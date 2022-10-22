« previous next »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:42:27 pm
True there were all the Fergie cult British managers getting at Rafa as well.

At least there doesnt seem to be the same animosity amongst current managers to Klopp.

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:39:48 pm
Rafa was also the victim of a major media smear campaign (also partly orchestrated by some senior players) which helped split the fanbase. Even in 08/09 Rafa had a lot of people gunning for him even when we were top of the league. Given the politics of the situation he couldn't withstand a bad season.



It was why I was a little concerned at Klopp taking on the likes of  Dietmar hamann.  He doesn't need to create enemies, just in case
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:53:43 am


That league 2 comment. Sorry you can state your support of him without this super fan BS.



There was a time not so long ago that many of us were willing to go down if ti meant we got rid of the Cancers.


So how about you post less of this super bullshit.
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 04:04:45 pm
It was why I was a little concerned at Klopp taking on the likes of  Dietmar hamann.  He doesn't need to create enemies, just in case

Hamann's a no mark. I did think a bit that though when he went after Agbonlohor on Talksport. Another complete no mark but he created an enemy there for someone who was having a go at United, he wasn't even talking about Liverpool.

Throughout Rafa's reign though he had a lot of ex-players gunning for him. The likes of Aldo, Danny Murphy or St John never made it a secret they hated his guts. Jurgen has mostly been beyond reproach.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:16:02 pm
Hamann's a no mark. I did think a bit that though when he went after Agbonlohor on Talksport. Another complete no mark but he created an enemy there for someone who was having a go at United, he wasn't even talking about Liverpool.

Throughout Rafa's reign though he had a lot of ex-players gunning for him. The likes of Aldo, Danny Murphy or St John never made it a secret they hated his guts. Jurgen has mostly been beyond reproach.

St John not fond of a foreign manager eh, whod have thought that?  Wonder if the racist called him The Spaniard?
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:16:02 pm
Hamann's a no mark. I did think a bit that though when he went after Agbonlohor on Talksport. Another complete no mark but he created an enemy there for someone who was having a go at United, he wasn't even talking about Liverpool.

Throughout Rafa's reign though he had a lot of ex-players gunning for him. The likes of Aldo, Danny Murphy or St John never made it a secret they hated his guts. Jurgen has mostly been beyond reproach.

Never realised Aldo hated him. No surprise with Murphy, the scars are still showing.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:37:01 pm
Never realised Aldo hated him. No surprise with Murphy, the scars are still showing.

It was a case of no jobs for the boys.
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 10:08:38 am
Up his own arse slum landlord just wow.

Youll never walk alone apparently is time limited now.

Big Hodgson fan are you? 
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 07:14:40 pm
Big Hodgson fan are you?

When he was here? Yeah. What was good for him was good for the club. Interests were aligned.

After he left? Wish him all the best. Didnt work out but things rarely do. He had a good post liverpool career which is great for him.
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 07:22:03 pm
When he was here? Yeah. What was good for him was good for the club. Interests were aligned.

After he left? Wish him all the best. Didnt work out but things rarely do. He had a good post liverpool career which is great for him.

So you were fine with him telling us not to protest against Hicks and Gillet ?
klopp has been at the club for 7 seasons now and hes still not trusted by FSG, it must be absolutely gutting to see other teams climb above us after being the only serious challenger to Man City
Klopp is untouchable.

End the thread there rather than all this nonsense.
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 07:22:03 pm
When he was here? Yeah. What was good for him was good for the club. Interests were aligned.

After he left? Wish him all the best. Didnt work out but things rarely do. He had a good post liverpool career which is great for him.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 07:27:12 pm
Klopp is untouchable.

End the thread there rather than all this nonsense.

Amen
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 07:22:03 pm
When he was here? Yeah. What was good for him was good for the club. Interests were aligned.

After he left? Wish him all the best. Didnt work out but things rarely do. He had a good post liverpool career which is great for him.

El Hadji Diouf?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:37:01 pm
Never realised Aldo hated him. No surprise with Murphy, the scars are still showing.

Heard it first hand as well. Despised him. When he got the Everton job he did a column in the Echo doing a hatchet job on him and saying how sorry he felt for Evertonians.
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 02:35:13 pm
I agree with you re your 1st paragraph, however I cant for the life of me understand if we dropped to League Two how youd still think hes the right man for the job. You cant say I dont understand the club because of that. Im sure there are proper LFC fans who have supported the club longer than you guys who would agree with me.

