Competed strongly for 4 trophies less than 6 months ago. Now 250M needed to be better than Leeds and Nottingham Forest? Nah, not buying it. There are other issues here. The manager needs to address them.



Ferguson won the League in his last season it didn't mean United's squad wasn't on its last legs. Wenger's invincibles went from being unbeatable to also-rans.It is what happens when you let a squad go over the top.What do you want Klopp to do reverse the aging process and turn a team with an average age of around 30 into youthful world beaters.