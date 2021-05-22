It is distasteful for a fan of LFC to write the following, but sometimes you have to swallow the bitter pill, call a spade a spade, correct errors, you know, all that kind of stuff.
Alex Fergusons teams did not dominate domestic football for almost two decades simply because he had a shiny new toy every year. Yes, for most of his reign he had more money to spend than other clubs in the EPL. And yes, he bullied the referees.
But his Aberdeen team didnt beat Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to win the Cup Winners Cup, and the European champions the following season to win the Super Cup, because he had shiny toys.
He had a remarkable aptitude not only for training players and recruiting staff, but also for knowing when to push and when to rest players, and how to build a squad to create competition for places, and to keep players fresh over the course of a season.
I would not be surprised if he were related to Lucifer, but let's not pretend he didn't know what he was doing.
Ok. Im going to go now and get some mouthwash.