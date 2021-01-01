We made the mistake of not buying more when we were on top. It wasn't a popular thing to say on here when we were doing well, but a lot of people knew a big drop-off was coming at some point. I didn't expect it to be this much of a drop off though. You can't stay with largely the same players year after year and expect to stay at, or near the top.
I'm not too concerned as we have a decent number of young players, but we will need to buy and I'm not too convinced the club will spend what is required as we don't have many players we can sell now.
I said on here hours after winning the league that we needed to buy new players and we need to buy them as soon as possible, I went on to say if we carry on with virtually the same players week in week out without new blood, we will end up in mid-table.
I got slated on here with nobody supporting me with people telling me to enjoy the league win and the club knows what it is doing, and I was wrong.
You are spot on saying it was unpopular to say what I said and even though Klopp is one the best managers in the world it was a major mistake to buy absolutely nobody after all our success around 2019.
I would have shipped out Henderson, Ox, Keita and Milner while we were regarded The Best Team in The World and there would have been plenty of takers, some people will say that all this is hindsight, but I have said this on here plenty of times.
I would have bought the best mid-fielder in the world and also, they would have been queuing up to join us. I'm old fashioned and for me your captain needs to start and finish most games and all this passing around of armbands is not for me.