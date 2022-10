For the first time in my life I'm just not arsed with football. I rarely watch one of our games from start to finish this season, I read no interviews, watch no build up or post-game analysis, last season and the way it finished ended part of my interest, at least for now. I haven't chosen to feel like this.



I do wonder if there's a similar feeling in the squad or with the manager. Last season we were nearly the greatest team to walk the earth and it ended in heartbreak, not once but twice.



Maybe they'll snap out of it after a month away for the world cup, maybe they're mentally broken and need replacing. Only time will tell.