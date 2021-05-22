« previous next »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 04:40:29 pm
You don't need me to read transfermarkt for you. We've pretty much brought in 2-3 first team players in each of the last few years.

Neco, Origi and Minamino were no more critical players last season than Carvalho is now.

Without getting side tracked on the importance or not of those players,  I dont really see the refresh youre referring to

Henderson - 32
Fabinho - 29
Milner - 36
Thiago - 31
Keita - 28
Ox - 29


Elliot and Carvalho are for the future.
I hope this sorry excuse of a squad know they've let down Kloppo, THE best coach they'll ever have.
Pearce writing like a NYTimes political editor these days. FSG should have done more but Klopp shouldnt have kept so much deadwood around. Both sides baby! Love how it doesnt even properly describe the club structure.
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 05:20:05 pm
Without getting side tracked on the importance or not of those players,  I dont really see the refresh youre referring to

Henderson - 32
Fabinho - 29
Milner - 36
Thiago - 31
Keita - 28
Ox - 29


Elliot and Carvalho are for the future.

Then I guess the future is now because they're playing. Elliott started over Henderson last year before getting injured, so I guess last year was the future for him.

Milner is the only one on that list that has just aged out. Age isn't the problem for Keita and Ox.

I wonder if Liverpool has done some kind of a survivor's analysis of older players to get a better idea of who can play into their mid 30s and who can't -- particularly sub-elite players. Like I think Salah and Thiago will be fine and will continue to be great for a while, as players like DeBruyne, Modric and Benzema have been. But what about below that elite level? Maybe Henderson is less "too old" and more "not good enough to maintain his impact as an older player"? Maybe not but kind of the way I would be thinking about it. Bc "oh he's 32" to me doesn't immediately say "too old" when you look around the league.
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 04:40:29 pm
You don't need me to read transfermarkt for you. We've pretty much brought in 2-3 first team players in each of the last few years.

Neco, Origi and Minamino were no more critical players last season than Carvalho is now.

2022: a striker Klopp said was raw, two kids.
2021: Diaz, Konate (2 actual first team players, including the defender we should have bought the year before but didn't)
2020: Thiago, Jota, Tsimikas (only Thiago was bought as a clear starter, surely? Not bad, but no CB)
2019: Minamino (not a first team player)

So at best, we've had 2 of the last 4 years where we did adequate business, and even 2021 looks rather thin given that we spent the money buying a player we needed the year before. 2019 was ridiculous: no top team does that. 2022 looks decidedly iffy right now. For me, in 4 years we have signed Diaz and Thiago that absolutely improve us as a first team. Jota, Tsimikas and Konate are excellent squad players who could yet become first team starters. That's it. And the main point, again, is the lack of midfield activity. One (brilliant but injury prone) midfielder since Keita and Fab in 2018? For a team that needs its midfield to run hard, all the time.
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 04:40:29 pm
You don't need me to read transfermarkt for you. We've pretty much brought in 2-3 first team players in each of the last few years.

Neco, Origi and Minamino were no more critical players last season than Carvalho is now.

We absolutely havent.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:21:20 pm
I hope this sorry excuse of a squad know they've let down Kloppo, THE best coach they'll ever have.

It's not the squad's fault. I would guess that they are all doing their best and if they are not then Klopp won't have them near the team. The management team select the squad and coach them. The owners release funds to buy new players and to pay for wages.

All the squad can do is do their best but they are not to blame when things do not work out.
So, it's far from an original thought. But are we partly leggy, injury prone and seemingly demotivated after the huge number of games played last season and gaming short by such a small margin. Salah for example played an extraordinary number of games for us and for Egypt. I'm sure shine spending to bolster the squad would have helped, but it's not like our players turned into donkeys over the summer.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:29:48 pm
Pearce writing like a NYTimes political editor these days. FSG should have done more but Klopp shouldnt have kept so much deadwood around. Both sides baby! Love how it doesnt even properly describe the club structure.

Watch at the end of the season, every faction in the club will be getting its stories out about who is to blame.
It is distasteful for a fan of LFC to write the following, but sometimes you have to swallow the bitter pill, call a spade a spade, correct errors, you know, all that kind of stuff.

Alex Fergusons teams did not dominate domestic football for almost two decades simply because he had a shiny new toy every year.  Yes, for most of his reign he had more money to spend than other clubs in the EPL. And yes, he bullied the referees.

But his Aberdeen team didnt beat  Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to win the Cup Winners Cup, and the European champions the following season to win the Super Cup, because he had shiny toys.

