Without getting side tracked on the importance or not of those players, I dont really see the refresh youre referring to



Henderson - 32

Fabinho - 29

Milner - 36

Thiago - 31

Keita - 28

Ox - 29





Elliot and Carvalho are for the future.



Think of it this way. This summer we sold Mane. That allowed us to bring in Nunez, a younger player who can play a big role for many years. Short term that was perhaps a sub optimal call, knowing how good Mane has been and was last season. Longer term its necessary. It was either Salah or Mane and we chose to sell Mane. We also signed Diaz recently. With Jota, Diaz and Nunez we have three attackers for the next five years. Big signings all of them. After that Mane deal there is no real urgency to sell/sign another attacker. Salahs and Firminos age is no real issue since we could/should have our future secured. Means we can play down their contracts, save up and buy a replacement when needed.When we did that with Mane, a world class player, we should not hesitate to upgrade our CM. So far this season Thiago is the only one who looks a must keep. I don't know who to buy, but the current CM has too many players on the old side, too many options and too many players who cant play enough games. Unless we can find a new style of play that suit them (and quickly) we have no alternative but to sign improvements.Klopps got little choice but to try and change our style of play and formation. In my opinion, that can only be a short term option. We have to address our CM.