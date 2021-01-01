The reason we support Klopp is because he is absolute quality, in every way. Anyone even remotely suggesting he should leave needs their head read.



Now that I have gotten that out the way, a bit of balance and perspective is needed, I believe. Just because we support Jurgen to the hilt does not mean that he should not be open to criticism and, as long as that criticism is constructive rather then filled to the brim with hyperbole, stupidity and irrationality, then it's all good, imo.



Jurgen should have made sure we strengthened the squad significantly in the summer. Buying Nunez, Carvalho and Ramsey just did not cut it - all good players with high potential ceilings but did those purchases strengthen us - especially considering how much the teams around us did? Nowhere near enough, in my view. Before anyone says "But the owners" (and whilst I agree they are too tight with their money and need to give Klopp significantly more to spend), I do believe Klopp had more money to spend this summer, but that he chose not to because 'we had enough numbers', especially in midfield, combined with his decision to 'wait for the absolutely right player before pulling the trigger', which Jurgen has form for. Jurgen pretty much said that himself. In hindsight, it was a huge mistake - the difference of adding someone like Nicolo Barella (or similar) to our first team / squad would have been huge. Imo, fingers can be pointed at Klopp for that.



At the same time, some of his subs this season have been puzzling, not least of all yesterday taking off Bobby when we REALLY needed a goal. Maybe his reasoning for that was fitness rather then strategic but it was puzzling nonetheless. There have been a number of these kinds of subs made this season that have left me thinking 'WTF?'.



It is ok to be critical, it really is .. even necessary.



But it is stupid to lose your shit and not look at the key reasons for our difficulties as being mitigating factors.



Notwithstanding the fact that it is ok to raise eyebrows at some decisions taken by our management, ultimately I believe our problems this season mostly stem from our injuries and I doubt anyone would disagree with that .. and this is why I believe anyone who is criticising Jurgen unjustly or - even worse - suggesting that his job is in any way in jeopardy, is just thicker then 2 planks. I genuinely cannot think fo a season where injuries have taken their toll on our squad and that even includes our title defending season with it's CB problems. To lose Luis Diaz, Diogo in quick succession (and then Darwin yesterday, not to mention the effect his red card had on his start to his career with us) is utterly ridiculous .. take Haaland on his own away from City for 2 months and see what happens .. take Jesus on his own away from Arsenal and see what happens, same with Kane and all the attackers of teams in the Top 6.



Same with Keita, same with Konate, same with Matip, same with Thiago, same with X, same with Y, same with Z .. stop fucking start, stop fucking start, stop fucking start. What do people who pan Klopp think the result of that is going to be?



Get our players back, strengthen in January - 2 quality signings, not for the future but for right now, please FSG. When this happens, we will return to where we need to be, and where Klopp expects us to be. Until then, we will just have to cope with some more disappointments ala yesterday. Klopp is fantastic but he cannot turn water into wine.



As always - support Jurgen Klopp, support our players, support our club. Don't be Karen on Twitter.

