Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 644952 times)

Offline WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8040 on: Yesterday at 08:20:59 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 08:17:58 pm
Were getting into WUM territory here.

We're getting into "time to put you on ignore" territory.

If that's your response just because someone disgrees with you, clearly you aren't going to have much to add to my understanding of the sport.
Offline SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8041 on: Yesterday at 08:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:57:54 pm
Did you watch the midweek Premier League games the other week. Pretty much all the teams look knackered. For the teams who don't compete in Europe it was one of their first mid-week games.

As for regardless of injuries. Come off it. We have clearly had the most injuries this season, and quite often our players look knackered because they are coming back from injury and have lost their core fitness from pre-season.
at the start of the game yesterday Leeds had 9 players out injured.

we had 7.
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8042 on: Yesterday at 08:23:00 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 08:20:59 pm
We're getting into "time to put you on ignore" territory.

If that's your response just because someone disgrees with you, clearly you aren't going to have much to add to my understanding of the sport.

Your understanding of Football is less than mine and i know just the basics.
Offline ljycb

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8043 on: Yesterday at 08:23:35 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 08:20:59 pm
We're getting into "time to put you on ignore" territory.

If that's your response just because someone disgrees with you, clearly you aren't going to have much to add to my understanding of the sport.

Thats fine! Youll be far better off.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8044 on: Yesterday at 08:31:32 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 08:14:50 pm
Doesn't really matter, does it? Reiss Nelson had a brace and he's barely played this season.

There's really no excuse for losing to Leeds and Forest, full stop.


No excuses but there is a pretty big fucking reason though,doesn't really matter if you believe it or not but the boss said as must as Al posted.
Online redmark

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8045 on: Yesterday at 08:32:29 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 08:20:59 pm
We're getting into "time to put you on ignore" territory.

If that's your response just because someone disgrees with you, clearly you aren't going to have much to add to my understanding of the sport.
You're an abrasive one, aren't you?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8046 on: Yesterday at 08:34:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:12:09 pm
None of those clubs have picked up anything like the amount of injuries that we have.
And none of those clubs have been going hell for leather challenging a nation state for the last half decade either.
Offline WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8047 on: Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:14:49 pm
Arsenal played about 40 games last season, this is the unfortunate price of success. Long, long last season, short pre season and then first half of this season squeezed into a smaller amount of time. A few injuries and suddenly like Jurgen says we overplay those who arent injured and rush back those who have been. Its been very tough

Maybe the "short" preseason should have been taken as a blessing rather than something to be overcome.

Overplaying and overtraining seems like kind of the problem. We have reserves that can be an alternative to overplaying people or rushing them back. They can't do worse than we did against Leeds and Forest.

This makes more sense as an explanation than aging 3 months does, for sure. But I'm not sure that playing a lot of games *last* year should unavoidably have caused the next season to be bad. To me it all comes back to decisions made after that long season and knowing this non-standard schedule was coming.
Offline WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8048 on: Yesterday at 08:36:22 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:32:29 pm
You're an abrasive one, aren't you?

When the poster spends the previous several posts throwing insults at me, I don't think it's unjustified to reason that someone isn't worth my time.

Also don't recall needing permission from anyone to use functionality built into the site.
Offline RK7

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8049 on: Yesterday at 08:37:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:12:09 pm
None of those clubs have picked up anything like the amount of injuries that we have.

We still get to field 11 players, it's not like we turn up on a Sunday morning and need to stick the a club secretary in goal.
Offline jillc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8050 on: Yesterday at 08:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:34:36 pm
And none of those clubs have been going hell for leather challenging a nation state for the last half decade either.

Exactly.
Online Hazell

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8051 on: Yesterday at 08:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:23:00 pm
Your understanding of Football is less than mine and i know just the basics.

You're being a bit too kind to yourself there mate.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8052 on: Yesterday at 08:44:03 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm
Maybe the "short" preseason should have been taken as a blessing rather than something to be overcome.

Overplaying and overtraining seems like kind of the problem. We have reserves that can be an alternative to overplaying people or rushing them back. They can't do worse than we did against Leeds and Forest.

