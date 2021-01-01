They wont sack him because they know that hell sort things out. Some journalists are talking about it as it gets them their 5 minutes of fame. Other fans are talking about it as they know that Klopp is world class. Some of our fans may be talking about it simply because they are pricks.



Klopp isnt going anywhere.



Weve had a very unfortunate run of injuries which is nobodys fault. We havent refreshed the squad enough and so our midfield is not good enough to compete. Klopp will get the best out of the squad but he now needs help from the owners and to bring in more good players.



You've pretty much nailed it there. Klopp is world class. The best there is for me.'Journalists' are doing what they love to do these days. Namely, create the news rather than report the news. They crave clicks and attention, and will spout any bollocks in order to get it. Many are little more than parasites.Opposition are terrified of Klopp and even more terrified that we have him. They are just hoping to get a wave of opinion against him in order to disrupt us further. It's desperation on their part.To be honest, I've not heard a single, Liverpool fan even mention Klopp being sacked. It's a preposterous notion. I, thankfully, don't have Twitter or Facebook though.There's probably only one club in world football that wouldn't want him straight in as their own manager right now, and they are a political entity rather than a football club anyway.