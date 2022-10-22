Yeah the shouts of wanting him even if we went down to League 2 are just daft. He's not bigger than the club. But at the end of the day it's a pointless discussion, I doubt we'll even drop out of the top 4 with him in charge, he's too fucking good at what he does. This season is a weird one because everything that could go wrong is going wrong, and FSG are too busy playing around with the stadium to care about the team.