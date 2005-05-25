Klopp and xenophobic?
2021, The Guardian UK:
Klopp reveals how the club's Muslim players, notably Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, have had their routines integrated into the teams match-day plans by allowing the pair to wash after the team warm-up, in keeping with Islamic custom.
I love that we have so much multi-culti, Klopp says. I would say (having) the best ambassadors for being a Muslim in the team is really great. Muslims wash their body very often in specific situations. Before warming up, after warming up, it takes time. So we decided to do things differently.
We only had an hour when we arrive in the stadium and when we go back in the dressing room after warming up to do these rituals. It costs us exactly two minutes to do these rituals (waiting Mane and Salah's performing an Islamic ablution in cleaning). Its easy to give these two minutes away that they can do in this moment what is to them absolutely important."
-- Jurgen Klopp --
I think most people have no idea on how's his relationship with Salah behind the scene actually. Please, there's no way Klopp is xenophobic.