He had a remarkable aptitude not only for training players and recruiting staff, but also for knowing when to push and when to rest players, and how to build a squad to create competition for places, and to keep players fresh over the course of a season.

I would not be surprised if he were related to Lucifer, but let's not pretend he didn't know what he was doing.

Ok. Im going to go now and get some mouthwash.
Ferguson had very little involvement in training at United.
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 05:35:25 pm
2022: a striker Klopp said was raw, two kids.
2021: Diaz, Konate (2 actual first team players, including the defender we should have bought the year before but didn't)
2020: Thiago, Jota, Tsimikas (only Thiago was bought as a clear starter, surely? Not bad, but no CB)
2019: Minamino (not a first team player)


Like I said, 2-3 first team players the last several years. Carvalho is a first team player, Minamino was a first team player. Ramsey would be if he was healthy.

First team is not the same as first XI. But one could argue that Thiago, Tsimikas, Nunez, Diaz, Jota and Konate all are among our best, say 14 or so outfield players. So that doesn't seem like a lacking amount of refresh. No signing would have been getting in over Salah, Van Dijk or Trent. So that's only 7 outfield starting positions that it is basically even possible to improve. Most of the rest there have been players brought in to improve, along with a few squad players with development potential.
Ferguson's record in Europe suggests he was behind any tactical acumen too.  :D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:46:27 pm
Ferguson's record in Europe suggests he was behind any tactical acumen too.  :D

Yep going behind and then throwing on about five attackers and the Refs playing until United won didn't really work in Europe.
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 05:33:49 pm
Then I guess the future is now because they're playing. Elliott started over Henderson last year before getting injured, so I guess last year was the future for him.

Milner is the only one on that list that has just aged out. Age isn't the problem for Keita and Ox.

I wonder if Liverpool has done some kind of a survivor's analysis of older players to get a better idea of who can play into their mid 30s and who can't -- particularly sub-elite players. Like I think Salah and Thiago will be fine and will continue to be great for a while, as players like DeBruyne, Modric and Benzema have been. But what about below that elite level? Maybe Henderson is less "too old" and more "not good enough to maintain his impact as an older player"? Maybe not but kind of the way I would be thinking about it. Bc "oh he's 32" to me doesn't immediately say "too old" when you look around the league.

We cannot get a full run of matches out of most of the midfielders in our squad. The whole midfield area, arguably the most crucial on the pitch for out style of play, needs a refresh.

We need younger, high energy players and turn that area back into our engine room to break up play and get the ball out to our attacking players.     

Our best midfield was when we had Hendo-Fab-Gini all fit, healthy and firing.
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 05:20:05 pm
Without getting side tracked on the importance or not of those players,  I dont really see the refresh youre referring to

Henderson - 32
Fabinho - 29
Milner - 36
Thiago - 31
Keita - 28
Ox - 29


Elliot and Carvalho are for the future.

Think of it this way. This summer we sold Mane. That allowed us to bring in Nunez, a younger player who can play a big role for many years. Short term that was perhaps a sub optimal call, knowing how good Mane has been and was last season. Longer term its necessary. It was either Salah or Mane and we chose to sell Mane. We also signed Diaz recently. With Jota, Diaz and Nunez we have three attackers for the next five years. Big signings all of them. After that Mane deal there is no real urgency to sell/sign another attacker. Salahs and Firminos age is no real issue since we could/should have our future secured. Means we can play down their contracts, save up and buy a replacement when needed.

When we did that with Mane, a world class player, we should not hesitate to upgrade our CM. So far this season Thiago is the only one who looks a must keep. I don't know who to buy, but the current CM has too many players on the old side, too many options and too many players who cant play enough games. Unless we can find a new style of play that suit them (and quickly) we have no alternative but to sign improvements.

Klopps got little choice but to try and change our style of play and formation. In my opinion, that can only be a short term option. We have to address our CM.
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 03:36:12 pm
I feel like Liverpool has gotten enough new players in to have change for change's sake, though -- "squad refresh" as you call it.

Probably the biggest reason Alex Ferguson (I am not going to use a cutesy nickname) changes his teams is because Man U always wanted a shiny new toy and they could spend the money every year to do it and no other club could resist. Ronaldo being sold broke the magic spell. Teams realized they could be broken and they could be resisted, and it was the beginning of the end.

