"It was first raised by club chair Khaldoon al Mubarak at the end of the 2018-19 season. He at the very least made the comments publicly, when responding to Liga president Javier Tebas’s comments on state-owned clubs, although they were no less wrong.



“There’s something deeply wrong in bringing ethnicity into the conversation,” Khaldoon said. “This is just ugly. The way he is combining teams because of ethnicity, I find that very disturbing to be honest.”



Tebas had not of course brought in ethnicity. He had merely mentioned “state-run clubs” and “petrol money and gas money”."



It is quite disturbing how much City fans have bought into propaganda. They honestly believe their owner is just a private businessman who out of the goodness of his heart invested money in CFG because he is a smart businessman and wanted to make a profit.When you point out that the majority of their income is linked to businesses wholly or partially owned by Abu Dhabi investment fund and that their owner is the prime minister of UAE they shrug that fact off as meaningless.MCFC is clearly a publicity exercise for Abu Dhabi. There's so few City fans that actually accept it they border on a cult.And any time oil money / Abu Dhabi state money is raised they cry racism.Unfortunately in our lifetimes oil money will always sustain these human rights abusing sportswashing arseholes. Without it they wouldn't be anywhere near football clubs.