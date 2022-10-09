Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has rejected the claim that Liverpool's poor form is down to his management style creating a seven-year cycle.Saturday marked the seven-year anniversary of the German's appointment as successor to Brendan Rodgers.At Klopp's two previous jobs with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund he failed to make it to an eighth season."The situation was really different. A seven-year spell was not planned or because I lost energy," Klopp said."I was a manager at Mainz and, after three years, we got promoted to the Bundesliga then three years later we got relegated."We tried one more year and the club needed a change, players left us for the Bundesliga so they needed a fresh start."Of his time with Dortmund, he added: "I went directly to Dortmund and it was all fine. [It was] seven years and it was just a situation that players constantly got bought by other clubs."It was a really hard job to do, constantly making two steps back."In Klopp's final campaign at Dortmund the club were in the relegation zone at Christmas before recovering to finish seventh.After a poor start to this season in which the Reds drew four and lost once in their first seven matches, comparisons were made on social media.However, Klopp said: "I can understand that I left after seven years and now we are in a difficult situation, but, if you think twice about it, you realise the situation is completely different."