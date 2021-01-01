Are they straddling the club with debt? No.

Are they taking money out of the club? No.

Is the clubs infrastructure being developed every year? Yes.

Is the club the most competitive its been since the 80s? Yes.



Seems like that was the dream under Hicks and Gillet and probably David Moores as well.



Im struggling to show sympathy for our owners, everybody compares them to hicks and Gillette, hicks and Gillette were a joke we know that, but FSG are digging a hole. They paid £300mil for a club thats now valued at over £4 billion and is rated as the 4th most expensive sports club on the planet, add to that we are about to reveal record turnover and will reportedly overtake the turnover of Man Utd. Add to that reaching champions league finals and making a reported £100mil (last year alone)for doing so and yet despite all this in the last 5 years we have a net spend of £92million. And now we have the oldest midfield in the league, 4 senior players can leave on free transfers and in all honesty top 4 looks remote, why we didnt strengthen is a joke. We have the worlds best manager but you cant watch your rivals arsenal £350mil, spurs £340mil, Utd £500mil, Chelsea £330mil and Im not including city there a joke, you cant expect to stay at the top by spending a fraction of what your rivals are it just wont happen, and forget all the anfield road stand rubbish, spurs spent a billion pounds on a stadium.