehow convince him to extend again but we'll see, 3 years is a long time in football.



He has built a great team with us that won everything and for that he has a lot of credit in the bank and I'll love him forever. He gets us too.



I always wondered with our hierarchy if they knew how to not only build a successful team but maintain one. It's not easy.

And even when klopp came in, this is not in hindsight, I questioned if he could keep us competing at the very top when having to rebuild a team. I had confidence he would get us to the top, and he has definitely delivered but could he keep us there? I mean when having to change up HIS players due to age, fitness, desire which are the predominant issues he's facing now...



I am hoping with his remaining years he will get another PL title and show us that he can, I don't believe what we are seeing with our team now is anything but temporary. Fine, this season in terms of the league is pretty much a write off and we have to just try get top 4 which we have enough time to get into...but we will sort ourselves out. He's too good a manager



Attack is fine

Defence needs a bit of work

Midfield is in need of surgery



Over to the guys at the top to sort this mess between themselves - what's happened is in the past now we have to figure out a plan to come out of this and it has to be in synergy because that is what got us here.