Can Jürgen Klopp stop the excuses? I love him, will never doubt him, but i feel like he needs to make a point and stop defending everybody in his interviews. People need a fucking kick up their ass.



I know people might say "he does this internally", but as long as he defends the players, the owners and everybody else, many of them will just get away with it because there is no official slander.



Salah, VVD, Trent, Fabinho (!!! and he was one of my favorites), Hendo and to some degree Nunez need to look at themselves and be ashamed. This is not the standart for this football club and not the standart for their carreers.



I am sick and tired of everyone being protected. I would never want Klopp sacked and all these players have earned our trust, but it seems like they just do not care as they (apart from Trent) do not get enough kick up their ass. We need big changes and big changes soon.



Also, Harvey Elliott should have been loaned out to a PL club, he is not ready to start for us and Curtis Jones is not Liverpool FC quality.