Fergie built 3 teams under his reign - it wasnt about shiny things, it was about knowing when players were reaching the point that they needed to go and be replaced.  P
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 05:55:19 pm
Think of it this way. This summer we sold Mane. That allowed us to bring in Nunez, a younger player who can play a big role for many years. Short term that was perhaps a sub optimal call, knowing how good Mane has been and was last season. Longer term its necessary. It was either Salah or Mane and we chose to sell Mane. We also signed Diaz recently. With Jota, Diaz and Nunez we have three attackers for the next five years. Big signings all of them. After that Mane deal there is no real urgency to sell/sign another attacker. Salahs and Firminos age is no real issue since we could/should have our future secured. Means we can play down their contracts, save up and buy a replacement when needed.

When we did that with Mane, a world class player, we should not hesitate to upgrade our CM. So far this season Thiago is the only one who looks a must keep. I don't know who to buy, but the current CM has too many players on the old side, too many options and too many players who cant play enough games. Unless we can find a new style of play that suit them (and quickly) we have no alternative but to sign improvements.

Klopps got little choice but to try and change our style of play and formation. In my opinion, that can only be a short term option. We have to address our CM.


Klopps hands are tied unless we get quality midfielders in OR if after the World Cup the players have had a chance to reset mentally within a different environment.
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 05:45:55 pm
Like I said, 2-3 first team players the last several years. Carvalho is a first team player, Minamino was a first team player. Ramsey would be if he was healthy.

First team is not the same as first XI. But one could argue that Thiago, Tsimikas, Nunez, Diaz, Jota and Konate all are among our best, say 14 or so outfield players. So that doesn't seem like a lacking amount of refresh. No signing would have been getting in over Salah, Van Dijk or Trent. So that's only 7 outfield starting positions that it is basically even possible to improve. Most of the rest there have been players brought in to improve, along with a few squad players with development potential.

Which of them definitely walks into our best XI? Thiago. Diaz once Mane left. Maybe Konate. And, again, what about the midfield? Thiago was brought in to be a smooth operator within a hard running midfield. And now we have no hard runners left to make that work. 1 midfield starter into an aging and injury prone bunch in 4 seasons. That's ridiculous.

I don't care whose fault it is. I doubt it is all FSG's fault, but we certainly need to spend some money to rectify it, otherwise we are going to be wasting most of Jurgen's contract extension.
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 05:56:57 pm
Fergie built 3 teams under his reign - it wasnt about shiny things, it was about knowing when players were reaching the point that they needed to go and be replaced.  P
Yeah like persuading a 37-year old Scholes to come out of retirement or playing Giggs until he was about 49.

United usually had one team challenging them each year, league is much more competitive now.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:43:00 pm
Watch at the end of the season, every faction in the club will be getting its stories out about who is to blame.

I actually would be amazed if that happened. The whole football operations side of the club has been pretty stable for a long time now and is specifically built to get buyin from all the different parts.
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 04:44:15 pm
I assume Kostas Tsimikas knows, though.

Feel free to find any other sources of information. You'd think this is something the press might delve into, but well, yeah, I don't expect it.

You do know that the Tsimikas quotes you posted dont say anything about this pre-season being more intense than others? Just that pre-seasons with Liverpool are more intense than other clubs hes been at. He even says Its very hard as always, very tough and very competitive - nothing at all to suggest that they changed course this pre-season.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:00:26 pm
Yeah like persuading a 37-year old Scholes to come out of retirement or playing Giggs until he was about 49.

United usually had one team challenging them each year, league is much more competitive now.

Youre getting side tracked - that wasnt the point being made in the discussion, the point more so is you cannot just have a single team year after year and expect it to remain at 100%.
Klopp has 3 more years after this season?

Almost feel he needs to start again, think this summer is like summer of 2016.
Will take 2 years to get the team he wantsespecially midfield. Will he have the appetite, as this is not going to be fixed next season.the squad is too old.
Should have let Henderson and Milner go.


We have been spoiled the past 5 years or so..and really cant see how we fix this without spending 200m?
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 05:59:32 pm
Which of them definitely walks into our best XI? Thiago. Diaz once Mane left. Maybe Konate. And, again, what about the midfield? Thiago was brought in to be a smooth operator within a hard running midfield. And now we have no hard runners left to make that work. 1 midfield starter into an aging and injury prone bunch in 4 seasons. That's ridiculous.

I don't care whose fault it is. I doubt it is all FSG's fault, but we certainly need to spend some money to rectify it, otherwise we are going to be wasting most of Jurgen's contract extension.

Idk. I made it best 14 or so because reasonable people probably differ on what our best XI is, particularly whether Diaz, Jota and Nunez could all play in that best team (I would say probably not). The point isn't that though, the point is the talent brought in.

I don't see very many mids that were sold that we could have signed that would have been viewed as first XI signings in summer. Kessie maybe but he's not even proving good enough for Barcelona and already wants to go back to Italy.
