« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 578836 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,520
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6680 on: Yesterday at 04:35:53 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 01:17:02 pm
They wont sack him because they know that hell sort things out. Some journalists are talking about it as it gets them their 5 minutes of fame. Other fans are talking about it as they know that Klopp is world class. Some of our fans may be talking about it simply because they are pricks.

Klopp isnt going anywhere.

Weve had a very unfortunate run of injuries which is nobodys fault. We havent refreshed the squad enough and so our midfield is not good enough to compete. Klopp will get the best out of the squad but he now needs help from the owners and to bring in more good players.
You've pretty much nailed it there. Klopp is world class. The best there is for me.

'Journalists' are doing what they love to do these days. Namely, create the news rather than report the news. They crave clicks and attention, and will spout any bollocks in order to get it. Many are little more than parasites.

Opposition are terrified of Klopp and even more terrified that we have him. They are just hoping to get a wave of opinion against him in order to disrupt us further. It's desperation on their part.

To be honest, I've not heard a single, Liverpool fan even mention Klopp being sacked. It's a preposterous notion. I, thankfully, don't have Twitter or Facebook though.

There's probably only one club in world football that wouldn't want him straight in as their own manager right now, and they are a political entity rather than a football club anyway.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,520
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6681 on: Yesterday at 04:38:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:55:12 pm
The ones on Twitter always have Nigeria flags against their names as well.

No disrespect to the Zambians.

Not having Twitter and Facebook the worst ones I get to see are the ones that use that little comments box you see on foreign streams of our games.

I lose the will to live after about 30 seconds.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :odd :rollseyes :rollseyes
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,755
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6682 on: Today at 12:30:33 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on September  8, 2022, 12:29:10 am
subsequent Van Dijk Quotes

"I like people who look at the positives..."

Quite a lot of folk here not on Big Virg's Christmas Card list, I see ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Up
« previous next »
 