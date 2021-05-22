« previous next »
« Reply #7600 on: Yesterday at 04:04:45 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:42:27 pm
True there were all the Fergie cult British managers getting at Rafa as well.

At least there doesnt seem to be the same animosity amongst current managers to Klopp.

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:39:48 pm
Rafa was also the victim of a major media smear campaign (also partly orchestrated by some senior players) which helped split the fanbase. Even in 08/09 Rafa had a lot of people gunning for him even when we were top of the league. Given the politics of the situation he couldn't withstand a bad season.



It was why I was a little concerned at Klopp taking on the likes of  Dietmar hamann.  He doesn't need to create enemies, just in case
« Reply #7601 on: Yesterday at 04:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:53:43 am


That league 2 comment. Sorry you can state your support of him without this super fan BS.



There was a time not so long ago that many of us were willing to go down if ti meant we got rid of the Cancers.


So how about you post less of this super bullshit.
« Reply #7602 on: Yesterday at 04:16:02 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 04:04:45 pm
It was why I was a little concerned at Klopp taking on the likes of  Dietmar hamann.  He doesn't need to create enemies, just in case

Hamann's a no mark. I did think a bit that though when he went after Agbonlohor on Talksport. Another complete no mark but he created an enemy there for someone who was having a go at United, he wasn't even talking about Liverpool.

Throughout Rafa's reign though he had a lot of ex-players gunning for him. The likes of Aldo, Danny Murphy or St John never made it a secret they hated his guts. Jurgen has mostly been beyond reproach.
« Reply #7603 on: Yesterday at 04:31:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:16:02 pm
Hamann's a no mark. I did think a bit that though when he went after Agbonlohor on Talksport. Another complete no mark but he created an enemy there for someone who was having a go at United, he wasn't even talking about Liverpool.

Throughout Rafa's reign though he had a lot of ex-players gunning for him. The likes of Aldo, Danny Murphy or St John never made it a secret they hated his guts. Jurgen has mostly been beyond reproach.

St John not fond of a foreign manager eh, whod have thought that?  Wonder if the racist called him The Spaniard?
« Reply #7604 on: Yesterday at 04:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:16:02 pm
Hamann's a no mark. I did think a bit that though when he went after Agbonlohor on Talksport. Another complete no mark but he created an enemy there for someone who was having a go at United, he wasn't even talking about Liverpool.

Throughout Rafa's reign though he had a lot of ex-players gunning for him. The likes of Aldo, Danny Murphy or St John never made it a secret they hated his guts. Jurgen has mostly been beyond reproach.

Never realised Aldo hated him. No surprise with Murphy, the scars are still showing.
« Reply #7605 on: Yesterday at 05:33:06 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:37:01 pm
Never realised Aldo hated him. No surprise with Murphy, the scars are still showing.

It was a case of no jobs for the boys.
« Reply #7606 on: Yesterday at 07:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 10:08:38 am
Up his own arse slum landlord just wow.

Youll never walk alone apparently is time limited now.

Big Hodgson fan are you? 
« Reply #7607 on: Yesterday at 07:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 07:14:40 pm
Big Hodgson fan are you?

When he was here? Yeah. What was good for him was good for the club. Interests were aligned.

After he left? Wish him all the best. Didnt work out but things rarely do. He had a good post liverpool career which is great for him.
« Reply #7608 on: Yesterday at 07:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 07:22:03 pm
When he was here? Yeah. What was good for him was good for the club. Interests were aligned.

After he left? Wish him all the best. Didnt work out but things rarely do. He had a good post liverpool career which is great for him.

So you were fine with him telling us not to protest against Hicks and Gillet ?
« Reply #7609 on: Yesterday at 07:25:56 pm »

klopp has been at the club for 7 seasons now and hes still not trusted by FSG, it must be absolutely gutting to see other teams climb above us after being the only serious challenger to Man City
« Reply #7610 on: Yesterday at 07:27:12 pm »
Klopp is untouchable.

End the thread there rather than all this nonsense.
« Reply #7611 on: Yesterday at 07:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 07:22:03 pm
When he was here? Yeah. What was good for him was good for the club. Interests were aligned.

After he left? Wish him all the best. Didnt work out but things rarely do. He had a good post liverpool career which is great for him.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
« Reply #7612 on: Yesterday at 07:31:49 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 07:27:12 pm
Klopp is untouchable.

End the thread there rather than all this nonsense.

Amen
« Reply #7613 on: Yesterday at 07:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 07:22:03 pm
When he was here? Yeah. What was good for him was good for the club. Interests were aligned.

After he left? Wish him all the best. Didnt work out but things rarely do. He had a good post liverpool career which is great for him.

El Hadji Diouf?
« Reply #7614 on: Yesterday at 07:43:13 pm »
« Reply #7615 on: Yesterday at 07:48:50 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:37:01 pm
Never realised Aldo hated him. No surprise with Murphy, the scars are still showing.

