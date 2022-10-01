« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp

Xanderzone

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 1, 2022, 08:36:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on October  1, 2022, 08:34:00 pm
Here's  the thing you're correct we won't find another Klopp but if you think any manager worth his salt wouldn't want to take over one of the biggest and iconic clubs in the world you're the one in for the rude awakening my friend.  :P

Oh plenty will take the job, I never disputed that.

My dispute was that I won't see another Klopp here again.

But then maybe FSG will sell up to actual ambitious owners and our next manager won't need to be as good as Klopp to challenge.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 1, 2022, 08:41:24 pm
He just can't stop playing Milner over and over again and never in the same position.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 1, 2022, 08:53:26 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on October  1, 2022, 08:31:30 pm
Sorry I find it hard to hide my disgust.

We have a once in a lifetime manager. We should be bending over backwards to give him what he wants. Because if you think we'll just pick another Klopp off a tree you're in for a rude awakening.
Quote from: Xanderzone on October  1, 2022, 06:21:43 pm
Well it's either that or I'll never see Liverpool win a league title and CL again in my lifetime.

Because if you think we'll just pull another manager like Klopp out of the bag you're in for a very rude and sad awakening.

You're now repeating yourself from earlier today. I should know, I've read your posts.

We get it, take a break now or you will have an enforced break for a little bit. Sometimes you need to step away from the keyboard for a bit and go for a walk.
Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 1, 2022, 08:59:59 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on October  1, 2022, 08:15:31 pm
What do you want the owners to do? We either take a gamble on the financial stability of the club or FSG put their hands in their pocket.

It's ridiculous that a club with our revenues seems to have problems in the transfer market, but how much of it is financial prudence and how much is down to being over-cautious?

The problem is what we're up against. If we do miss out on the CL it'll be to 4 teams who have spent a fortune while we've been complacent.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 1, 2022, 09:03:03 pm
He needs to just go back to basics. In 2020-21, City were 10th after 7 games with 11 points. Pep just made sure they got the basics right and stopped trying to do anything extraordinary. If you watched City from that point onwards in 20-21 that season, you will see that they played with less fluidity and more pragmatism compared to the other years that Pep was there.

We're probably won't end being crowned champions like City did that season, but at least try to salvage a top four finish.  I understand Klopp has his own beliefs but the system doesn't suit the players anymore, and while it's not all his fault that the squad was not refreshed adequately in midfield to keep playing the same system, that's the hand that was dealt to him now. He even admitted after Napoli that we should tweak our approach a little, so it's disappointing to see after a month of not playing games that we're still playing this whole inverted wingback, free roaming number 8 on the right and the two wide forwards pretending to be linesmen system with the same naivety and same problems, trailing pretty much from the start of the game, while expecting different outcomes.
killer-heels

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 1, 2022, 09:07:49 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on October  1, 2022, 09:03:03 pm
He needs to just go back to basics. In 2020-21, City were 10th after 7 games with 11 points. Pep just made sure they got the basics right and stopped trying to do anything extraordinary. If you watched City from that point onwards in 20-21 that season, you will see that they played with less fluidity and more pragmatism compared to the other years that Pep was there.

We're probably won't end being crowned champions like City did that season, but at least try to salvage a top four finish.  I understand Klopp has his own beliefs but the system doesn't suit the players anymore, and while it's not all his fault that the squad was not refreshed adequately in midfield to keep playing the same system, that's the hand that was dealt to him now. He even admitted after Napoli that we should tweak our approach a little, so it's disappointing to see after a month of not playing games that we're still playing this whole inverted wingback, free roaming number 8 on the right and the two wide forwards pretending to be linesmen system with the same naivety and same problems, trailing pretty much from the start of the game, while expecting different outcomes.

To be fair he significantly changed his team around. They went from a team focussed on width, making the pitch big and using the space to one that was all about compactness, making the game as stale as possible and protecting his centrebacks.

