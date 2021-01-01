« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Al 666

  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7480 on: Yesterday at 10:57:57 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:48:28 pm
Not really.  I found some random website that says they have the 3rd highest revenue but the Dodgers, Yankees, Mets are all in bigger markets and have more money.  The Mets owner has billions of dollars and has no problem spending.  I don't think MLB teams are very forthcoming with revenue figures so it's tough to figure out how much money each team makes. 

I am talking about the stature of the club. With the Yankees and the Red Sox being the big two.

I mean when NESV bought the Sox in 2001 it was more than double what anyone had paid for a baseball team. So if you are buying a Liverpool or man United then surely you should be aiming higher than having the 6th highest spend.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

duvva

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7481 on: Yesterday at 11:02:20 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 09:32:17 pm
Jürgen Norbert Klopp. Without question the best thing thats ever happened to Liverpool Football Club since Shanks.

The man has give us the greatest nights of our lives and yet people on here, on social media, are daring to suggest he should go?!

I can't stand this generation of entitled bastards, FIFA playing, Twitter dwelling fucking know-all's. If Klopp took us down to League 2 I'd still want a statue of him. I literally worship the man.
Think youve pretty much nailed it. I said I loved the guy in the pre match thread today after his interview on BT before the game. No horrible performance and ridiculous defeat is going to change that. Hes such a great human being with the best outlook on so many things. One day hell leave and our lives will be poorer for it. Liverpool will go on as they always have, but there are some you wish could stay for longer or forever if it were possible. Hes one of those
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7482 on: Yesterday at 11:24:08 pm
Going for a pint was a good decision.

How the fuck can someone with about 50 odd posts suddenly become motivated to post so much

At best clueless, at worst A massive WUM.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7483 on: Yesterday at 11:31:24 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:24:08 pm
Going for a pint was a good decision.

How the fuck can someone with about 50 odd posts suddenly become motivated to post so much

At best clueless, at worst A massive WUM.

Is this a quiz? Do we need to complete the sentence?  ;D

Ill start - Balderdash.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7484 on: Yesterday at 11:31:59 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:42:26 pm
Thats good, so what will LFCs next step be if they finish 7th or below then. Being as you arent going to accept it, Im interested to know what you think would be the way to go next season.  What path the club should take.

I already asked them how much longer they will give Klopp (as he isn't going to get any Freebies in their own words) and who they would want to bring in (even gave them some multiple choices for this (Tuchel, Gerrard, Frank)

They won't answer because they are ashamed to say what they really think - that they want Klopp gone and feel he can't turn it around (touting that 7 year cycle thing first)

I'd have more respect if they just spoke exactly what they think and not tiptoe around it
harleydanger

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7485 on: Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:57:57 pm
I am talking about the stature of the club. With the Yankees and the Red Sox being the big two.

I mean when NESV bought the Sox in 2001 it was more than double what anyone had paid for a baseball team. So if you are buying a Liverpool or man United then surely you should be aiming higher than having the 6th highest spend.

Are they straddling the club with debt? No.
Are they taking money out of the club? No.
Is the clubs infrastructure being developed every year? Yes.
Is the club the most competitive its been since the 80s? Yes.

Seems like that was the dream under Hicks and Gillet and probably David Moores as well.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7486 on: Yesterday at 11:44:26 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm
Are they straddling the club with debt? No.
Are they taking money out of the club? No.
Is the clubs infrastructure being developed every year? Yes.
Is the club the most competitive its been since the 80s? Yes.

Seems like that was the dream under Hicks and Gillet and probably David Moores as well.


Firstly they are straddling the Club with debt. We were debt free the day they took over. In the last accounts, we had debts of £238m.
Secondly, they sold 10% of FSG for £500m not bad work if you can get it. So they certainly are making money.
Thirdly yes the CLUB is paying for infrastructure every year.
Fourthly we were highly competitive under Rafa between 2005-2009 it is almost as if top managers make you competitive.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7487 on: Today at 12:06:13 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm
Are they straddling the club with debt? No.
Are they taking money out of the club? No.
Is the clubs infrastructure being developed every year? Yes.
Is the club the most competitive its been since the 80s? Yes.

Seems like that was the dream under Hicks and Gillet and probably David Moores as well.


