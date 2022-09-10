We can blame owners, spending, not buying a midfielder etc but the last few games we lost is not due to those reasons. Forget the results, we have played better when we had a worse team in 16-17 and 17-18. The performance of the current set of players is to blame and that’s on the football side of things not the business aspects or transfer aspects. Could we have put out a better team? Of course yes, we soend more we get better players. That doesn’t translate to a better performance always. So let’s look at what we have as a team as of now. I don’t think owner’s ability to spend has any bearing on the performances we saw. The team should have performed better.



I am also confident that Klopp understands football better than any of us. So he will find solutions to this. The performance issue is squarely on the players and coaches. They need to find solutions. Given the levels we have seen the team perform, I am more surprised at the performance or maybe taken aback at the lack of effort. I think the break will do all of us good, Players and fans alike. It’s possible we tried some tweaks in our plays which has backfired. Klopp and the coaches deserve that leeway to experiment. Worst case we lose the league. I am sure we will fix our issue by the next CL match. I am confident we will return to more acceptable levels of performance to qualify the group.



We can start blaming the owners for the next transfer window again, it’s fun to read but frankly they haven’t done too badly so far. We don’t have a arab sheikh or a mafia boss but that’s fine with me. We have a new stadium with 60k capacity, not bad as we were looking at going into administration as a club 10 years back. We are stable, good income, great infrastructure in place, football operations are enviable. Those are the facts. Al may spin up many theories but compared to the top 10 teams we are doing pretty good. The last 6 games has nothing to do with owners. Even if thiago was dancing a tango at Napoli, we might well have ended with similar results as almost everyone else was below par. If we have to look at conspiracy theories, I suggest we investigate who is spiking our asthma sprays with marijuana as players look spaced out.



