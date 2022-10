I just feel so sorry for our Boss who we all know to be a genuinely good bloke. He’s the embodiment of good and hasn’t got an xenophobic bone in his body. To accuse him of xenophobia is cruel , libellous, treacherous and evil. It’s also wrong. Klopp looked really downbeat and knackered the other day in his press conference that you almost felt that he’d had enough and was thinking to himself, “ do I need all this shite?” He said himself that he wasn’t proud of the way he’d behaved on the touchline and he apologised for it. He was also rightly critical of the morons who chucked the coins but to accuse him of xenophobia is a manufactured lie and I hope he hits whoever said it with a defamation case.

I don’t actually mind Guardiola and I reckon that he was just caught up in the emotion and felt wronged by the decisions and his weird “This is Anfield” rant was all theatrical pantomime even if he was insinuating that we always get the big decisions at our place. The shitehawks in all this are the “senior City sources” who slung the dung and those City fans who were chanting all the usual stuff the other day. I used to have a lot of time for them.

And that’s not to mention the shit-show up at Newcastle with Eddy “I’m not qualified to speak” Howe and his comments about Klopp and all of his apologists who support that joke of a football club.