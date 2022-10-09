managers know what they're getting into - fanatical supporters, the fact that the game is run by and on big money, awkward owners, injuries, transfers, form, luck etc



they don't step in and think 'fuckin el what's all this?' - they know the shit can sometimes hit the fan (no, not that 'fan')



so they can deal with that - they can deal with the biased press - they can deal with injuries and unsuccessful transfers and players not signing



but what is out of their control is the owners and the part they play in a manager's reign



and the fans - yes, us lot, never mind losing the dressing room, when you lose the terraces then you've got problems



by all means as fans we should always question the direction and running of our great club, but there are too many 'fans' punching below the belt here and who have already forgotten the great football, the great signings and the great trophies this man has given us



roll with the punches will yers and give the man the respect he deserves



i hope when he does decide to leave then it is on his own terms and it is after a season when he has brought us another trophy for us to be proud of