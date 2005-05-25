« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7000 on: Today at 12:24:24 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 12:21:28 pm
Some shite being talked  here.

Klopp should have responded " xenophobic!!?...I cant even play the piano never mind the xylophone!"

 ;D
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7001 on: Today at 12:25:35 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 12:16:49 pm
There are plenty of people who have bought into the xenophobia line, why is it unrealistic to think lolowalsh has mates that were. All they were trying to do was set out why people might feel that way and the feelings that City and Abu Dhabi are exploiting as part of their sportswashing project. I don't think there is anything wrong with him doing that and I don't think he should be getting shit for it.
I think you've misunderstood.
I didn't say it was unrealistic to buy into that line once it was put out there, merely that xenophobia would be an unlikely first response from anyone seeing Klopps comments and the context in which they were made. As I said, at what point did they first take offence?

Challenging a post is not giving someone shit. You challenged what I said which is fair enough, I don't think you've given me shit  :D
Levitz

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7002 on: Today at 12:27:41 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 12:24:00 pm



You are constrained by your upbringing - you should be out there on the streets protesting those despotic rulers.





Fucking hell. Some of the shit being posted in here. Klopp would be ashamed of you.
Filler.

  Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7003 on: Today at 12:31:03 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:14:25 am
This is not my opinion. I don't think Klopp is either racist or xenophobic, I was just explaining why some people are offended.

You're not explaining why some people are offended tho, you're explaining how some people are wilfully stupid.

Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:17:02 am
I was explaining why some people I know were offended. I never said Klopp is racist or xenophobic. I think the timing  of the comments were unfortunate because they were some tensions in Europe after that EU official comments who called Europe a garden and the rest of the world a jungle.   

Now you're just being plain ridiculous.
FlashingBlade

  Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7004 on: Today at 12:31:57 pm
I'd close this thread..but then I'd be accused of removing free speech....like..erm!...
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7005 on: Today at 12:32:26 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 11:52:47 am
Not really sure why lolowalsh is getting so much heat, he merely reported the thoughts of his friends, which demonstrate sportwashing in action.
Not even that. He just reported how nuanced the situation can be. How people who spend their lives being discriminated against can end up seeing things that aren't there in innocent words because they are so used to being kicked or facing comments with a barb in them that they expect this latest example to contain a barb as well, even if none is intended.

Klopp said nothing wrong. He should say the same again and again if needed, or go further. I trust him and his motives 100%. So there's no issue with his words at all. Indeed more people should be saying the same.

But the problem is that ignorant and xenophobic comments ARE made about this topic; discussions about it can be laced with them at times. And that plays right into the hands of people like City's owners and their PR. They must be delighted when people make immoderate comments about them because they know they can rely on that to deflect when needed.
ljycb

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7006 on: Today at 12:32:31 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 12:24:00 pm
You are constrained by your upbringing - you should be out there on the streets protesting those despotic rulers.

This is poor.
JC the Messiah

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7007 on: Today at 12:32:35 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:56:05 am
As I have stated in previous posts, there is not a Xenophobic bone in Klopp's body, from everything we have seen and heard; especially from his comments yesterday.

In the discussion on here we can and have put things straight on this matter but if you are discussing something with someone, calling them "obtuse" doesn't help clarify anything.


Also, best not to pile in on the guy. Lay out the facts:

"Xenophobia" was a word put out by Man City PR attack dogs.

It is completely UNTRUE. So to get from that to "racism" is 100% false flag.


This is about State Ownership of football clubs and unlimited spending. The Premier league is not prepared to have a serious and far-reaching discussion on that, therefore is allowing deflections like this Klopp nonsense to fill the airwaves.





He was being obtuse.

It's similar to those who oppose or call out the "Black Lives Matter" campaign on the grounds of "All Lives Matter".   It's not a valid argument, because Klopp can be critical of Chelsea's recent ownership but not mention it when discussing state-owned clubs.  Bringing up Chelsea merely obfuscates Klopp's message, and suggests there are other reasons he didn't mention Chelsea.  Why else mention something unrelated?
Levitz

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7008 on: Today at 12:33:29 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:32:26 pm
Not even that. He just reported how nuanced the situation can be. How people who spend their lives being discriminated against can end up seeing things that aren't there in innocent words because they are so used to being kicked or facing comments with a barb in them that they expect this latest example to contain a barb as well, even if none is intended.

Klopp said nothing wrong. He should say the same again and again if needed, or go further. I trust him and his motives 100%. So there's no issue with his words at all. Indeed more people should be saying the same.

But the problem is that ignorant and xenophobic comments ARE made about this topic; discussions about it can be laced with them at times. And that plays right into the hands of people like City's owners and their PR. They must be delighted when people make immoderate comments about them because they know they can rely on that to deflect when needed.

Well said
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7009 on: Today at 12:33:36 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 12:27:41 pm

Fucking hell. Some of the shit being posted in here. Klopp would be ashamed of you.
Yep
Rush 82

  Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7010 on: Today at 12:34:58 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:32:31 pm
This is poor.
Why?


He's defending his 'friends' shite, self created 'hurt' feelings when he should be condemning them!


It's what I do when my friends talk shit
tubby

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7011 on: Today at 12:35:24 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 12:27:41 pm

Fucking hell. Some of the shit being posted in here. Klopp would be ashamed of you.

Yup, been a bit of a train wreck.
lolowalsh

  Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7012 on: Today at 12:37:49 pm
Honestly I just want to move on and focus on tonight match. City lost, they became salty, they were expecting to trash us and frankly a lot of people expected the same and so did I, but we turned up and smashed them even in our worst form. Let them cry and focus on whats ahead.
Rush 82

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7013 on: Today at 12:38:51 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 12:27:41 pm

Fucking hell. Some of the shit being posted in here. Klopp would be ashamed of you.


I apologise to the OP - I have my own issues with the Saudis I suppose.


Can't stand seeing them supported in any way shape or form.


Hmm, perhaps I'm just a bit too straightforward being South African.


Genuine apology for any offence caused.