This makes more sense as an explanation than aging 3 months does, for sure. But I'm not sure that playing a lot of games *last* year should unavoidably have caused the next season to be bad. To me it all comes back to decisions made after that long season and knowing this non-standard schedule was coming.

At this point I dont think theres much doubt weve got it a bit wrong in how weve prepared for the season, but you also cant overlook how much football weve played over the last year and the amount were being asked to play now. Its not a shock Arsenal have started well, theyve done absolutely nothing for a long time. Pretty much every season has been a whole pre-season for them
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8053 on: Yesterday at 08:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:43:02 pm
You're being a bit too kind to yourself there mate.

 ;D

If I can't big myself up who will?
Online Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8054 on: Yesterday at 08:48:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:06:19 pm
So easy to claim when you have the best resources each time, at your disposal.

Absolutely, but he has been ruthless in moving players on. Sterling, Jesus and Zinchenko just in the last window along with Fernandino and Torres in January, which then creates the space for a squad refresh, endless resources or not.

If you're not ruthless then things can get too comfortable and the edge goes.
Online Hazell

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8055 on: Yesterday at 08:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:44:22 pm
;D

If I can't big myself up who will?

Don't worry, I've got your back. We only have to look at your drafting record for evidence of your footballing acumen.
Online Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8056 on: Yesterday at 08:52:21 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:44:03 pm
At this point I dont think theres much doubt weve got it a bit wrong in how weve prepared for the season, but you also cant overlook how much football weve played over the last year and the amount were being asked to play now. Its not a shock Arsenal have started well, theyve done absolutely nothing for a long time. Pretty much every season has been a whole pre-season for them

It stands to reason Arsenal are more fresh, but it's also why we should have done more to refresh the squad. Arsenal also spent decent money on 3 first XI standard players, we only signed one and also lost Mane.
Offline jillc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8057 on: Yesterday at 08:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:48:43 pm
Absolutely, but he has been ruthless in moving players on. Sterling, Jesus and Zinchenko just in the last window along with Fernandino and Torres in January, which then creates the space for a squad refresh, endless resources or not.

If you're not ruthless then things can get too comfortable and the edge goes.

Moving players on is far easier when you can afford to make errors which is something we cant get away with. Look how many left backs Guardiola went through.
Online Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8058 on: Yesterday at 08:57:21 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:52:45 pm
Moving players on is far easier when you can afford to make errors which is something we cant get away with. Look how many left backs Guardiola went through.

Chamberlain and Keita shouldn't still be here, but yeah that's what it comes down to - we can't afford to make errors. We have an extremely high hit rate on transfers under Klopp and that's what's allowed us to compete as he's made all these signings work. Under Rodgers the hit rate was piss poor.

If we were ruthless though they could have been sold before now and used that as a cue to refresh the midfield, even if sold at a big loss, it frees up wages and squad space.

Instead we overvalue what we have and think we don't need to improve or refresh.
Offline newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8059 on: Yesterday at 08:59:04 pm »
I think we really wanted to sell Phillips and Ox but no offers near our valuation. Those might have been the sales that went towards another midfielder.
Offline WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8060 on: Yesterday at 08:59:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:44:03 pm
At this point I dont think theres much doubt weve got it a bit wrong in how weve prepared for the season, but you also cant overlook how much football weve played over the last year and the amount were being asked to play now. Its not a shock Arsenal have started well, theyve done absolutely nothing for a long time. Pretty much every season has been a whole pre-season for them

Yeah, I think that's all fair comment. I think the fact that we prefer/train for/often play a more intense style compounds the problem.