I've been a good boy.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 1, 2022, 09:08:12 pm
I blame Pep Lijnders' book.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 1, 2022, 09:10:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on October  1, 2022, 09:07:49 pm
To be fair he significantly changed his team around. They went from a team focussed on width, making the pitch big and using the space to one that was all about compactness, making the game as stale as possible and protecting his centrebacks.
And it ended with them winning the league. Yeah the football wasn't pretty but their players didn't tire out in a compact schedule (like this season) compared to other teams and it hid the weaknesses in the team especially for the likes of John Stones.
Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 1, 2022, 09:11:47 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on October  1, 2022, 09:03:03 pm
He needs to just go back to basics. In 2020-21, City were 10th after 7 games with 11 points. Pep just made sure they got the basics right and stopped trying to do anything extraordinary. If you watched City from that point onwards in 20-21 that season, you will see that they played with less fluidity and more pragmatism compared to the other years that Pep was there.

We're probably won't end being crowned champions like City did that season, but at least try to salvage a top four finish.  I understand Klopp has his own beliefs but the system doesn't suit the players anymore, and while it's not all his fault that the squad was not refreshed adequately in midfield to keep playing the same system, that's the hand that was dealt to him now. He even admitted after Napoli that we should tweak our approach a little, so it's disappointing to see after a month of not playing games that we're still playing this whole inverted wingback, free roaming number 8 on the right and the two wide forwards pretending to be linesmen system with the same naivety and same problems, trailing pretty much from the start of the game, while expecting different outcomes.

In the context of today's game in isolation it's down to tactics. Just get the basics right. The approach was wrong from the start and we're left chasing the game again and relying on Alisson to keep us in it. Then we get back to 3-2 and typically appalling game management sees us throw it away.

The squad isn't where it should be though.
killer-heels

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 1, 2022, 09:12:58 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on October  1, 2022, 09:10:55 pm
And it ended with them winning the league. Yeah the football wasn't pretty but their players didn't tire out in a compact schedule (like this season) compared to other teams and it hid the weaknesses in the team especially for the likes of John Stones.

Thing is, I cant see us significantly switching how we play. City went from an attacking side to a stale side. I dont see us doing that.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 1, 2022, 10:13:17 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October  1, 2022, 08:41:24 pm
He just can't stop playing Milner over and over again and never in the same position.

Its mental how often hes bringing Milner on for 20+ minutes and hes coming on time and time again and stinking out the place. Today and Everton springs to mind. He must have signed some sort of contract that says he needs to get on the pitch every game hes fit cause hes genuinely played in every single one of our games this season.

That double sub he made today was so so baffling. Genuinely couldnt believe he brought on Milner and Elliott on at the same time. Both move at snail pace and we were struggling with second balls so he brings on 2 slow players.
MPowerYNWA

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 1, 2022, 10:53:53 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on October  1, 2022, 10:13:17 pm
Its mental how often hes bringing Milner on for 20+ minutes and hes coming on time and time again and stinking out the place. Today and Everton springs to mind. He must have signed some sort of contract that says he needs to get on the pitch every game hes fit cause hes genuinely played in every single one of our games this season.

That double sub he made today was so so baffling. Genuinely couldnt believe he brought on Milner and Elliott on at the same time. Both move at snail pace and we were struggling with second balls so he brings on 2 slow players.

Elliott wasnt too bad - he was pressing.  He will get better with age.

please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 1, 2022, 11:07:03 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on October  1, 2022, 10:53:53 pm
Elliott wasnt too bad - he was pressing.  He will get better with age.
He's being set up for failure by being played in midfield
Bjornar

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 1, 2022, 11:17:59 pm
He's messed up badly by getting too inspired by what City are doing with an unrealistic fantasy football budget, is my impression. Needs to get back to tactically focusing on the things we are best at and what we are all about. Like stringing together runs of results that will make this post look daft in time, hopefully.
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 2, 2022, 12:13:08 am
Quote from: Bjornar on October  1, 2022, 11:17:59 pm
He's messed up badly by getting too inspired by what City are doing with an unrealistic fantasy football budget, is my impression. Needs to get back to tactically focusing on the things we are best at and what we are all about. Like stringing together runs of results that will make this post look daft in time, hopefully.

it's daft now, so I doubt itll age better.
LiamG

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 2, 2022, 09:40:11 am
ThePoolMan

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 2, 2022, 10:00:12 am
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on October  1, 2022, 10:53:53 pm
Elliott wasnt too bad - he was pressing.  He will get better with age.



Elliott is an attakcing modfielder or deep forward. He's  not going to help our problems in central midfield.
Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 2, 2022, 10:22:35 am
Quote from: Xanderzone on October  1, 2022, 08:21:32 pm
So if we backed Klopp with a 50-70m CM in the summer we were risking the financial stability of the club?

