Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:25:57 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:08:37 pm
"Some people might say that Klopp should be SACKED. Not me though, I'm not saying he should be SACKED. It's just normally in these situations he would be SACKED but I'm not saying he should be SACKED, no not at all, I never even mentioned the word SACKED, or if I did it was only to say that other people, not me, want him SACKED. Personally I'm not even going to mention the world SACKED, though others might..."

etc etc

We've seen it all before

 :D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:26:48 pm
Quote from: Believe on Today at 10:15:43 pm
We're in transition and will be inconsistent, not sure why people can't deal with it  ;D
 
We've seen more success in the last six years than most football fans will see in their lifetimes. And we've done it in the right way.

Jurgen and the players have more than earned our unconditional support.

Don't disagree with your last two sentences.

But transition to what, exactly? We've tried what, 4 or 5 different formations/tactical set-ups this season, and not one of them has looked viable (or lasted more than a few games). We're continually sticking out the same poor-performers, bringing on the same old players, and expecting different results for some reason. We'd arguably struggle to render our best players more ineffective if we tried.

This is stagnation, not transition.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:27:38 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:25:37 pm
Except you? Or does the order and the meaning of the words perhaps matter?

You just said itd probably help if we sacked Klopp.as ever with you Knight its other peoples fault for what youve posted :D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:28:01 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:24:20 pm
Often the same people. The words sack and Klopp shouldnt be used in the same sentence by any sane person

No chance of that happening.  If he feels he doesnt have the resources to compete the risk is he walks away.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:28:41 pm
Quote from: Believe on Today at 10:15:43 pm
We're in transition and will be inconsistent, not sure why people can't deal with it  ;D
Were *not* in transition though, and thats a major major problem here.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:30:19 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:27:38 pm
You just said itd probably help if we sacked Klopp.as ever with you Knight its other peoples fault for what youve posted :D

Every time Lobo. Why not quote what I actually said. And then we can have a discussion about it. Or you can continue with bad faith reading and selective misquoting and lower the quality of debate in this place, which you seemingly so enjoy doing.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:33:08 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:28:41 pm
Were *not* in transition though, and thats a major major problem here.

Exactly. People keep saying we re in transition as if it were something we can see on the pitch. We are in a continuous decline. We need to arrest that, get some semblance of respectability with a top 4 position and then start the transition with the transfer windows.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:36:05 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:28:41 pm
Were *not* in transition though, and thats a major major problem here.
Spot on. We should be in transition but weve signed two first team players in the last two windows. No one is advocating Chelsea or Forest style of 10 players plus but weve done the bare minimum and have ended up wasting a season.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:36:05 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:28:41 pm
Were *not* in transition though, and thats a major major problem here.

We've barely played 10 league games!

We're properly blooding Elliott and Carvalho this season, have brought in Nunez, are moving away from our 4-3-3 of the last five years and also likely have more signings planned for January. How is this not transition?

We're also missing Jota and Diaz which is making things more difficult. I appreciate the last two results haven't been ideal but so many people seem so locked into short term thinking.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:37:17 pm
Quote from: Believe on Today at 10:36:05 pm
We've barely played 10 league games!

We're properly blooding Elliott and Carvalho this season, have brought in Nunez, are moving away from our 4-3-3 of the last five years and also likely have more signings planned for January. How is this not transition?

We're also missing Jota and Diaz which is making things more difficult. I appreciate the last two results haven't been ideal but so many people seem so locked into short term thinking.
What are we moving towards exactly? Im genuinely intrigued.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:38:29 pm
Right final post from me on this. This, from the transfer thread, is bang on.

Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 10:13:28 pm
It is needed because we're in relatively uncharted waters.  In recent memory, how many top clubs ever have a manager build up a top squad, rebuild, and then build again?  It's rare.  Klopp is unique because he's the best, and we want him to do it.  If it's the players or Klopp, it has to be Klopp.

I think it was Zorc at Dortmund that said he wished he sold all the players and kept Klopp.

That's it really.


