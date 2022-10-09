« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 167 168 169 170 171 [172]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 595956 times)

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,603
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6840 on: October 9, 2022, 03:11:18 pm »
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss rejects claim his management creates a seven-year cycle

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has rejected the claim that Liverpool's poor form is down to his management style creating a seven-year cycle.

Saturday marked the seven-year anniversary of the German's appointment as successor to Brendan Rodgers.

At Klopp's two previous jobs with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund he failed to make it to an eighth season.

"The situation was really different. A seven-year spell was not planned or because I lost energy," Klopp said.

"I was a manager at Mainz and, after three years, we got promoted to the Bundesliga then three years later we got relegated.

"We tried one more year and the club needed a change, players left us for the Bundesliga so they needed a fresh start."

Of his time with Dortmund, he added: "I went directly to Dortmund and it was all fine. [It was] seven years and it was just a situation that players constantly got bought by other clubs.

"It was a really hard job to do, constantly making two steps back."

In Klopp's final campaign at Dortmund the club were in the relegation zone at Christmas before recovering to finish seventh.

After a poor start to this season in which the Reds drew four and lost once in their first seven matches, comparisons were made on social media.

However, Klopp said: "I can understand that I left after seven years and now we are in a difficult situation, but, if you think twice about it, you realise the situation is completely different."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63186639
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,488
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6841 on: October 12, 2022, 01:43:01 pm »
Well, we know what he thinks of his fellow countryman Didi Hamman now
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6842 on: October 12, 2022, 01:59:20 pm »
The 7-year thing is clearly derived from Mourinho's much publicised 3-year cycle before his teams struggle (or he explodes).

At least with that example there was some decent evidence of a regular pattern (Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real, Chelsea, Utd, Spurs). But 7 years is a lifetime in football, and to suggest that the 7th season is always a step too far for Jurgen is pretty desperate journalism.

There were similar rumblings in Spring 2021 when we lost all those home games, and Jurgen was under pressure to find solutions. We then went on a 10-game unbeaten run and finished 3rd, and then almost won the quadruple last year.

Jurgen will prove his doubters wrong again I'm sure, as his methods and template clearly work, but it might need some patience and pain to get there - both of which have seemingly low thresholds for some of our fans.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,253
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6843 on: October 12, 2022, 02:09:29 pm »
I am sure there would not be any similar talk if he was managing City (a team who can buy anyone for any funds)

I am also sure Guardiola would not perform as Klopp in Mainz, BVB, or Liverpool for example...

we should look at the bigger picture and ask who is responsible for the situation we are in right now.
« Last Edit: October 12, 2022, 02:12:07 pm by PIPA23 »
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6844 on: October 12, 2022, 02:10:27 pm »
Quote from: keyop on October 12, 2022, 01:59:20 pm
The 7-year thing is clearly derived from Mourinho's much publicised 3-year cycle before his teams struggle (or he explodes).

At least with that example there was some decent evidence of a regular pattern (Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real, Chelsea, Utd, Spurs). But 7 years is a lifetime in football, and to suggest that the 7th season is always a step too far for Jurgen is pretty desperate journalism.

There were similar rumblings in Spring 2021 when we lost all those home games, and Jurgen was under pressure to find solutions. We then went on a 10-game unbeaten run and finished 3rd, and then almost won the quadruple last year.

Jurgen will prove his doubters wrong again I'm sure, as his methods and template clearly work, but it might need some patience and pain to get there - both of which have seemingly low thresholds for some of our fans.

Hes the best manager in the world, Ive never seen a manager who can with no connection to the club and in such a short time connect and inspire a fan base like he has, there is an issue at the moment with the club but Jurgen isnt it, he deserves medals for competing with city on such an unlevel playing field.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,182
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6845 on: October 12, 2022, 02:53:47 pm »
again the 7 year thing is so ridiculous simply because no other top class manager stays so long at clubs - because they get sacked, or wear out their welcome far sooner, so they use something that is almost unique at this level as a stick to beat him with. There is little in common with the situations at his other clubs and this.

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 12, 2022, 01:43:01 pm
Well, we know what he thinks of his fellow countryman Didi Hamman now

 ;D  Hamann deserved it too, the prick. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline shank94

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6846 on: October 12, 2022, 06:59:26 pm »
Not sure if this has been asked before and probably the answer is obvious but what do you guys think is his biggest achievement so far? The Premier league with 2 runner ups or one CL with 2 runner ups?

