Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 01:17:02 pm
They wont sack him because they know that hell sort things out. Some journalists are talking about it as it gets them their 5 minutes of fame. Other fans are talking about it as they know that Klopp is world class. Some of our fans may be talking about it simply because they are pricks.

Klopp isnt going anywhere.

Weve had a very unfortunate run of injuries which is nobodys fault. We havent refreshed the squad enough and so our midfield is not good enough to compete. Klopp will get the best out of the squad but he now needs help from the owners and to bring in more good players.
You've pretty much nailed it there. Klopp is world class. The best there is for me.

'Journalists' are doing what they love to do these days. Namely, create the news rather than report the news. They crave clicks and attention, and will spout any bollocks in order to get it. Many are little more than parasites.

Opposition are terrified of Klopp and even more terrified that we have him. They are just hoping to get a wave of opinion against him in order to disrupt us further. It's desperation on their part.

To be honest, I've not heard a single, Liverpool fan even mention Klopp being sacked. It's a preposterous notion. I, thankfully, don't have Twitter or Facebook though.

There's probably only one club in world football that wouldn't want him straight in as their own manager right now, and they are a political entity rather than a football club anyway.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:55:12 pm
The ones on Twitter always have Nigeria flags against their names as well.

No disrespect to the Zambians.

Not having Twitter and Facebook the worst ones I get to see are the ones that use that little comments box you see on foreign streams of our games.

I lose the will to live after about 30 seconds.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :odd :rollseyes :rollseyes
Quote from: Kashinoda on September  8, 2022, 12:29:10 am
subsequent Van Dijk Quotes

"I like people who look at the positives..."

Quite a lot of folk here not on Big Virg's Christmas Card list, I see ;)
Its funny listening to rival fans wanting Klopp gone, people like cundy calling for it

Do they know how transparent that is? Its mental

Quick sack him before he sorts it 😂😂😂

Tits
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:54:49 am
Its funny listening to rival fans wanting Klopp gone, people like cundy calling for it

Do they know how transparent that is? Its mental

Quick sack him before he sorts it 😂😂😂

Tits

It's absolutely ridiculous.

They're saying it knowing full well it won't happen. The ironic thing is, if it did happen they'd all be slating the club for lacking class, lacking patience etc and it would be seen as another example of the fickle nature of modern football and modern life.

Whichever way the cookie crumbles, it gives these parasites leeching a living out of the game the opportunity to talk utter shite.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:13:21 pm
It's absolutely ridiculous.

They're saying it knowing full well it won't happen. The ironic thing is, if it did happen they'd all be slating the club for lacking class, lacking patience etc and it would be seen as another example of the fickle nature of modern football and modern life.

Whichever way the cookie crumbles, it gives these parasites leeching a living out of the game the opportunity to talk utter shite.

And utter shite lapped up by legions of morons.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:54:49 am
Its funny listening to rival fans wanting Klopp gone, people like cundy calling for it

Do they know how transparent that is? Its mental

Quick sack him before he sorts it 😂😂😂

Tits

There is no better way of baiting fans of all football clubs than mentioning the name Klopp.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:16:33 pm
And utter shite lapped up by legions of morons.
Sadly true. 🫤
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:19:09 pm
Sadly true. 🫤

And some so called supporters of this club.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:44:14 pm
We're the 22nd most valuable sports team in the world, according to Forbes. Also the 4th most valuable football team. Worth $4.45 billion.

Red Sox are $3.9 billion.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2022/09/08/the-worlds-50-most-valuable-sports-teams-2022/?sh=1518846d385c

Have to think Klopp's had a big part to play in that
Quote
Worlds most valuable football clubs according to Forbes:

1: Real Madrid: $5.1Billion
2: FC Barcelona: $5 Billion
3: Manchester United: $4.6 Billion
4: Liverpool: $4.45 Billion
5. Bayern Munich: $4.28B
6. Manchester City: $4.25B
7. Paris Saint-Germain: $3.3B
8. Chelsea: $3.1B
 
Anyone who is hoping someone is going to come along and buy the club off FSG for that valuation and then plough hundreds of millions into the playing squad every summer is living in la-la land.
Well they could mate but then we'd become what we detest.  :P
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:10:11 pm
Anyone who is hoping someone is going to come along and buy the club off FSG for that valuation and then plough hundreds of millions into the playing squad every summer is living in la-la land.

Unless its a state or state entity looking to sport wash their image.

Maybe Gazprom post Russian defeat by Ukraine.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:11:42 pm
Well they could mate but then we'd become what we detest.  :P
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:12:26 pm
Unless its a state or state entity looking to sport wash their image.



Well, yeah, there is that. But surely there can't be many more of those type of potential owners left.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:10:11 pm
Anyone who is hoping someone is going to come along and buy the club off FSG for that valuation and then plough hundreds of millions into the playing squad every summer is living in la-la land.

FSG model is to sell a stake to strategic partners who can help the group grow

Lebron James / Springfield
Gerry Cardinale / Redbird

if the right partner was available they could raise funds if required, its not required though since they have the money and it remains to be see if the valuation is going to stay where it
is after this season
Well Norway does have an investment fund...
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 02:43:00 pm
I always laugh at these pricks that have these Klopp out shouts.

Who is supposed to replace him then? And it is always some 2-bit, shite manager not fit to clean Jurgen's glasses.

The name I've heard shouted, which shows you how poor the depth of option are, is Thomas Frank.

From rival fans (Cundy) and Twitter knobheads like, but yeah that's near enough the quality you are looking at
