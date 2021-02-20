« previous next »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 07:31:01 pm
If they got rid of Klopp, there would be riots. Not even an exaggeration. Im guessing there would be a mass walk out at the ground? For me, he is untouchable. Hes my Bill Shankly. I love the man.

No there wouldn't. There may be a walk out at the ground.

Wanderlustred is correct when he says that no one is untouchable.

"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:33:22 pm
No there wouldn't. There may be a walk out at the ground.

Wanderlustred is correct when he says that no one is untouchable.

Well if old man Henry is still able to grab his balls then he might get to test out your theory and we'll see what goes down.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:33:22 pm
No there wouldn't. There may be a walk out at the ground.

Wanderlustred is correct when he says that no one is untouchable.

There would be close to riots. He is adored. And if they think sacking him is the solution they are wrong. Theyd be ran out the club and forced to sell. Klopp isnt free from criticism but sack wise, I think for me he is untouchable, well he is.
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 03:54:41 pm
That looks like a really generous xG model. fbref had WHU 1.9-1.9 and City 2.0-1.0. Brighton 1.6-1.6. It just doesn't make sense how you can soundly beat City and play Brighton, West Ham and Nottingham Forest all even. Seems a motivational problem, which really is a bad sign bc that's whta Klopp is supposed to be best at.

Did you enjoy the run to three finals last season? Did you enjoy our club being on the cusp of the greatest achievement ever in British football, despite being up against a club with unlimited funds?

Just a short message to anyone daring to challenge Klopp, this is the best coach we have had since Shanks/Paisley.
He will build Klopp 2.0. He will have the support of this club. Fuck your dissent, we have a modern day legend in our ranks, denigrate him at your fucking peril.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Klopp is as close to untouchable as its possible to be. We could finish 17th and a majority of the fans would still back him.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:37:32 pm
Klopp is as close to untouchable as its possible to be. We could finish 17th and a majority of the fans would still back him.

Exactly.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 07:36:30 pm
There would be close to riots. He is adored. And if they think sacking him is the solution they are wrong. Theyd be ran out the club and forced to sell. Klopp isnt free from criticism but sack wise, I think for me he is untouchable, well he is.

I don't think sacking him is the solution either.

Off subject, but it would be a sad state of affairs if people riot over football, yet continue to accept what's happening to the country.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

I would get rid of evrey single player in our squad before I even think of letting Kloppo go and even then I'll say no.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:28:27 pm
None of those managers achieved anywhere near what Klopp did and at the end of the season have a side with the quality we have. Not one.

Well then if we have the quality, he should be able to recover. All good.

And make no mistake, this is what I want to see happen.

I'm just seeing some people writing off Champions League at game 11 or whatever this was, and for me, I don't think so. Expectations shouldn't change. We might hope to win the league, but we expect to be top 4 and demand to be *at least* top 6. And that shouldn't change.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:38:53 pm
I don't think sacking him is the solution either.

Off subject, but it would be a sad state of affairs if people riot over football, yet continue to accept what's happening to the country.

Riots is a strong word, but you can imagine what I mean.
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 07:25:37 pm
Is it? Have we had a manager finish 7th or below and keep his job beyond the first season or two (when one could reasonably make the case of still building a team)? I'm not remembering if so. Rafa was sacked his first year outside of top 4 since his first year, IIRC. Rodgers was all but sacked after finishing 6th(?). Houllier I don't think ever finished as low as 7th. Souness was sacked midway through a season that finished 8th or something.

If we're able to improve from here and finish 4th, all good. 5th and 6th -- worrisome but at least got it together a bit.

But I don't buy that we just write off the season bc of some injuries. I wasn't thinking coming into the season that we should accept 7th and I'm not now.


Am I seriously reading this on RAWK? 


Good lord.
Nice atmosphere building in here tonight.
Back klopp and he will deliver, end of.
Put him in charge of city, chelsea or Man Utd with basically unlimited funds and he would be winning everything in sight,  season after season
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:37:32 pm
Klopp is as close to untouchable as its possible to be. We could finish 17th and a majority of the fans would still back him.

And rightly so!