Arsenal have found a new gear with a youngish group. I don't think it's just about lack of compounded fatigue or whatever. They're just better than they were. Jesus has made a difference despite his goal scoring slowing down.
Offline norecat

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8061 on: Yesterday at 09:02:32 pm »
7 years ago a smiling German walked in to his first press conference as our manager and asked us to turn from doubters to believers. I think it's safe to say that JK has done that. These are tough times no doubt about it. The reasons for are manifold. However look what the man has done as our manager. Incredible. The only one to win all domestic trophies plus big ears. It's been an incredible ride.
Real life involves experiencing ups and downs. JK has given us far more ups than downs. In 7 years he has taken us to four European finals. Three domestic finals. We've finished second twice on point totals that would have won the league most seasons. He has given us a season where we competed in every game possible. Yes we're slowly sliding down the hill. But we will come back.
Online Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8062 on: Yesterday at 09:04:52 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:59:04 pm
I think we really wanted to sell Phillips and Ox but no offers near our valuation. Those might have been the sales that went towards another midfielder.

Players are worth what other teams will pay, the market determines the value or if you're lucky some crazy owner will overpay. If it's a player who you're looking to sell then there's little to no benefit to not getting a deal done.

You take the best offer you can, save on the wages and reinvest in the squad, but the club are so averse to actually spending money that they'd rather make do and mend with players like Ox.


Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8063 on: Yesterday at 09:13:47 pm »
We love you Jurgen. We know they have not given you the funds needed but we know you have our back and we have yours.

I dont want this to be like rafas ending. We need to back Jurgen and the team and tell the owners to start fkn helping him.
Offline Gnurglan

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8064 on: Yesterday at 09:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:52:21 pm
It stands to reason Arsenal are more fresh, but it's also why we should have done more to refresh the squad. Arsenal also spent decent money on 3 first XI standard players, we only signed one and also lost Mane.

In fairness we signed Diaz last season, so basically we sold Mane and got Diaz and Nunez. So possibly two new. Longer term that's likely a good switch.

I think the trouble is focused to CM where we seem to have a transition problem. That's where we have been unable to refresh. Over the years we have relied on Henderson, Milner and Fabinho. Still the same. PL appearances after 12 games from our CMs:

Milner 11
Henderson 11
Thiago 6
Fabinho 12
AOC 1
Keita 0
Arthur 0
Jones 3
Elliott 12

Elliott is the only new option who has played a big role. A lot of credit should go to Henderson, Milner and Fabinho for being consistently available. That's a vital part of being a key player. It may also be the case that the players we expect to take over lack that ability. If so that would be quite a problem. What do you do when the older players are the only ones who are there every week? Do you replace them or the younger ones (with other younger options)?
Offline MPowerYNWA

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8065 on: Yesterday at 10:00:40 pm »
Once we get a couple of new faces in the door and a few of the crocks out, things will look better.

Online lfcdave

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8066 on: Yesterday at 10:15:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:04:52 pm
Players are worth what other teams will pay, the market determines the value or if you're lucky some crazy owner will overpay. If it's a player who you're looking to sell then there's little to no benefit to not getting a deal done.

You take the best offer you can, save on the wages and reinvest in the squad, but the club are so averse to actually spending money that they'd rather make do and mend with players like Ox.




This!!

Sometimes you just have to take what the market offers and move on. We seem incapable of doing so.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8067 on: Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm »
Quote from: lfcdave on Yesterday at 10:15:24 pm
This!!

Sometimes you just have to take what the market offers and move on. We seem incapable of doing so.

The players are worth what other teams will pay argument is genuinely amazing. I think Barcas first offer for Coutinho was £85 odd million total, including add ons.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8068 on: Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm
The players are worth what other teams will pay argument is genuinely amazing. I think Barcas first offer for Coutinho was £85 odd million total, including add ons.

To be fair neither Chamberlain nor Phillips are in the same class as Coutinho, was.

But given what Chamberlain has cost in salary moving him on would still have been financially viable.
Offline SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8069 on: Yesterday at 10:33:24 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm
The players are worth what other teams will pay argument is genuinely amazing. I think Barcas first offer for Coutinho was £85 odd million total, including add ons.
good thing we did accept it then isn't it?
Offline KloppCorn

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8070 on: Today at 12:29:33 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 07:13:11 pm
Curious to know why Casemiro was bought for 60m, and Mane only 30m. The former is certainly older?
Did her have longer on his contract

We really are losing a lot of value from sales.