Logged

Offline MPowerYNWA

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6847 on: October 12, 2022, 07:02:04 pm »
Klopp is untouchable in my book - I hope he stays for many years to come.

Im confident he could rebuild a winning team many times over - just needs time and financial backing.
Logged

Offline LFC_NCL

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6848 on: October 12, 2022, 07:09:47 pm »
Klopp has unlimited credit with me as far as im concerned. And trust him to know when enough is enough when that day comes, but this is all insanity, the guy is allowed one bad start. Media and rivals all losing their minds and i dont think we've been that bad, just sloppy at the worst possible times. We can talk about comparisons, and trophy counts with other legends who managed us, but for this generation, its as close to a Shankly type revamp of the club as it could get, and the football to compliment it has been some of the best any of us have seen from any era. Im gonna be gutted when the day comes that he leaves, but hopefully leaves us a 'Bootroom' to take into the future
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,182
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6849 on: October 12, 2022, 07:14:59 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on October 12, 2022, 06:59:26 pm
Not sure if this has been asked before and probably the answer is obvious but what do you guys think is his biggest achievement so far? The Premier league with 2 runner ups or one CL with 2 runner ups?

What hes managed to do as a whole in the fact of competing against sportswashers is his greatest achievement. Its incredible.

But if you to pick one, LFC hadnt won a league in 30 years, so that likely tops it.

Although to be honest, he could have only won the league or the CL, and hed still have absolute legend status, because its far more than just what happens on the pitch, its about the understanding he has of the culture of the club, and as importantly the city and its people - just  getting Liverpool, and being a thoroughly good man, that does it more than anything.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline lfcred1976

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6850 on: October 12, 2022, 07:21:30 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on October 12, 2022, 07:02:04 pm
Klopp is untouchable in my book - I hope he stays for many years to come.

Im confident he could rebuild a winning team many times over - just needs time and financial backing.

Yeah, about that ..
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6851 on: October 12, 2022, 07:42:41 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on October 12, 2022, 06:59:26 pm
Not sure if this has been asked before and probably the answer is obvious but what do you guys think is his biggest achievement so far? The Premier league with 2 runner ups or one CL with 2 runner ups?
PL with 2 runner ups. To get anywhere near a City side playing Championship Manager with all the cheats turned on is incredible.
Logged

Offline dai_bonehead

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6852 on: October 12, 2022, 08:52:02 pm »
Logged

Offline thx in advance

  • da red giant asshole
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6853 on: Today at 12:06:26 am »
Jürgen is just incredible. He has a way of telling things as they are and making them easy to understand even though English is not his native language.
Just watch the City pre-match presser and how he handles those questions about spending power while also pointing at the media for their silence despite knowing everything.
This man has been trying to enlighten the whole English football spectre for 7 years and very little has changed regarding player protection, FFP, refereeing standard, or anything that makes football a sport to be exact.
Every other fanbase is sick of him for making 'excuses' just after a game or before a game but little do most people understand, or maybe they do but don't want to because he manages Liverpool.
The important thing is that WE do and we will not forget what he has done for this club and for football in general, long after he's gone.

Logged

Online JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6854 on: Today at 06:20:42 am »
Quote from: LFC_NCL on October 12, 2022, 07:09:47 pm
Klopp has unlimited credit with me as far as im concerned. And trust him to know when enough is enough when that day comes, but this is all insanity, the guy is allowed one bad start. Media and rivals all losing their minds and i dont think we've been that bad, just sloppy at the worst possible times. We can talk about comparisons, and trophy counts with other legends who managed us, but for this generation, its as close to a Shankly type revamp of the club as it could get, and the football to compliment it has been some of the best any of us have seen from any era. Im gonna be gutted when the day comes that he leaves, but hopefully leaves us a 'Bootroom' to take into the future

Football as a sport is detached from all form of reality which is why you get these extreme reactions all the time. It is run by brainless morons who are only interested in money, and is a game that turns the fans from being normal people in day to day life to incredibly dim, one sided deranged individuals. The press and pundits are mainly ex footballers so are the dimmest of the lot. It all adds up to this money obsessed clown show we have today.

Of course Klopp is untouchable. There are no better managers, even thinking he should be replaced for one second would imply insanity.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in
Pages: 1 ... 167 168 169 170 171 [172]   Go Up
« previous next »
 