But it's obviously a lot harder to do this than just get rid of Klopp. And in the short term, one is doable and one isn't because you can sack your manager and replace him, you can't sell your whole squad and replace it one one window. In the short term, sacking your manager and replacing them might give you a bump and provide a massive shock to the the internal culture which helps you out for a bit (a game, a couple of games, a month?) but we won't be doing that. So given we'd all rather sell all the players and keep Klopp, what are we going to do in the meantime? How do we avoid losing our position, financially, prestige wise and everything else, whilst we make massive changes to the playing squad?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:39:36 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:37:17 pm
What are we moving towards exactly? Im genuinely intrigued.

Let's see come May next year eh!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:40:33 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:36:05 pm
Spot on. We should be in transition but weve signed two first team players in the last two windows. No one is advocating Chelsea or Forest style of 10 players plus but weve done the bare minimum and have ended up wasting a season.

This season is gone.
I fear we wont be able to spend what is required to challenge for top 5 next season.
Chelsea, Man City, Man U and Newcastle have the ability to spend 4 times what we will spend.
Then you have Arsenal who have a young and hungry squad who need minimal additions.

I am genuinely scared for a number of years of mid-table.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:41:02 pm
Other thing to add, we cant really sell anyone either to bring money in.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:42:35 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:24:20 pm
Often the same people. The words sack and Klopp shouldnt be used in the same sentence by any sane person

But what if Jurgen is interested in a fully body wax?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:44:03 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:41:02 pm
Other thing to add, we cant really sell anyone either to bring money in.

We've made plenty of money over the last few years to the detriment of the squad, and to be honest the biggest outlay for most signings is the wages not the transfer cost. Losing, say Fabinho's wages would cover two new youngish first teamers
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:45:06 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:40:33 pm
This season is gone.
I fear we wont be able to spend what is required to challenge for top 5 next season.
Chelsea, Man City, Man U and Newcastle have the ability to spend 4 times what we will spend.
Then you have Arsenal who have a young and hungry squad who need minimal additions.

I am genuinely scared for a number of years of mid-table.
Dont be scared, there are much more terrifying prospects in life. However youre right to think what youre thinking because were in danger of being left behind unless Jurgen is backed now. The next three windows must be used to give him who he wants. Bentacur and Bessouma cost 50 million between them, both would be immense in a Klopp side and both are 24/25. Instead theyre playing shit on a stick football with Conte.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:45:11 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:40:33 pm
This season is gone.
I fear we wont be able to spend what is required to challenge for top 5 next season.
Chelsea, Man City, Man U and Newcastle have the ability to spend 4 times what we will spend.
Then you have Arsenal who have a young and hungry squad who need minimal additions.

I am genuinely scared for a number of years of mid-table.

No one stays top forever and it's not like we haven't been mid-table before but have managed to build back up again. As for this season, we've qualified for the CL knock-out now, so we have to concentrate on getting as many points as we can, before the break. Then we need to get some new players in so we can re-shuffle the pack and get some of the injured players back into the squad. Then we go again, it's too much of a strange season to know whether it's a complete write-off or not.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:46:19 pm
He made a fairly significant come back after the shit show which was 20/21. Ok so the CB issue was an obvious issue that could be addressed but we were even worse for a while than we are now. We lost 6 at home on the bounce I think .

The World Cup could be useful . It could be a chance to breflect and to find this seasons centre back equivalent issue . What is it which is making Trent , Gomez, VVD, and Fabinho so below par ? We cant have the combination of injuries and this many below par players . Its untenable .

If he cant crack it , and we dont get a midfielder we desperately need or by some miracle a fully fit Keita , and the results continue to deteriorate , he could walk .

But for now , we are only a few points behind the lowest placed top 4 rivals , and in 3 cup competitions . Lets play a 2nd string against Napoli , and go to spurs all rested and ready for a fight . That 11 has to have konate instead of Gomez as a starting point.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:49:42 pm
Klopp is now saying "We have some players who are a little bit overplayed, Harvey is exceptionally overplayed. Thiago was ill last week for two or three days."

Why were you happy with the squad until the last 3 days of the transfer window, Jurgen ? So frustrating.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:51:28 pm
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 10:49:42 pm
Klopp is now saying "We have some players who are a little bit overplayed, Harvey is exceptionally overplayed. Thiago was ill last week for two or three days."