Gini -Free
Ox - Free
Keita - Free
no one knows but in my eyes 2 of Salah,Bobby,Mane would snake us like Owen/Macca(nominal fee or bosman)but Bobby fell off around that time so did Sadio but he reincarnated himself as the new Etoo. We was left with Salah and Bobby which was the worst case scenario imo. The plus side is the addition of Diaz a true winger. Just need another on the other side…cough Chiesa (injury prone though)
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8071 on: Today at 12:56:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:34:36 pm
And none of those clubs have been going hell for leather challenging a nation state for the last half decade either.


Yeah, totally, I sort of feel worn out watching us over the last few years, consistently winning but by effort and not easily. By contrast City sort of seem to stroll through most of their victories. We are an emotionally exhausting team to watch (just think of those 3 cup finals last year) so it must feel like that as a player as well. I think the 43 days off could not come at a better time (albeit Stan looks like the player who needs it the most and won't get it)
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8072 on: Today at 01:11:29 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm
The players are worth what other teams will pay argument is genuinely amazing. I think Barcas first offer for Coutinho was £85 odd million total, including add ons.

Right, but that had nothing to do with how good Coutinho was and more their desperation after losing Neymar. Not every club is given £200m to go on a bender. Transfer fees are nowhere near a 100% approximation of player skill, more a reflection of their value to their current team.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8073 on: Today at 01:14:34 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:39:18 pm
Exactly.

No. This would make sense in that we are no longer at a title challenging level. It doesnt explain the level we are now. I think if there was a press conference where Klopp, Ward and Gordon had to answer is the current performance level expected Id imagine theyd respond this is as much a shock to them as it is to us.
Offline Gegenpresser101

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8074 on: Today at 01:56:18 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 08:20:11 pm
Something has gone on behind closed doors that has affected the mindset of the players.  Injuries dont help but the players available dont lose to both Forest and Leeds unless something has gone badly wrong that we dont know about.
I think the 'we should have beaten Leeds and Nott Forest' with the team we put out, only holds true if you assume the team we put out are performing to their 18/19 levels.

This is also shown in stats where Leeds ran 11km more than us, and we have constantly been outrun by other teams, which shows our energy levels is way lower.

Our defensive stats is also way low, in that our xGA pg this season is 1.64, which is the highest compared to other seasons. xGA per game measuring number of goals we're expected to concede based off quality of chances given to the other team per game - which illustrates our defending.



Apparently we have 2.1 xGA pg over the last 6 league matches, which is same as relegated Norwich last season who had 2.14 xGA pg.

https://twitter.com/InfogolApp/status/1586461922912002048

My reasoning on why we specifically didn't beat teams like Leeds and Nott Forest would be fatigue (physical and mental), injuries (resulting in unavailability and also more fatigue on other players), compounded by a non-existent midfield, topped up with complacency in some players. Klopp also said similar things with his overplaying and injuries comment.

I think the defending part, which is a huge issue, is a combination of the non-existent midfield, injuries to some (Konate, Matip), complacency/world cup caution in some (VVD and Trent), and some not being starter standard (Gomez).

Bright side is fatigue and injuries should be helped by the world cup break, so we should have a form upturn from Jan onwards.
Offline KloppCorn

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8075 on: Today at 02:00:57 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 01:56:18 am
I think the 'we should have beaten Leeds and Nott Forest' with the team we put out, only holds true if you assume the team we put out are performing to their 18/19 levels.

This is also shown in stats where Leeds ran 11km more than us, and we have constantly been outrun by other teams, which shows our energy levels is way lower.

Our defensive stats is also way low, in that our xGA pg this season is 1.64, which is the highest compared to other seasons. xGA per game measuring number of goals we're expected to concede based off quality of chances given to the other team per game - which illustrates our defending.



Apparently we have 2.1 xGA pg over the last 6 league matches, which is same as relegated Norwich last season who had 2.14 xGA pg.

https://twitter.com/InfogolApp/status/1586461922912002048

My reasoning on why we specifically didn't beat teams like Leeds and Nott Forest would be fatigue (physical and mental), injuries (resulting in unavailability and also more fatigue on other players), compounded by a non-existent midfield, topped up with complacency in some players. Klopp also said similar things with his overplaying and injuries comment.

