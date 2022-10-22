Something has gone on behind closed doors that has affected the mindset of the players. Injuries dont help but the players available dont lose to both Forest and Leeds unless something has gone badly wrong that we dont know about.



I think the 'we should have beaten Leeds and Nott Forest' with the team we put out, only holds true if you assume the team we put out are performing to their 18/19 levels.This is also shown in stats where Leeds ran 11km more than us, and we have constantly been outrun by other teams, which shows our energy levels is way lower.Our defensive stats is also way low, in that our xGA pg this season is 1.64, which is the highest compared to other seasons. xGA per game measuring number of goals we're expected to concede based off quality of chances given to the other team per game - which illustrates our defending.Apparently we have 2.1 xGA pg over the last 6 league matches, which is same as relegated Norwich last season who had 2.14 xGA pg.My reasoning on why we specifically didn't beat teams like Leeds and Nott Forest would be fatigue (physical and mental), injuries (resulting in unavailability and also more fatigue on other players), compounded by a non-existent midfield, topped up with complacency in some players. Klopp also said similar things with his overplaying and injuries comment.I think the defending part, which is a huge issue, is a combination of the non-existent midfield, injuries to some (Konate, Matip), complacency/world cup caution in some (VVD and Trent), and some not being starter standard (Gomez).Bright side is fatigue and injuries should be helped by the world cup break, so we should have a form upturn from Jan onwards.