Why were you happy with the squad until the last 3 days of the transfer window, Jurgen ? So frustrating.

He wasn't, and I'm sick of saying this on here.
He is not responsible for signing players, this isn't football manager. He is involved in it, yes, but his job is to coach and train the players he is given. He's not out there haggling down Dortmund for Bellingham or something.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:51:40 pm
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 10:49:42 pm
Klopp is now saying "We have some players who are a little bit overplayed, Harvey is exceptionally overplayed. Thiago was ill last week for two or three days."

Why were you happy with the squad until the last 3 days of the transfer window, Jurgen ? So frustrating.

You don't know what the background is between what's been going on, yet here you are again putting it all on the manager.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:52:55 pm
We might be only a number of points behind 4th, but we are not playing good football. To be fair lucky to have beaten both Newcastle and West-Ham.
Im all for being optimistic, but realistically City and Arsenal are probably too far ahead.
Newcastle are playing well and are not in Europe, they will beat the dross and will now almost certainly strengthen in January.
Spurs have points on us and if we were to lose to them, we are not catching up 13 points (game in hand is at Chelsea).

This feels like 09/10where we came 2nd previous season, but were always outside of 4th, always thought we would get there, but always had a few dodgy results.

Issue this time is there are other good teams who are hungry and playing well.
United probably dont get 4th this year, but they will spend and will be a challenger next year.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:54:30 pm
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Today at 10:51:28 pm
He wasn't, and I'm sick of saying this on here.
He is not responsible for signing players, this isn't football manager. He is involved in it, yes, but his job is to coach and train the players he is given. He's not out there haggling down Dortmund for Bellingham or something.

That is just not true. And if it is, he should walk. FSG need to back him, but if they aren't he needs to say he wants the players he does, in public. Right now, all we have is Klopp raving about players like Henderson and Milner and bringing them on when we need a winner.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:56:10 pm
Our identity has shifted so much since like 3 or 4 years ago that I'm not even sure Jurgen believes in playing that way anymore. Like of course he wants us to be on the front foot and wants us to be intense and really in the game as he would say but I felt like the signing of Thiago was a change in philosophy. I think Thiago is great, he oozes class, like ridiculous natural ability but he was definitely a departure from Gini for example.

I can't see us getting back to that because the overhaul in personnel would be huge and it would take numerous windows, we don't have that long.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:58:44 pm
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 10:54:30 pm
That is just not true. And if it is, he should walk. FSG need to back him, but if they aren't he needs to say he wants the players he does, in public. Right now, all we have is Klopp raving about players like Henderson and Milner and bringing them on when we need a winner.

That's how most teams in the world operate, especially those at the top of their leagues. Manager + coaches + scouts + analysts decide on player they want to fit their team and someone else like Edwards (or Julian whats his face who does it now) and others negotiate with clubs and player.

He's involved so he can bring in positions and playstyles that match up for his team, but he's not there negotiating with clubs over signings.

He made it very clear towards the end of the window he wanted a midfielder, but it was too late and we wasted our time on Arthur. He'll have said previously to that to the money men that a midfielder was necessary.

He may be in the wrong for resisting chances to sell our ageing players, sure, but the signings we've made (or not) are not his fault, and even if they were, us laymans wouldn't know anyway
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 11:00:14 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 10:56:10 pm
Our identity has shifted so much since like 3 or 4 years ago that I'm not even sure Jurgen believes in playing that way anymore. Like of course he wants us to be on the front foot and wants us to be intense and really in the game as he would say but I felt like the signing of Thiago was a change in philosophy. I think Thiago is great, he oozes class, like ridiculous natural ability but he was definitely a departure from Gini for example.

I can't see us getting back to that because the overhaul in personnel would be huge and it would take numerous windows, we don't have that long.