I think the defending part, which is a huge issue, is a combination of the non-existent midfield, injuries to some (Konate, Matip), complacency/world cup caution in some (VVD and Trent), and some not being starter standard (Gomez).

Bright side is fatigue and injuries should be helped by the world cup break, so we should have a form upturn from Jan onwards.
agreed with everything apart from Trent he nor Henderson deserve to go to the wc.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8076 on: Today at 07:08:09 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 01:56:18 am
I think the 'we should have beaten Leeds and Nott Forest' with the team we put out, only holds true if you assume the team we put out are performing to their 18/19 levels.

This is also shown in stats where Leeds ran 11km more than us, and we have constantly been outrun by other teams, which shows our energy levels is way lower.

Our defensive stats is also way low, in that our xGA pg this season is 1.64, which is the highest compared to other seasons. xGA per game measuring number of goals we're expected to concede based off quality of chances given to the other team per game - which illustrates our defending.



Apparently we have 2.1 xGA pg over the last 6 league matches, which is same as relegated Norwich last season who had 2.14 xGA pg.

https://twitter.com/InfogolApp/status/1586461922912002048

My reasoning on why we specifically didn't beat teams like Leeds and Nott Forest would be fatigue (physical and mental), injuries (resulting in unavailability and also more fatigue on other players), compounded by a non-existent midfield, topped up with complacency in some players. Klopp also said similar things with his overplaying and injuries comment.

I think the defending part, which is a huge issue, is a combination of the non-existent midfield, injuries to some (Konate, Matip), complacency/world cup caution in some (VVD and Trent), and some not being starter standard (Gomez).

Bright side is fatigue and injuries should be helped by the world cup break, so we should have a form upturn from Jan onwards.


Those stats just back up my belief that this team peaked and was at its best in 18/19. Even though we won the league the season after, some of the solidity and performance levels we showed in 18/19 were out of this world and i remember from mid-nov to near the end of December we didnt even concede a goal. We continued that form after that into the title season but to win a CL, get 97 points cant be topped.

Even last season where we almost won the lot wasnt as high in performance or solidity as 18/19.
Online Triad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8077 on: Today at 07:37:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:08:09 am
Those stats just back up my belief that this team peaked and was at its best in 18/19. Even though we won the league the season after, some of the solidity and performance levels we showed in 18/19 were out of this world and i remember from mid-nov to near the end of December we didnt even concede a goal. We continued that form after that into the title season but to win a CL, get 97 points cant be topped.

Even last season where we almost won the lot wasnt as high in performance or solidity as 18/19.


IMO We were much better managing games in our league winning season. There were games where our attack would just turn up for 15-20 mins a game and we would be happy to rely on our defending to keep the shop shut for the rest of the match.
Online Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8078 on: Today at 07:41:13 am »
Quote from: Triad on Today at 07:37:27 am

IMO We were much better managing games in our league winning season. There were games where our attack would just turn up for 15-20 mins a game and we would be happy to rely on our defending to keep the shop shut for the rest of the match.

Our game management that season up to Watford away was the best I've ever seen. We won I think 26 of our first 27 games and drew the other. That's insane. We restricted teams to only the odd good chance in 90 minutes

We weren't as free flowing as the season before but just got the job done
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8079 on: Today at 07:53:11 am »
Jürgen isnt blameless in all this. Hes shown too much loyalty to some players, and by all accounts he pushed for the contract extensions for Henderson and Milner. I think he could have pushed for a midfielder if he really wanted. We didnt need to spend so much on a striker. Tactically hes making mistakes too. Since switching to a flat 4-4-2 weve looked much more comfortable and solid. The team selection against Forest was terrible and the switch to a diamond seems mental, because it exposes our biggest weaknesses - no support for our fullbacks, no energy in midfield, Fabinho covering too much space.

Having said that, I trust him to turn it around and I wouldnt have anyone else in charge. I think this season will be a big wake up for him and well see a different approach in the summer. Id sell the whole squad before changing the manager.
