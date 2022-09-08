« previous next »
No one has said this on here?

It's a bit of both for me.  FSG clearly aren't giving Klopp the money he needs to consistently challenge at the top, but at the same time, Klopp isn't pushing them hard enough and is also too loyal to ageing players.

Like I said last night. He has to be loyal to players as if he got rid he doesnt have the funds available to replace them. Sort of a catch 22 situation.
As unhappy as I am with FSG, I doubt theyre determining our transfer strategy. If Klopp knew we had £X to spend in the summer, it should have been spent on a midfielder (or midfielders) rather than spending it on Darwin. I think we need both (midfielders + a forward to replace Sadio), but the former was infinitely more important to sort out.

but the problem with that is we had 9 midfieldres going into the season, I know as fans we dont care about squad numbers - but its a very real issue for those who actually manage the team.  That is a LOT of midfielders.  The question was more why we came to the situation that there was 9 midfielders, but 3 of them are notorious crocks, and 1 of them is 36 and isnt actually the best anyway in that position, yet now is starting games regularly, and another is on a long(ish) deal despite also having injury issues and not quite the player he was.

So yes, criticise Kloppos loyalty to his players as much as you like, and criticise those at the club who give out new contracts, as to why they rewarded players with deals when they where injured or whatever, but I honestly think the arguments about adding more to an already bloated part of the squad is done without much thought to what it actually means from a management standpoint.   Also many of thse arguments are done with hindsight. Its easy now to say they should never have given Ox a new deal (they shouldnt), or they should have vetoed Klopps desire to keep Milner another season (probably).  The time they where made, I think both deals where supported here. Shows how easy it is for us as fans to turn on a dime and criticise I guess. It isnt that easy in reality, to change.
Like I said last night. He has to be loyal to players as if he got rid he doesnt have the funds available to replace them. Sort of a catch 22 situation.

I don't quite know if Jurgen is the type to send a message via team selection but Milner getting the minutes he's been getting this season does seem like a rather not-so-subtle SOS to the owners. Injuries have forced his hand yes, but it isn't a great situation.
Hate to say but its almost as if the players have downed tools and they and Klopp are sending a message to the owners. Watching back and theres a good 4 or 5 strolling not even trying to run. Its clear something wrong there I dont believe they became bad overnight.
I don't quite know if Jurgen is the type to send a message via team selection but Milner getting the minutes he's been getting this season does seem like a rather not-so-subtle SOS to the owners. Injuries have forced his hand yes, but it isn't a great situation.

Last night he had no other option, I very much doubt hed sabotage a CL game to make a point. No way was Thiago starting, Id guess theyd have liked to have waited till the weekend for him to play at all. And no way was Arthur starting - as he too is coming off an injury lay off and hasnt played for ages. Quite clear that he was ok to play half an hour and that was it. 
Hate to say but its almost as if the players have downed tools and they and Klopp are sending a message to the owners. Watching back and theres a good 4 or 5 strolling not even trying to run. Its clear something wrong there I dont believe they became bad overnight.

If they were sending a message to the owners I'm not sure they'd have demolished a team 9-0 four days before the window closed, and then actually 'downed tools' a week afterwards when nothing can be done to change it (unless we sign Juan Mata on a free)
Just dont understand it. Why give Klopp a new 4 year contract then not back the guy. At least give him a decent amount to spend in the transfer market. Its not a one off. Its almost every window. Break even or spend a small amount. Make 100s of millions. It gets to the point where even the manager says I cant work miracles and rubs off on the players.
Last night he had no other option, I very much doubt hed sabotage a CL game to make a point. No way was Thiago starting, Id guess theyd have liked to have waited till the weekend for him to play at all. And no way was Arthur starting - as he too is coming off an injury lay off and hasnt played for ages. Quite clear that he was ok to play half an hour and that was it.

I get that and don't disagree, but I don't think Klopp instructing Milner to lead a press at 36 away at Napoli in stifling heat is part of any great plan. Switching formation was probably thought of but then what, do you play a kid in Bacjetic (sp?) away in that situation? Probably not.
The on pitch mentality has been shite and will be most concerning for Klopp I'd bet, mentality monsters, that's a basic fundamental but his boys aren't motivated right now.
Sing his name loud and proud at the weekend
Just dont understand it. Why give Klopp a new 4 year contract then not back the guy. At least give him a decent amount to spend in the transfer market. Its not a one off. Its almost every window. Break even or spend a small amount. Make 100s of millions. It gets to the point where even the manager says I cant work miracles and rubs off on the players.

you cant honestly think thats the case though.

