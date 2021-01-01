« previous next »
I've tried to type so many things up here but every time I do I delete it because we are fucking ravaged by injuries.

I'm not saying Nunez would of made a difference today but if he did play and we managed to scuff a couple home off knockdowns from him would we be worrying? I would be because that's just my nature, I was worrying when we were fighting on all 4 fronts because it just felt like the momentum and mentality was with us but not so much other attributes, we just wasn't right in that regard.

I want to see a Liverpool again that brings out our qualities, individual and collective. I suppose 442 has gave us some rigidity and pragmatism which has enabled us to stop looking so at sea and disjointed. I think probably the majority of players in this system are out of there natural positions. In that sense I don't like it but I get why he's going for it. Today though I really felt like it hurt us because they were just so damn compact and you have Mo completely suffocated, two young wide lads who's natural game is to then come inside from those positions, Elliott tried to stay wide, Carvalho less so but they're just kids...you can't rely on them, it's unfair to.

I guess my biggest worry is in terms of how long Klopp has left, how can he turn it around to get us back to that high energy team, players playing in the positions that get the most out of them. How many windows will he need, we need to trim the fat first.
Thiago has been available recently just missed todays game? Regardless I wont agree with anyone saying the side we put out today should be expected to be losing to Forest. A better team fair enough but not a Championship level side like them. Its unbelievable.

You were talking about rotation and I was making the point that injuries limit the options.

I thought wed struggle and probably rely on a winner off Joe Gomezs arse but, on paper, the team we put out should have controlled the game and won.
You won't be here long lad.

Let him/her have their own opinion. Just cos it doesnt agree with yours theres no need to come out with stuff like that.

This is an internet DISCUSSION forum, not a place we were all agree on the same thing.
Let him/her have their own opinion. Just cos it doesnt agree with yours theres no need to come out with stuff like that.

This is an internet DISCUSSION forum, not a place we were all agree on the same thing.

You're in the same boat as him.  ;D
The guy is the golden goose. Anyone blaming him needs a kick to their c*nt.

You're in the same boat as him.  ;D

Im 100000% behind Klopp as hes not getting backed by the owners. Id much rather them go than him.
110 billion percent. He's got the unenviable task of having to give some very well paid and successful players a giant kicking, and he'll always have my backing.

And I'm sure Jurgen will be the first to self reflect where needed. But he is most definitely our golden goose. Protect him at all costs, because he's performed miracles on a very modest budget over the years.

Yep. Me too. I can't imagine a world where Liverpool FC sack Jurgen Klopp. Its like, unthinkable to me. Like most, I back him as you say 110 billion percent  ;D

My fear is, God forbid, that in the longer term, being a very truthful, self-aware and honorable man he might walk away.

Anyway, we're a long way from that hypothetical land of nightmares. We really need to buckle-up, cut out the inconsistency and scrape as many points as possible until the WC.

Then we see what happens with our injury situation. Anyone know how many of are boys will be going on "national service"  ::) Can't be arsed working it out.

The guy is the golden goose. Anyone blaming him needs a kick to their c*nt.

I am so not looking forward to all the moaning that will inevitable happen once he leaves and we become a permanent Europa League team. Klopp is simply a miracle worker. There's is no single coach who would be able to compete with City for so many years with such stingy owners.

The guy is the golden goose. Anyone blaming him needs a kick to their c*nt.

With Choppers clown shoe.
Yep. Me too. I can't imagine a world where Liverpool FC sack Jurgen Klopp. Its like, unthinkable to me. Like most, I back him as you say 110 billion percent  ;D

My fear is, God forbid, that in the longer term, being a very truthful, self-aware and honorable man he might walk away.

Anyway, we're a long way from that hypothetical land of nightmares. We really need to buckle-up, cut out the inconsistency and scrape as many points as possible until the WC.

Then we see what happens with our injury situation. Anyone know how many of are boys will be going on "national service"  ::) Can't be arsed working it out.

Van Dyke will because hes a Dutch National Treasure and Ali because hes the worlds best keeper.

The rest, doubt it.
Results are a product of the process. I want to see us get back to the process that made us so good - which is being an absolute demon of a team to play against. An absolute nightmare for anyone. Physicality from 1st to 95th minute, pace and power all over the pitch, intensity in midfield and in the press. Bullying teams into submission and ability to notch it up to a pace that teams cant withstand. Thats what made us what we were.

As we all know, a risk with success is that players will always decline and their reputations precede them before the obvious becomes common knowledge. I think many of the signs that this team required a refresh were there in the last couple of seasons - the way we struggled in big games last season being a big one.

