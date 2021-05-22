The most important thing he can do imo is review the fitness plan going into the season, the sessions now, the people in charge of them as both in terms of injury incidence and intensity on the pitch we have looked off this season. Doesn't matter who we sign or tactics if we don't sort this out.
Should be the kind of topic where journos connected to the club could shed more light, but other than one article highlighting Kornmayer (in the Athletic iirc), haven't seen much else, hard to know more, so you have to be a little careful in analysing it.
With players there is a sweet spot in terms of strength and speed. You get young players who have loads of speed but get muscled off the ball. You get older players who have loads of strength but begin to slow down. In the modern game I would say the perfect age is probably around the 25-26 mark. With players generally having a purple patch around the 23-27 age mark.
If you extrapolate that to our squad then you have the likes of Trent, Tsimikas, Konate, Gomez, Keita, Diaz, Jota and Darwin. Apart from Trent and Keita then those are the players that have shown the intensity required to play in a Klopp side.
For me we lack intensity when we are relying on the kids who lack strength like Elliot, Carvalho and Jones and the older players like Robbo, Milner, VVD, Matip, Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho, Firmino and Salah who are slowing down.
I think the secret is to recruit more players in the 23-27 age group if we want to play with intensity.