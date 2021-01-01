« previous next »
Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 04:43:55 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:27:00 pm
Here you go.  :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZamVNBMdXd4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZamVNBMdXd4</a>
Cannon and Ball have let themselves go...
rawcusk8

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 09:44:01 pm
Can someone explain the need to wait 15 minutes to make subs? What more was there to see? We came out and started exactly how we had played most of the first half, threw away 15 minutes.

Anyway just small gripe that Ive never understood from managers.
Knight

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 09:51:25 pm
When things are going this badly the solution is normally to replace the manager. Well it may not be the solution, but it's often the decision owners make. That's because it's the easiest way of changing things significantly. And quickly. But we can't and shouldn't do that given it's Klopp and he's earnt our faith. But it doesn't half screw us over for the rest of this season, because he clearly can't fix us within this season.
Keith Lard

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 09:52:11 pm
Sack Klopp.

Hes shit.

Get Allardyce in.
harryc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 09:52:20 pm
Seems all at sea at the moment.

Why play Elliot in midfield and leave Hendo on the bench.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 09:52:36 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:44:01 pm
Can someone explain the need to wait 15 minutes to make subs? What more was there to see? We came out and started exactly how we had played most of the first half, threw away 15 minutes.

Anyway just small gripe that Ive never understood from managers.
His approach to substitutions has been bizarre this season. It's like watching a pre-season game. Think he's trying to rest as many as possible and prevent injuries. Awful though when we're playing shit and still getting a ridiculous number of injuries

My biggest gripe is that we've looked more defensively sound with a 4-4-2, and then we've binned it for this formation that is not too dissimilar to our previous system, and has the same issues. Harvey Elliott in midfield, Fabinho isolated, less support for Trent. The team choices have been really bad too. I'm not sure he can do much about Milner and Jones letting a pass go through them so easily, or Van Dijk giving Summerville the whole goal to aim at, but he's largely responsible for how terrible we are at the moment.
tubby

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 09:52:51 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:51:25 pm
When things are going this badly the solution is normally to replace the manager. Well it may not be the solution, but it's often the decision owners make. That's because it's the easiest way of changing things significantly. And quickly. But we can't do that given it's Klopp and he's earnt our faith. But it doesn't half screw us over for the rest of this season, because he clearly can't fix us within this season.

It's obvious that FSG need to be spending more on transfers, but I don't think Klopp has covered himself in glory tactically this season either.  There's no point in even thinking of replacing him because 1) he's one of the best managers in the world, and 2) if there's no money for Klopp, there's no money for whoever else they could get in.
Keith Lard

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 09:56:09 pm
Quote from: harryc on Today at 09:52:20 pm
Seems all at sea at the moment.

Why play Elliot in midfield and leave Hendo on the bench.

Mate, we lost a game. Klopp did nothing wrong.

Teams lose games and Leeds were very jammy.

This team nearly won us a quad last year and have given us an amazing few years. A drop off was inevitable at some point.

I am so chill despite this loss.

I back Jurgen ten billion percent. Its time to be a patient and support the team. This is our simple job as supporters.
Knight

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 09:56:26 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:52:51 pm
It's obvious that FSG need to be spending more on transfers, but I don't think Klopp has covered himself in glory tactically this season either.  There's no point in even thinking of replacing him because 1) he's one of the best managers in the world, and 2) if there's no money for Klopp, there's no money for whoever else they could get in.

Yeah sacking him just gives us other, almost certainly bigger, problems. Short term though it would probably help right now. It'd the the sort of shock that the players look like they need, because nothing else is working.

As for the formations, what is happening here? We go from being a cast iron 4-3-3 for literally years to moving from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2 to a midfield diamond in one month.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 09:56:50 pm
Pep Ljinders- Intensity!
Keith Lard

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 09:58:07 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:56:26 pm
Yeah sacking him just gives us other, almost certainly bigger, problems. Short term though it would probably help right now. It'd the the sort of shock that the players look like they need, because nothing else is working.

As for the formations, what is happening here? We go from being a cast iron 4-3-3 for literally years to moving from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2 to a midfield diamond in one month.

Are you out your fucking mind or just trolling?

We have the best manager in the world. Period.
harryc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 09:58:08 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 09:56:09 pm
Mate, we lost a game. Klopp did nothing wrong.

Teams lose games and Leeds were very jammy.

This team nearly won us a quad last year and have given us an amazing few years. A drop off was inevitable at some point.

I am so chill despite this loss.

I back Jurgen ten billion percent. Its time to be a patient and support the team. This is our simple job as supporters.

Haha so what you doing on the forum if not to discuss everything LFC.
kevlumley

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:01:41 pm
He is and he is right
Knight

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:01:57 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 09:58:07 pm
Are you out your fucking mind or just trolling?

We have the best manager in the world. Period.

This is wild. I make the point that we couldn't and shouldn't sack him because he's earnt our faith. I make the point that sacking him almost certainly gives us bigger problems than keeping him. And yet because I raise the fact that changing the manager is one way of shocking a massively dysfunctional squad into some semblance of performance, I'm out of my mind? Are you ok?