Once everyones fit, we have some good tools to work with. Konate, Jota, Tsimikas, Nunez, Diaz and a few others. Youd hope we can supplement with new faces in the summer and FSG have to play their part in that - but the ultimate goal has to be to get back to our identity. Some of the elder guard still have a part to play but we shouldnt let sentimentality get in the way for too long.. the time is nigh to evolve into Klopps Liverpool v2. If some tough decisions have to be made along the way (they should already have been in the last couple of years as many of us have said), so be it.
If you have a day like we had today, you can always lose a game. It is just the way it goes. Because we are so up and down, I am never entirely confident that we can win games at the moment.

Not saying we couldn't have a day like to today (as proved by the game itself), but to have a default position of "we're gonna have a day like today" it's really strange to me.
All I know is I fucking love Jurgen and I will chop the bollocks off anyone that speaks ill of the great man.

Back him all the way. We'd have to be relegated to the Beazer Homes League before I start doubting him ;D
there are people talking about sacking Jurgen, even if they bring it up, then say how against it they are. you know, don't bother your arses please.
Still back him, he has too much credit in the bank. He turned things around drastically after the nightmare COVID season.

I worry about whether the owners are up to the task though. They will have to invest heavily without any funds being replenished by outgoings, but theyve let this happen. All this talk about Bellingham will surely end. We probably need three midfielders. If Bobby is leaving next summer you could argue we need to replace him too.

Today came down to our midfield issues again. Elliott, Jones, Fabinho, Carvalho is a lower mid-table midfield. City would never dream of putting a midfield like that out, not even against Wycombe in the League Cup.
there are people talking about sacking Jurgen, even if they bring it up, then say how against it they are. you know, don't bother your arses please.

Nobody has said anything like that. Shit like this always starts this way. Does my head in.
The point about Jürgen is, no one is more honest than him about his abilities. The moment he feels he's taken us as far as he can, he will quit anyway. It's another reason why people should be careful of what they say, he won't stay if he feels people are against him. But we can trust him to know when the time is right for him to leave.
there are people talking about sacking Jurgen, even if they bring it up, then say how against it they are. you know, don't bother your arses please.

I can't even fathom the first part of your sentence. Like, we nearly won the quad last year.

Are people really that fucking mental to even let such words be emitted into the universe. It has to be trolls, because it's the most stupid and backward thinking. But then there are a lot of them. I recently started working with this rank bitter bluenose gaslighting woman that revels in anything negative that happens to Liverpool (I never knew such bitterness was possible), so hardcore trolls do exist. Unfortunately crazies really have a voice these days, and often their opinions can be mistaken for the views of all Liverpool supporters.

Anyway, I'm actually getting wound up by this stupidity. I better stop typing lol
Hes with us until 2026 so hell no doubt leave them.

Todays result seems to have seriously turned you against Klopp judging by your previous posts when you were very supportive.

I felt like a win today and things were on track. The change to reduce the amount of pressing and reliance on one style of play (which as Ancelotti said has made Liverpool quite predictable and easy to prepare for) made sense to me. The world beaters that held Liverpool out today were Steve Cook, and two defenders that were below-elite in the Scottish league (Worrall and McKenna).

Losing to the worst team in the league that has scored 1 goal in the last 4 games is a bit different than 3 wins in a row, and so I think it's right to incorporate this into one's outlook. Has Klopp lost to a worse team since Van Dijk joined?

But all I've really said is that Klopp should be required to turn this around rather than writing off the season to being too old and too injured.

I wouldn't be surprised if he leaves/retires before his contract is up. Obviously we know from players that contract lengths don't mean that much except for preserving value.
Nobody has said anything like that. Shit like this always starts this way. Does my head in.

in fairness I had a quick scan through and:

""Yep. Me too. I can't imagine a world where Liverpool FC sack Jurgen Klopp.""

i then wrote, lets not bother discussing the sack.
in fairness I had a quick scan through and:

""Yep. Me too. I can't imagine a world where Liverpool FC sack Jurgen Klopp.""

i then wrote, lets not bother discussing the sack.

Please don't. It's like saying nuclear war is possible. Humanity surely can't be that stupid.
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:37:57 pm
Please don't. It's like saying nuclear war is possible. Humanity surely can't be that stupid.

Ok crack on then.
in fairness I had a quick scan through and:

""Yep. Me too. I can't imagine a world where Liverpool FC sack Jurgen Klopp.""

i then wrote, lets not bother discussing the sack.

Which is fair enough comment  8) Except - "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing".

Anyway, off for a few pints - have as good an evening and weekend as possible ladies and gents.
