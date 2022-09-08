As unhappy as I am with FSG, I doubt theyre determining our transfer strategy. If Klopp knew we had £X to spend in the summer, it should have been spent on a midfielder (or midfielders) rather than spending it on Darwin. I think we need both (midfielders + a forward to replace Sadio), but the former was infinitely more important to sort out.



but the problem with that is we had 9 midfieldres going into the season, I know as fans we dont care about squad numbers - but its a very real issue for those who actually manage the team. That is a LOT of midfielders. The question was more why we came to the situation that there was 9 midfielders, but 3 of them are notorious crocks, and 1 of them is 36 and isnt actually the best anyway in that position, yet now is starting games regularly, and another is on a long(ish) deal despite also having injury issues and not quite the player he was.So yes, criticise Kloppos loyalty to his players as much as you like, and criticise those at the club who give out new contracts, as to why they rewarded players with deals when they where injured or whatever, but I honestly think the arguments about adding more to an already bloated part of the squad is done without much thought to what it actually means from a management standpoint. Also many of thse arguments are done with hindsight. Its easy now to say they should never have given Ox a new deal (they shouldnt), or they should have vetoed Klopps desire to keep Milner another season (probably). The time they where made, I think both deals where supported here. Shows how easy it is for us as fans to turn on a dime and criticise I guess. It isnt that easy in reality, to change.