In any line of work that would be a disastrous drop off in performance that would lose the confidence of everyone around them regardless of their previous performance.

Maybe Ive taken what he says too literally. One thing I will say on your 2nd last point is the club SHOULD be adapting in reason with the times. The mentality of not is how we got stuck in the 90s. The world changes. Theres absolutely nothing wrong with evolving with the times whilst maintaining tradition. This is why I say balance. The reality of the situation lies somewhere between the two extreme views.

But if you dont think that then fair enough.


No worries man.


I hear ya
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 02:48:00 pm
You call me daft and invent a conversation with me, someone that presumably you've never met, and yet I'm the wum.

Right.

Again, this is why I'm not going down this rabbit hole.

I've said what I had to say. I hope Klopp turns it around and it's all ice cream and rainbows the rest of the season. I've been a supporter since the early 90s; never have I wanted anything but success for the club -- no matter who the manager is.


By your own reasoning I called the hypothetical you in my head daft


:lmao


 
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 07:27:12 pm
Klopp is untouchable.

End the thread there rather than all this nonsense.

[/ THREAD]
Ok then apart from the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA cup, the League Cup, the Super Cup,
the Club World Cup and the Charity Shield...What has Klopp ever done for us ?   
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 08:46:27 pm
Ok then apart from the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA cup, the League Cup, the Super Cup,
the Club World Cup and the Charity Shield...What has Klopp ever done for us ?   

New training complex that is bigger and more updated than Melwood? :P
To be fair to whoever said itif Jurgen got us relegated to League 2 Im pretty confident wed all want him sacked :D
Yeah the shouts of wanting him even if we went down to League 2 are just daft. He's not bigger than the club. But at the end of the day it's a pointless discussion, I doubt we'll even drop out of the top 4 with him in charge, he's too fucking good at what he does. This season is a weird one because everything that could go wrong is going wrong, and FSG are too busy playing around with the stadium to care about the team.
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:51:32 pm
To be fair to whoever said itif Jurgen got us relegated to League 2 Im pretty confident wed all want him sacked :D
No chance.  Give him the rebuilding job from there and wed be extending the Champions Wall for new trophies pronto.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:49:29 pm
New training complex that is bigger and more updated than Melwood? :P

His European runs have also paid for the Main stand and ARE.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:49:29 pm
New training complex that is bigger and more updated than Melwood? :P

yea we know that but what else has he done?
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:51:32 pm
To be fair to whoever said itif Jurgen got us relegated to League 2 Im pretty confident wed all want him sacked :D
No chance. Ive seen us win almost everything now, but Ive never seen a 42 year old Jordan Henderson stomping his feet before lifting the League 2 trophy at Grimsby.
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:14:27 pm
yea we know that but what else has he done?
Well, when you put it that way hes not done much.. living on borrowed time if you ask me
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:51:32 pm
To be fair to whoever said itif Jurgen got us relegated to League 2 Im pretty confident wed all want him sacked :D

Was obvious hyperbole to ram home his point.

That being said,were you willing to see us go down to get rid of the Cowboys ?

I know that I was willing to accept just about anything to see them bankrupt.
I think, considering the season so far, one of the main arguments in this thread being would you want him gone if we got relegated to League 2 is actually heartwarming and funny.  ;D
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:27:11 pm
I think, considering the season so far, one of the main arguments in this thread being would you want him gone if we got relegated to League 2 is actually heartwarming and funny.  ;D


Actually, still no, we have been lucky to have some of the greatest managers in history, Shankly, Paisley, Dalglish and Jurgen. Never wanted any of them sacked, whatever happened/happens. There's more to life and Jurgen has brought not only success to this club (3 champions league finals for god's sake, in the era of City, Bayern, PSG etc) he's brought himself, his humour and his philosophy. This goes more than football. 


Would I take Saudi Oil for total success, no. I therefore do not think success is everything in life.
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:27:11 pm
I think, considering the season so far, one of the main arguments in this thread being would you want him gone if we got relegated to League 2 is actually heartwarming and funny.  ;D
Well someone yesterday referred to Brendan Rodgers as a Liverpool legend. Funny place this forum sometimes.
