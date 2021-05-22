« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 635371 times)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7800 on: Today at 01:27:31 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:25:12 am
£100mil isnt enough we need an entire new midfield hes going to need north of £200mil to fix this and probably nearer £250mil, yet in the last 4 years weve spent £92mil net its just not going to happen, I actually fear for us and where we are going.

Competed strongly for 4 trophies less than 6 months ago. Now 250M needed to be better than Leeds and Nottingham Forest? Nah, not buying it. There are other issues here. The manager needs to address them.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7801 on: Today at 01:37:58 am »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 01:27:31 am
Competed strongly for 4 trophies less than 6 months ago. Now 250M needed to be better than Leeds and Nottingham Forest? Nah, not buying it. There are other issues here. The manager needs to address them.

Ferguson won the League in his last season it didn't mean United's squad wasn't on its last legs. Wenger's invincibles went from being unbeatable to also-rans.

It is what happens when you let a squad go over the top.

What do you want Klopp to do reverse the aging process and turn a team with an average age of around 30 into youthful world beaters.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7802 on: Today at 01:24:19 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:37:58 am
Ferguson won the League in his last season it didn't mean United's squad wasn't on its last legs. Wenger's invincibles went from being unbeatable to also-rans.

It is what happens when you let a squad go over the top.

What do you want Klopp to do reverse the aging process and turn a team with an average age of around 30 into youthful world beaters.

Happened to us as well. We went from serial winners to whatevr the 90s was essentially over a summer.
