there is none, for starters, there are no owners. But Im guessing maybe he meant the president, or the CEO, or the sporting director (or all 3).



There was never a case of ambitions not matching there, as it was always clear the financial situations they had there. And Klopp never made demands about that, he knew what they had to do, but he did find it took a toll, hes said it more than once that it was hard to deal with.



Have you got the quotes? Also, These two things are not the same. I don't think I've ever heard Klopp say he had unambitious owners at Dortmund.



I think Dortmund had their fingers burnt in the early noughties when they nearly went under and simply were not prepared to gamble. They are happy with their role as a club that recruits young players and then looks to maximize their value. That is what I think Klopp was tired of.That is why he left rather than embark on building a new team that would inevitably be sold off when they started to achieve things.Isn't the fact that he won two titles back to back and they still sold his best players a clear indication of unambitious owners ?What were they waiting four 5, 6, 7 titles on the run ?