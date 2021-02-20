None of those managers achieved anywhere near what Klopp did and at the end of the season have a side with the quality we have. Not one.



Well then if we have the quality, he should be able to recover. All good.And make no mistake, this is what I want to see happen.I'm just seeing some people writing off Champions League at game 11 or whatever this was, and for me, I don't think so. Expectations shouldn't change. We might hope to win the league, but we expect to be top 4 and demand to be *at least* top 6. And that shouldn't change.