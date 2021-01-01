I've tried to type so many things up here but every time I do I delete it because we are fucking ravaged by injuries.



I'm not saying Nunez would of made a difference today but if he did play and we managed to scuff a couple home off knockdowns from him would we be worrying? I would be because that's just my nature, I was worrying when we were fighting on all 4 fronts because it just felt like the momentum and mentality was with us but not so much other attributes, we just wasn't right in that regard.



I want to see a Liverpool again that brings out our qualities, individual and collective. I suppose 442 has gave us some rigidity and pragmatism which has enabled us to stop looking so at sea and disjointed. I think probably the majority of players in this system are out of there natural positions. In that sense I don't like it but I get why he's going for it. Today though I really felt like it hurt us because they were just so damn compact and you have Mo completely suffocated, two young wide lads who's natural game is to then come inside from those positions, Elliott tried to stay wide, Carvalho less so but they're just kids...you can't rely on them, it's unfair to.



I guess my biggest worry is in terms of how long Klopp has left, how can he turn it around to get us back to that high energy team, players playing in the positions that get the most out of them. How many windows will he need, we need to trim the fat first.