Bullshit.

It's time we stopped this nonsense that every time we sign a player we risk going bankrupt. Why are we the only big club in danger?

I never said anything either way. I asked you what you wanted the owners to do and asked how much of their hesitation was down to financial prudence and how much was being over cautious.
jillc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 2, 2022, 10:23:35 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on October  2, 2022, 12:13:08 am
it's daft now, so I doubt itll age better.

That comment made me laugh.  ;D
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 2, 2022, 10:32:15 am
Quote from: Fromola on October  1, 2022, 09:11:47 pm
In the context of today's game in isolation it's down to tactics. Just get the basics right. The approach was wrong from the start and we're left chasing the game again and relying on Alisson to keep us in it. Then we get back to 3-2 and typically appalling game management sees us throw it away.

The squad isn't where it should be though.

Ive only been able to watch their third goal and our whole approach was hopeless and half hearted. Brighton scored a typical City goal and I dread to think how well cope with DeBruyne and Haaland.

We havent got the basics right and definitely need to tighten up, particularly in the first 15 minutes as we cant keep on conceding first.

And added to a defence who (with the exception of Allison) appear to have forgotten to defend we had our first choice midfield out yesterday.

As to the squad enough has been said about needing legs in midfield.
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 03:09:45 pm
7 years ago today he became LFC Manager.   8)




lfcred1976

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 04:46:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:09:45 pm
7 years ago today he became LFC Manager.   8)






Happy gotcha day Jurgen.
killer-heels

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 04:46:42 pm
Could have at least got Buvac back for that picture ;D
jillc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 04:48:29 pm
What a ride the man has given us. I wouldn't swop it for anything.
xbugawugax

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 04:51:26 pm
turned the club around and gave us our best days back.

midpoint of the journey i guess and still plenty more shiny things to be won

Crosby Nick

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 09:04:57 pm
7 years! Mad. Id just started a new (turned out shit) job on the Monday after wed just sacked Rodgers so only had snippets around all the buzz of him first being rumoured, and then confirmed as our boss. Turned out to be quite a weird few months for me, but having Jurgen around made life far more fun. What a ride its been these last 7 years. This bad run (3 defeats this year as someone fairly pointed out earlier) will pass and well have more great days ahead under him.
Coolie High

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 09:40:42 pm
The Greatest!!!! Never thought I would love a manager more than Rafa and I officially do.
Red1976

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:50:44 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on October  1, 2022, 08:36:30 pm
Oh plenty will take the job, I never disputed that.

My dispute was that I won't see another Klopp here again.

But then maybe FSG will sell up to actual ambitious owners and our next manager won't need to be as good as Klopp to challenge.

When you say "ambitious owners" you must mean people who own countries and who treat LFC like a toy that they show off and brag to others about? There are not many like that about happily!  We will see another great manager at Liverpool - I am old enough to remember fans lamenting the loss of Shankly and then Paisley and saying the same things! We survived and won a few more trophies along the way!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:07:12 pm
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 10:50:44 pm
When you say "ambitious owners" you must mean people who own countries and who treat LFC like a toy that they show off and brag to others about? There are not many like that about happily!  We will see another great manager at Liverpool - I am old enough to remember fans lamenting the loss of Shankly and then Paisley and saying the same things! We survived and won a few more trophies along the way!


It's not either or.
Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 08:11:04 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:07:12 pm

It's not either or.

It's be careful what you wish for in terms wanting new owners though. Although Chelsea seem to have fell on their feet.

We're being left behind financially though in this league, despite the clubs value being one of the highest in the world.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 08:29:45 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:46:42 pm
Could have at least got Buvac back for that picture ;D
God, Remember when people went into "Sky Is Falling" mode when Buvac left.
farawayred

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 08:37:35 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:46:42 pm
Could have at least got Buvac back for that picture ;D
Snape, Snape, Severus Snape

(Always cracked me up)
BarryCrocker

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 08:38:33 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 08:29:45 am
God, Remember when people went into "Sky Is Falling" mode when Buvac left.