Heard it first hand as well. Despised him. When he got the Everton job he did a column in the Echo doing a hatchet job on him and saying how sorry he felt for Evertonians.
« Reply #7616 on: Yesterday at 08:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 02:35:13 pm
I agree with you re your 1st paragraph, however I cant for the life of me understand if we dropped to League Two how youd still think hes the right man for the job. You cant say I dont understand the club because of that. Im sure there are proper LFC fans who have supported the club longer than you guys who would agree with me.

In any line of work that would be a disastrous drop off in performance that would lose the confidence of everyone around them regardless of their previous performance.

Maybe Ive taken what he says too literally. One thing I will say on your 2nd last point is the club SHOULD be adapting in reason with the times. The mentality of not is how we got stuck in the 90s. The world changes. Theres absolutely nothing wrong with evolving with the times whilst maintaining tradition. This is why I say balance. The reality of the situation lies somewhere between the two extreme views.

But if you dont think that then fair enough.


No worries man.


I hear ya
« Reply #7617 on: Yesterday at 08:31:18 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 02:48:00 pm
You call me daft and invent a conversation with me, someone that presumably you've never met, and yet I'm the wum.

Right.

Again, this is why I'm not going down this rabbit hole.

I've said what I had to say. I hope Klopp turns it around and it's all ice cream and rainbows the rest of the season. I've been a supporter since the early 90s; never have I wanted anything but success for the club -- no matter who the manager is.


By your own reasoning I called the hypothetical you in my head daft


:lmao


 
« Reply #7618 on: Yesterday at 08:31:36 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 07:27:12 pm
Klopp is untouchable.

End the thread there rather than all this nonsense.

[/ THREAD]
« Reply #7619 on: Yesterday at 08:46:27 pm »
Ok then apart from the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA cup, the League Cup, the Super Cup,
the Club World Cup and the Charity Shield...What has Klopp ever done for us ?   
« Reply #7620 on: Yesterday at 08:49:29 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 08:46:27 pm
Ok then apart from the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA cup, the League Cup, the Super Cup,
the Club World Cup and the Charity Shield...What has Klopp ever done for us ?   

New training complex that is bigger and more updated than Melwood? :P
« Reply #7621 on: Yesterday at 08:51:32 pm »
To be fair to whoever said itif Jurgen got us relegated to League 2 Im pretty confident wed all want him sacked :D
« Reply #7622 on: Yesterday at 09:16:53 pm »
Yeah the shouts of wanting him even if we went down to League 2 are just daft. He's not bigger than the club. But at the end of the day it's a pointless discussion, I doubt we'll even drop out of the top 4 with him in charge, he's too fucking good at what he does. This season is a weird one because everything that could go wrong is going wrong, and FSG are too busy playing around with the stadium to care about the team.
« Reply #7623 on: Yesterday at 09:29:57 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:51:32 pm
To be fair to whoever said itif Jurgen got us relegated to League 2 Im pretty confident wed all want him sacked :D
No chance.  Give him the rebuilding job from there and wed be extending the Champions Wall for new trophies pronto.
« Reply #7624 on: Yesterday at 09:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:49:29 pm
New training complex that is bigger and more updated than Melwood? :P

His European runs have also paid for the Main stand and ARE.
« Reply #7625 on: Yesterday at 10:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:49:29 pm
New training complex that is bigger and more updated than Melwood? :P

yea we know that but what else has he done?
« Reply #7626 on: Yesterday at 10:48:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:51:32 pm
To be fair to whoever said itif Jurgen got us relegated to League 2 Im pretty confident wed all want him sacked :D
No chance. Ive seen us win almost everything now, but Ive never seen a 42 year old Jordan Henderson stomping his feet before lifting the League 2 trophy at Grimsby.
« Reply #7627 on: Yesterday at 11:09:58 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:14:27 pm
yea we know that but what else has he done?
Well, when you put it that way hes not done much.. living on borrowed time if you ask me
« Reply #7628 on: Yesterday at 11:10:01 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:51:32 pm
To be fair to whoever said itif Jurgen got us relegated to League 2 Im pretty confident wed all want him sacked :D

Was obvious hyperbole to ram home his point.

That being said,were you willing to see us go down to get rid of the Cowboys ?

I know that I was willing to accept just about anything to see them bankrupt.
« Reply #7629 on: Yesterday at 11:27:11 pm »
I think, considering the season so far, one of the main arguments in this thread being would you want him gone if we got relegated to League 2 is actually heartwarming and funny.  ;D
« Reply #7630 on: Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:27:11 pm
I think, considering the season so far, one of the main arguments in this thread being would you want him gone if we got relegated to League 2 is actually heartwarming and funny.  ;D


Actually, still no, we have been lucky to have some of the greatest managers in history, Shankly, Paisley, Dalglish and Jurgen. Never wanted any of them sacked, whatever happened/happens. There's more to life and Jurgen has brought not only success to this club (3 champions league finals for god's sake, in the era of City, Bayern, PSG etc) he's brought himself, his humour and his philosophy. This goes more than football. 


