What an odd thread/forum this has become. I, for one, was delighted when Jurgen signed a new contract earlier in the year. Far more delighted than signing any player would have made me. I guess many of our fans disagree and that's fine, but, to me, he is the most important part of any success we have had in recent times. Yes it would have been welcome to have signed a top midfielder, but even if we had can we definitely say all results will have been bettered? I think there is a very good chance that our resurgence in the modern game will ebb away with Jurgen's departure, so why would I think that is something to be considered, let alone suggested as a way of sorting any short-term problem? We do seem to live in a fantasy world these days where everything can be sorted with a minimum of effort, just change the personnel...again and again and again. The respawn generation. I do wonder how many of our supporters will respawn at other more successful and super rich clubs when our cycle at the top ends? Quite a high chance that when Jurgen goes the club declines and football will be the loser. I, for one, have no interest in City v Newcastle, or any other combination of financial super-dopers, so Jurgen will get my full support as long as he chooses to associate himself with LFC. Support in the tough times or don't support at all in my book.Up the reds