All happening live on the Man City & Newcastle threads right now.
liverbloke

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 09:20:02 am
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 10:50:44 pm
When you say "ambitious owners" you must mean people who own countries and who treat LFC like a toy that they show off and brag to others about? There are not many like that about happily!  We will see another great manager at Liverpool - I am old enough to remember fans lamenting the loss of Shankly and then Paisley and saying the same things! We survived and won a few more trophies along the way!

gerrard anyone

BarryCrocker

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 09:27:36 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:20:02 am
gerrard anyone

He's got a lot of work to do to win that position. Last thing we want next is for a Lampard/Chelsea scenario holding back the club and damaging the reputation of a club legend.
keyop

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:28:28 am
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 10:50:44 pm
When you say "ambitious owners" you must mean people who own countries and who treat LFC like a toy that they show off and brag to others about? There are not many like that about happily!  We will see another great manager at Liverpool - I am old enough to remember fans lamenting the loss of Shankly and then Paisley and saying the same things! We survived and won a few more trophies along the way!
Agreed - we'll be fine in the long run. Nothing lasts forever in football, and there may be a dip after Jurgen's gone, or there may not. He might well oversee this transition period and leave us with a team that's in great shape for his successor.

It's worth remembering it's only really City we've been competing with since 2015/16, and apart from our injury ravaged 2020/21 and our recent stuttering start, we've been head and shoulders above the rest.

So any new manager coming in is still basically competing with City and an oil state, whose cheating is the primary reason we don't have 21 titles.

The other point is that Guardiola won't be at City forever either, and although they won things before he arrived, it was the combination of him plus almost a £billion in transfers that created this robotic winning and cheating machine. When he goes we might see the City of 2010-2015 which was far less dominant.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 12:54:03 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:37:35 am
Snape, Snape, Severus Snape

(Always cracked me up)
He did have a bit of the Snape about him didn't he.
Al 666

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 01:19:08 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:28:28 am
Agreed - we'll be fine in the long run. Nothing lasts forever in football, and there may be a dip after Jurgen's gone, or there may not. He might well oversee this transition period and leave us with a team that's in great shape for his successor.

It's worth remembering it's only really City we've been competing with since 2015/16, and apart from our injury ravaged 2020/21 and our recent stuttering start, we've been head and shoulders above the rest.

So any new manager coming in is still basically competing with City and an oil state, whose cheating is the primary reason we don't have 21 titles.

The other point is that Guardiola won't be at City forever either, and although they won things before he arrived, it was the combination of him plus almost a £billion in transfers that created this robotic winning and cheating machine. When he goes we might see the City of 2010-2015 which was far less dominant.

No whoever comes in will be competing with half a dozen clubs who massively outspend us.

Prior to Klopp under these owners we had only qualified for the CL once.

It is Klopp who has turned around our fortunes. We almost take it for granted that we will reach the latter stages of European competitions. I mean from where we where to 4 European finals in 7 years is incredible.

Add in the revenues those runs have generated and it is bizarre to suggest that we will just carry on regardless.

We should cherish every moment of Klopps tenure and above all not take success for granted.
Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 02:38:04 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:19:08 pm
No whoever comes in will be competing with half a dozen clubs who massively outspend us.

Prior to Klopp under these owners we had only qualified for the CL once.

It is Klopp who has turned around our fortunes. We almost take it for granted that we will reach the latter stages of European competitions. I mean from where we where to 4 European finals in 7 years is incredible.

Add in the revenues those runs have generated and it is bizarre to suggest that we will just carry on regardless.

We should cherish every moment of Klopps tenure and above all not take success for granted.

Rafa did similar propping up the Moores and Parry regime (04/07) and Hicks and Gillett (until it fell apart in 09/10) with a hand tied behind his back compared to the teams he was expected to beat to challenge for the league/later stages of CL.

Simeone did it for a period with Atletico. Your position will ultimately default to your spending power.
Al 666

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 02:54:07 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:38:04 pm
Rafa did similar propping up the Moores and Parry regime (04/07) and Hicks and Gillett (until it fell apart in 09/10) with a hand tied behind his back compared to the teams he was expected to beat to challenge for the league/later stages of CL.

Simeone did it for a period with Atletico. Your position will ultimately default to your spending power.

I think you could probably add Ferguson at the end of his tenure at United and Wenger at Arsenal.

The notion that we just carry on regardless when Klopp goes is I'll conceived at best and downright dangerous at worst.