Would I take Saudi Oil for total success, no. I therefore do not think success is everything in life.
« Reply #7631 on: Today at 08:00:53 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:27:11 pm
I think, considering the season so far, one of the main arguments in this thread being would you want him gone if we got relegated to League 2 is actually heartwarming and funny.  ;D
Well someone yesterday referred to Brendan Rodgers as a Liverpool legend. Funny place this forum sometimes.
« Reply #7632 on: Today at 09:34:18 am »
Wow, there is a load of nonsense here. Of course Jurgen Klopp is the best manager for the club.

But he needs major support in the market. He's pulled more rabbits out of hats than Paul Daniels.

I just hope he feels he has enough leverage with John Henry to be a pain in the arse over this issue.
Perhaps he does need to be a bit more Antonio Conte about transfers and make demands because unless we pull the finger out right now, we face a battle for top four - that won't just be the case this season, it will be the end of our title-challenging days.

And that's WITH Klopp, shudder at the next fella who more than
likely won't be turning future Andy Robertsons into title winners.
 
« Reply #7633 on: Today at 09:44:19 am »
Quote from: johnathank on Yesterday at 10:48:47 pm
No chance. Ive seen us win almost everything now, but Ive never seen a 42 year old Jordan Henderson stomping his feet before lifting the League 2 trophy at Grimsby.

Do the Championship still use the old First Division trophy? Be a nice bit of nostalgia.

« Reply #7634 on: Today at 09:49:23 am »
I think Klopp should tell our midfielders to shoot from distance. Their GK was the worst one in the league at stopping long shots yet our midfielders don't seem to shoot from distance for some reason.
« Reply #7635 on: Today at 09:57:32 am »
What an odd thread/forum this has become. I, for one, was delighted when Jurgen signed a new contract earlier in the year. Far more delighted than signing any player would have made me. I guess many of our fans disagree and that's fine, but, to me, he is the most important part of any success we have had in recent times. Yes it would have been welcome to have signed a top midfielder, but even if we had can we definitely say all results will have been bettered? I think there is a very good chance that our resurgence in the modern game will ebb away with Jurgen's departure, so why would I think that is something to be considered, let alone suggested as a way of sorting any short-term problem? We do seem to live in a fantasy world these days where everything can be sorted with a minimum of effort, just change the personnel...again and again and again. The respawn generation. I do wonder how many of our supporters will respawn at other more successful and super rich clubs when our cycle at the top ends? Quite a high chance that when Jurgen goes the club declines and football will be the loser. I, for one, have no interest in City v Newcastle, or any other combination of financial super-dopers, so Jurgen will get my full support as long as he chooses to associate himself with LFC. Support in the tough times or don't support at all in my book.

Up the reds  :scarf :scarf :scarf
« Reply #7636 on: Today at 12:04:00 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 09:49:23 am
I think Klopp should tell our midfielders to shoot from distance. Their GK was the worst one in the league at stopping long shots yet our midfielders don't seem to shoot from distance for some reason.

I mentioned this in Virgils thread, we should be working to get him into space 30 yards out, once or twice a game. He always strikes it unbelievably cleanly and usually hits the target. Have the forwards looking for any rebounds.
« Reply #7637 on: Today at 12:24:11 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 12:04:00 pm
I mentioned this in Virgils thread, we should be working to get him into space 30 yards out, once or twice a game. He always strikes it unbelievably cleanly and usually hits the target. Have the forwards looking for any rebounds.

Im always down for more shots from distance. At least from this Liverpool team that at times can pass the ball around until death do us part. Especially with the front line weve got. Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Salah, Firmino are all great players going for that rebound.

Fabinho got a good shot also, Henderson, Im sure Elliott got a decent one himself too.
« Reply #7638 on: Today at 02:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 12:04:00 pm
I mentioned this in Virgils thread, we should be working to get him into space 30 yards out, once or twice a game. He always strikes it unbelievably cleanly and usually hits the target. Have the forwards looking for any rebounds.

He got into one of those positions on Saturday. Even Guardiola's boring clinical football has a few strikes from distance thrown in.
« Reply #7639 on: Today at 02:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 12:04:00 pm
I mentioned this in Virgils thread, we should be working to get him into space 30 yards out, once or twice a game. He always strikes it unbelievably cleanly and usually hits the target. Have the forwards looking for any rebounds.

Shots from open play from that far out are practically giving the ball to the other team. They don't often score. There's a reason we don't take them.

I wouldn't mind seeing him take some set pieces though, like David Luiz used to do for Chelsea.