Has the value of the Club,their asset rise by over a billion ? Yes

Did they get to buy us on the cheap because of what We the Fans did to get rid of the other c*nts  ? Yes

Could they fund a rebuild using FSG inter company cheap loans  ? Yes.

Have they  ? NO.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7488 on: Today at 12:08:58 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:31:24 pm
Is this a quiz? Do we need to complete the sentence?  ;D

Ill start - Balderdash.
Ha ha, the beers slowed down my reactions, just got what you meant. Balderdash is very polite.

Just a bit of support is all we ask. If theres something seriously wrong itll get sorted.
Redric1970

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7489 on: Today at 12:12:26 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm
Are they straddling the club with debt? No.
Are they taking money out of the club? No.
Is the clubs infrastructure being developed every year? Yes.
Is the club the most competitive its been since the 80s? Yes.

Seems like that was the dream under Hicks and Gillet and probably David Moores as well.

Im struggling to show sympathy for our owners, everybody compares them to hicks and Gillette, hicks and Gillette were a joke we know that, but FSG are digging a hole. They paid £300mil for a club thats now valued at over £4 billion and is rated as the 4th most expensive sports club on the planet, add to that we are about to reveal record turnover and will reportedly overtake the turnover of Man Utd. Add to that reaching champions league finals and making a reported £100mil (last year alone)for doing so and yet despite all this in the last 5 years we have a net spend of £92million. And now we have the oldest midfield in the league, 4 senior players can leave on free transfers and in all honesty top 4 looks remote, why we didnt strengthen is a joke. We have the worlds best manager but you cant watch your rivals arsenal £350mil, spurs £340mil, Utd £500mil, Chelsea £330mil and Im not including city there a joke, you cant expect to stay at the top by spending a fraction of what your rivals are it just wont happen, and forget all the anfield road stand rubbish, spurs spent a billion pounds on a stadium.
Suareznumber7

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7490 on: Today at 12:55:29 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:57:57 pm
I am talking about the stature of the club. With the Yankees and the Red Sox being the big two.

I mean when NESV bought the Sox in 2001 it was more than double what anyone had paid for a baseball team. So if you are buying a Liverpool or man United then surely you should be aiming higher than having the 6th highest spend.

stature of the club doesn't necessarily lead to the highest revenues and/or highest spending.  Red Sox aren't in the biggest markets and with a relatively small stadium (37,755 capacity compared to over 54,000 for the Yankees) they don't bring in as much as the other teams. While we don't know their exact revenues they probably aren't too far off where they should be spending wise. 
Dave McCoy

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7491 on: Today at 01:01:03 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:55:29 am
stature of the club doesn't necessarily lead to the highest revenues and/or highest spending.  Red Sox aren't in the biggest markets and with a relatively small stadium (37,755 capacity compared to over 54,000 for the Yankees) they don't bring in as much as the other teams. While we don't know their exact revenues they probably aren't too far off where they should be spending wise.

They also hadn't won a World Series since 1918 and were perennial losers, sometimes in the most excruciating way possible. Any Red Sox fan crying about winning now is pretty pathetic.
deanloco9

Re: Jürgen Klopp
FSG haven't backed him, simple.

FSG need to go before any future manager talks happen.
WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
The people talking about "I would quit football if Klopp was let go", or "we should let go all of the players before Klopp" or "I don't care if we get relegated"... are exactly the people that scare me.

The club is not an individual cult of personality. It was there before Klopp and it'll be there after Klopp. Same goes for FSG.

The people reacting angrily to nothing more than "Klopp needs to fix this and get us back into top 4" is scary enough.
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7494 on: Today at 03:55:17 am
Scare you. Good grief.

There is so much more happening in football in England and Europe (and further afield considering where the World Cup is) that should scare you ahead of Liverpool having a rough time.

And you still didnt answer a couple questions you where asked.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Redbonnie

Reply #7495 on: Today at 04:21:37 am
We might have a shit league season this year ..so what weve had plenty of shit seasons in the last 30 years. I would still bet on us to be champions league finalists. Halcyon days and all down to Klopp. A really shit season would be losing Klopp. That would be a disaster and there isnt a club in the world ( except city whilst pep is there) who wouldnt bite our hands off for him.
bornandbRED

Reply #7496 on: Today at 04:32:35 am
Well win the CL
