Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7440 on: Today at 09:01:46 pm
Love this guy...the best thing to happen to our club since who knows what.

If FSG attempted to make noise about a potential change, or if some of the more idiotic element of the fan base start to agitate and he walks/leaves...i'm done with football. Its bad enough with teams like City and PSG, added to the fact that every element of English football in this country has to pass through the Sky shit churner. It just wouldn't be worth it anymore.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7441 on: Today at 09:03:24 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:53:35 pm
there is none, for starters, there are no owners. But Im guessing maybe he meant the president, or the CEO, or the sporting director (or all 3).

There was never a case of ambitions not matching there, as it was always clear the financial situations they had there. And Klopp never made demands about that, he knew what they had to do, but he did find it took a toll, hes said it more than once that it was hard to deal with.

I think Dortmund had their fingers burnt in the early noughties when they nearly went under and simply were not prepared to gamble. They are happy with their role as a club that recruits young players and then looks to maximize their value. That is what I think Klopp was tired of.

That is why he left rather than embark on building a new team that would inevitably be sold off when they started to achieve things.

in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7442 on: Today at 09:06:13 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:53:35 pm
I think Dortmund had their fingers burnt in the early noughties when they nearly went under and simply were not prepared to gamble. They are happy with their role as a club that recruits young players and then looks to maximize their value. That is what I think Klopp was tired of.

That is why he left rather than embark on building a new team that would inevitably be sold off when they started to achieve things.

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:00:25 pm
Have you got the quotes? Also, These two things are not the same. I don't think I've ever heard Klopp say he had unambitious owners at Dortmund.

Isn't the fact that he won two titles back to back and they still sold his best players a clear indication of unambitious owners ?

What were they waiting four 5, 6, 7 titles on the run ?
in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7443 on: Today at 09:07:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:39:08 pm
I would get rid of evrey single player in our squad before I even think of letting Kloppo go and even then I'll say no.
This
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7444 on: Today at 09:08:51 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:03:24 pm
I think Dortmund had their fingers burnt in the early noughties when they nearly went under and simply were not prepared to gamble. They are happy with their role as a club that recruits young players and then looks to maximize their value. That is what I think Klopp was tired of.

That is why he left rather than embark on building a new team that would inevitably be sold off when they started to achieve things.

hes never said that though.  Only that he found it tough that they would lose key players, and it was very hard to replace them. So they where always taking a backward steps.

He was tired though - physically/emotionally.  It was a joint decision, Aki Watzke has since said that he wished theyd gone all out to make him stay (he still had 2 years to run on his contract).   I guess that they thought theyd be ok - but they where very wrong, and yeah, Dortmund are now on their 7th coach since he left.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7445 on: Today at 09:11:04 pm
Al do you have the quotes about unambitious owners at Dortmund?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7446 on: Today at 09:11:36 pm
Al defending his own narratives to the death in the face of all actual evidence. Huh, will wonders never cease. Putting him on ignore was the best thing Ive ever done on RAWK.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7447 on: Today at 09:13:58 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:06:13 pm
Isn't the fact that he won two titles back to back and they still sold his best players a clear indication of unambitious owners ?

What were they waiting four 5, 6, 7 titles on the run ?

That might be your opinion as to why he left. I don't share it given Dortmund's financial situation when he took over and that Bayern were a bigger club, not to mention other clubs around Europe.

You said 'Klopp left because of totally unambitious owners who didn't share his vision'. Have you got any quotes from Klopp saying that?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7448 on: Today at 09:15:12 pm
There's some odd and childish posters about. Klopp should leave on his terms.
