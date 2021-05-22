« previous next »
WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7640 on: Yesterday at 02:15:07 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 09:49:23 am
I think Klopp should tell our midfielders to shoot from distance. Their GK was the worst one in the league at stopping long shots yet our midfielders don't seem to shoot from distance for some reason.

The reason is because long shots don't often go in. The expected value of them is such that you're better off getting a better shot. Problem is then we don't get that either.

But shots from outside the box you are practically giving the ball away.
Adeemo

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7641 on: Yesterday at 03:44:15 pm
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 02:15:07 pm
The reason is because long shots don't often go in. The expected value of them is such that you're better off getting a better shot. Problem is then we don't get that either.

But shots from outside the box you are practically giving the ball away.

Yeah, Im aware of the stats around shots from distance but its also important to mix things up, especially against a low block. If you ensure that you are taking the shot from the best location possible and that you hitting the target, the likely hood of it resulting in a goal will increase. Obviously need to take the quality of the keeper into account as well.
WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7642 on: Yesterday at 04:03:54 pm
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 03:44:15 pm
Yeah, Im aware of the stats around shots from distance but its also important to mix things up, especially against a low block. If you ensure that you are taking the shot from the best location possible and that you hitting the target, the likely hood of it resulting in a goal will increase. Obviously need to take the quality of the keeper into account as well.

Point taken, though I don't think a 25 yard shot would have caused Forest to come out of their low block. Kind of seems like what you want to force if you're in that posture.

But obviously, we know that lightning can strike. Effing Kompany...

It's a good point that there are better and less good places and times for taking long shots. And Van Dijk definitely has the leg for it.
plura

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7643 on: Yesterday at 06:16:05 pm
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 04:03:54 pm
Point taken, though I don't think a 25 yard shot would have caused Forest to come out of their low block. Kind of seems like what you want to force if you're in that posture.

But obviously, we know that lightning can strike. Effing Kompany...

It's a good point that there are better and less good places and times for taking long shots. And Van Dijk definitely has the leg for it.

There are imo sometimes for a team like Liverpool more benefits to taking the shot. First to score of course, directly or from the rebound. Or to break up the defence, it breaks up the lines that could open up for new plays when the game becomes too static, you mix up the play so that the opponent change their defensive patterns a bit and potentially free up the wings more for example.

Statistically we are of course scoring more often from crosses into the box by other fullbacks or a dribble and shot in the box from Salah or Diaz. But you have to agree we can often become predictable, slow and ineffective late at matches passing the ball around those low block defences. Instead of passing the ball back again to VVD/Gomez we could shot more.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7644 on: Yesterday at 07:58:57 pm
The most important thing he can do imo is review the fitness plan going into the season, the sessions now, the people in charge of them as both in terms of injury incidence and intensity on the pitch we have looked off this season. Doesn't matter who we sign or tactics if we don't sort this out.

Should be the kind of topic where journos connected to the club could shed more light, but other than one article highlighting Kornmayer (in the Athletic iirc), haven't seen much else, hard to know more, so you have to be a little careful in analysing it.
RyanBabel19

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7645 on: Yesterday at 08:17:27 pm
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 12:04:00 pm
I mentioned this in Virgils thread, we should be working to get him into space 30 yards out, once or twice a game. He always strikes it unbelievably cleanly and usually hits the target. Have the forwards looking for any rebounds.

Then it just becomes obvious to everyone whats coming, initially maybe an effective play then Van Dijk, normally on or just beyond the halfway line suddenly pops up 30 yards out everyone knows the plan, simply leaves us more exposed in transition as we have one of our CBs forward with our fullbacks and a quick forward has huge space to run into and as long as the balls played long before he leaves his half doesnt even have to time his run incredibly well. We would be better off giving the CMs more license to shoot from distance which seems a rarity for us
Mahern

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7646 on: Yesterday at 08:44:02 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:17:27 pm
Then it just becomes obvious to everyone whats coming, initially maybe an effective play then Van Dijk, normally on or just beyond the halfway line suddenly pops up 30 yards out everyone knows the plan, simply leaves us more exposed in transition as we have one of our CBs forward with our fullbacks and a quick forward has huge space to run into and as long as the balls played long before he leaves his half doesnt even have to time his run incredibly well. We would be better off giving the CMs more license to shoot from distance which seems a rarity for us

The point is the variation will open gaps. A defender HAS to step out. The shot doesn't always have to happen. Teams just have to think it might happen, and that it is a risk that can't be ignored.



Al 666

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7647 on: Yesterday at 08:44:39 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 07:58:57 pm
The most important thing he can do imo is review the fitness plan going into the season, the sessions now, the people in charge of them as both in terms of injury incidence and intensity on the pitch we have looked off this season. Doesn't matter who we sign or tactics if we don't sort this out.

Should be the kind of topic where journos connected to the club could shed more light, but other than one article highlighting Kornmayer (in the Athletic iirc), haven't seen much else, hard to know more, so you have to be a little careful in analysing it.

With players there is a sweet spot in terms of strength and speed. You get young players who have loads of speed but get muscled off the ball. You get older players who have loads of strength but begin to slow down. In the modern game I would say the perfect age is probably around the 25-26 mark. With players generally having a purple patch around the 23-27 age mark.

If you extrapolate that to our squad then you have the likes of Trent, Tsimikas, Konate, Gomez, Keita, Diaz, Jota and Darwin. Apart from Trent and Keita then those are the players that have shown the intensity required to play in a Klopp side.

For me we lack intensity when we are relying on the kids who lack strength like Elliot, Carvalho and Jones and the older players like Robbo, Milner, VVD, Matip, Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho, Firmino and Salah who are slowing down.

I think the secret is to recruit more players in the 23-27 age group if we want to play with intensity.
BarryCrocker

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7648 on: Yesterday at 09:54:12 pm
Some vidication.

Quote
tariq panja
@tariqpanja
If details in Le Parisien about Mbappe's 630m PSG contract are correct - no reason why they wouldn't be - it's a classic example of what Klopp, Tebas and others say about state-owned teams. Creates absurd inflationary pressure, and once again raises questions for UEFA and FFP.
1:22 am · 25 Oct 2022
Twitter Web App

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1584550835119194112

https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2022/kylian-mbappe-to-earn-e630m-gross-salary-at-psg-over-three-years/
Red7

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7649 on: Yesterday at 10:54:56 pm
Id like to see us take a shot from anywhere now as long as it hits the target
RyanBabel19

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7650 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 08:44:02 pm
The point is the variation will open gaps. A defender HAS to step out. The shot doesn't always have to happen. Teams just have to think it might happen, and that it is a risk that can't be ignored.





But they dont. How often do you see opposition defenders stepping out to stop Matip? He goes on loads of runs, its rarely a defender who steps out to stop it, it's the midfielders because it's too far from goal for a defender to be closing down and yes this in some way contributes to moving the opposition around and being unpredictable initially, but Van Dijk being so far up and shooting still doesn't really bring enough reward to justify having him do it over our CMs who are fully capable of shooting from distance. Van Dijks got wonderful technique but the guy doesn't even come up to take freekicks when the risk of getting hit on the break following it, let alone do it in open play as a strategy.

I agree 100% with the idea we should be shooting more from distance, but the midfielders doing it should be way about Van Dijk doing it in the list
Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7651 on: Today at 12:50:04 am
Glad this thread has calmed down. Jurgen deserves better than some of the shite posted here.