He clearly wanted more in terms of progressive passing. But it'd be a huge stretch to say he wanted less in terms of physicality and athleticism. Thiago does way more off the ball than our other midfielders (on some metrics). But if you're going to play Thiago regularly into his 30's you're going to need to get legs around him. Instead we have Fabinho, who's never been mobile, Elliot, who's not an athlete really and Henderson, who's in significant decline.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 11:00:19 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:51:40 pm
You don't know what the background is between what's been going on, yet here you are again putting it all on the manager.

I'm sorry, what ?

This situation is majorly down to the owners not backing Klopp. But he needs to put it out in the open too, and not keep mum due to some twisted sense of loyalty.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 11:04:49 pm
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 11:00:19 pm
I'm sorry, what ?

This situation is majorly down to the owners not backing Klopp. But he needs to put it out in the open too, and not keep mum due to some twisted sense of loyalty.
Klopp must have been given some sort of assurances before he signed that contract extension. If the owners don't back him in January and the summer, then I wouldn't be surprised if he walked
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 11:09:48 pm
See I think his loyalty is even worse at a time like this with the WC coming up. Those on the fringes of squads, Trent, Fab, Gomez, Thiago, Bobby will want to play as much as possible to get their chance.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 11:10:20 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 10:56:10 pm
Our identity has shifted so much since like 3 or 4 years ago that I'm not even sure Jurgen believes in playing that way anymore. Like of course he wants us to be on the front foot and wants us to be intense and really in the game as he would say but I felt like the signing of Thiago was a change in philosophy. I think Thiago is great, he oozes class, like ridiculous natural ability but he was definitely a departure from Gini for example.

I can't see us getting back to that because the overhaul in personnel would be huge and it would take numerous windows, we don't have that long.
You make Thiago sound like Veron there, makes me shudder at how apt that is.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 11:13:09 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:09:48 pm
See I think his loyalty is even worse at a time like this with the WC coming up. Those on the fringes of squads, Trent, Fab, Gomez, Thiago, Bobby will want to play as much as possible to get their chance.
Well, who else do we have? Ramsay, Bajcetic, Phillips, Jones, Carvalho are the respective alternatives.

I don't think it's loyalty, I think he's trying to rotate as much as he can with very little to choose from. It's not working because so many important players are missing and we can't afford to put out sides like the team v Forest.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 11:20:01 pm
Can Jürgen Klopp stop the excuses? I love him, will never doubt him, but i feel like he needs to make a point and stop defending everybody in his interviews. People need a fucking kick up their ass.

I know people might say "he does this internally", but as long as he defends the players, the owners and everybody else, many of them will just get away with it because there is no official slander.

Salah, VVD, Trent, Fabinho (!!! and he was one of my favorites), Hendo and to some degree Nunez need to look at themselves and be ashamed. This is not the standart for this football club and not the standart for their carreers.

I am sick and tired of everyone being protected. I would never want Klopp sacked and all these players have earned our trust, but it seems like they just do not care as they (apart from Trent) do not get enough kick up their ass. We need big changes and big changes soon.

Also, Harvey Elliott should have been loaned out to a PL club, he is not ready to start for us and Curtis Jones is not Liverpool FC quality.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 11:23:51 pm
If we are to have a rebuild then what a relief it is that the best man for the job is already at the club
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 11:26:34 pm
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 11:23:51 pm
If we are to have a rebuild then what a relief it is that the best man for the job is already at the club

The manager isn't the problem. It's the funding for that rebuild that we need to see.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 11:28:38 pm
If he wants to do what is right for this football club then he needs to stop being so loyal to some of these players and either drop them for a while or simply tell them that they have no future with the club in the next transfer window.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 11:28:50 pm
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 11:00:19 pm
I'm sorry, what ?

This situation is majorly down to the owners not backing Klopp. But he needs to put it out in the open too, and not keep mum due to some twisted sense of loyalty.

You want him to put them in the press instead of to them personally ?

How do you know what the situation is between them ? Hes forgotten more than well know about football

I heavily doubt he doesnt see that he needs a midfield. The desperate signing of Arthur tells you that
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 11:29:37 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:28:38 pm
If he wants to do what is right for this football club then he needs to stop being so loyal to some of these players and either drop them for a while or simply tell them that they have no future with the club in the next transfer window.

It's taken years but we finally agree on something.

Hug?
