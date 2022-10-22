I think, considering the season so far, one of the main arguments in this thread being would you want him gone if we got relegated to League 2 is actually heartwarming and funny.
Actually, still no, we have been lucky to have some of the greatest managers in history, Shankly, Paisley, Dalglish and Jurgen. Never wanted any of them sacked, whatever happened/happens. There's more to life and Jurgen has brought not only success to this club (3 champions league finals for god's sake, in the era of City, Bayern, PSG etc) he's brought himself, his humour and his philosophy. This goes more than football.
Would I take Saudi Oil for total success, no. I therefore do not think success is everything in life.