I think with Klopp we have heard for the first time mutterings of frustration from him publicly about spending (prior to the last minute panic midfield signing last week), but there isnt some situation here where the players are giving up because they don't think they can do this without more reinforcments.

Theres a whole lot of stuff going on here, it isnt as simple thing, its a perfect storm in a way, that is now having very imperfect consequences.

Its a tired squad coming off the back of a crazy season where they played every game possible, which was massively mentally draining.
Its a squad with huge injury concerns in multiple areas (now eased up front at least with Jota back and Darwin not suspsended), so rotations has been massively affected.
Its a squad struggling after a condensed pre-season where maybe is some issue about them packing to much in and it now shows in the very low energy performances.

Problem is, hard to see how all of that gets better being the condensed nature of the fixtures with this daft world cup.
I just find it hard to believe how bad we are looking. Players are strolling, opposition was taking the biscuit by turning Fabinio inside out. I just refuse to believe that weve become that bad overnight or that we couldnt get anybody better than Milner, Hendo and some of the guys whose legs have gone.
Season wasted after we was on the verge of a Quadruple.
Its a tired squad coming off the back of a crazy season where they played every game possible, which was massively mentally draining.


This is what's so confusing to me.

This is a squad (with the exception of Mane and Gini) that came back from losing the CL final to winning it the next season and losing the title by a point on the last game of the season to win it at a canter the next.

I get they'd be physically exhausted, but the mentality's very obviously gone too.
It's a bit of both for me.  FSG clearly aren't giving Klopp the money he needs to consistently challenge at the top, but at the same time, Klopp isn't pushing them hard enough and is also too loyal to ageing players.
Agree with the first bit, but on the second, how do you know?
We've just come off the Salah contract saga which was full of posters saying we should pay him and that players, especially ones that are as fit as Mo keep performing way into their 30's.

You keep throwing up simplistic reasons for our form, when it is far more complex than that.
This is what's so confusing to me.

This is a squad (with the exception of Mane and Gini) that came back from losing the CL final to winning it the next season and losing the title by a point on the last game of the season to win it at a canter the next.

I get they'd be physically exhausted, but the mentality's very obviously gone too.

When you're physically exhausted, mental exhaustion quickly follows.
When you're physically exhausted, mental exhaustion quickly follows.
and mental exhaustion cannot be id'd via medical tests or treated with exercise.

the only treatment is changing something, usually getting a significant break.
This is what's so confusing to me.

This is a squad (with the exception of Mane and Gini) that came back from losing the CL final to winning it the next season and losing the title by a point on the last game of the season to win it at a canter the next.

I get they'd be physically exhausted, but the mentality's very obviously gone too.
I don't know if you drive a car, but bear with me on this.

Imagine you are driving a long and difficult journey but, for whatever reason, you can't pull over and take adequate breaks when tired. Also, your schedule demands you drive at 100mph pretty much all the way.

This is unsustainable. At some point you become fatigued and your reactions slow. You start making mistakes. Your decision making suffers and if you don't get the rest and mental and physical reset it gives, then chances are you end up in a ditch.

It could be said that due to physical and mental fatigue, the Liverpool car has spun off the road.

It could also be argued that maintenance issues with the vehicle itself didn't help either, of course.
This is what's so confusing to me.

This is a squad (with the exception of Mane and Gini) that came back from losing the CL final to winning it the next season and losing the title by a point on the last game of the season to win it at a canter the next.

I get they'd be physically exhausted, but the mentality's very obviously gone too.

We lost the CL Final but it was early on in the regime so in general everyone was fresh and new to competing at the top.

We lost the Prem by a point but won the CL a few weeks later so had positive momentum going into the season we won the title.

This year we simply had 2 huge set backs in a few weeks then are expected to go again at the same intensity, theyre finding it hard.
Some of the posts in this thread.   :butt :butt :butt
Turns out our team and management are human after all!

Now is the time for us to support them like never before.
Klopp trying to get us into the Europa League just so he can win it all, love the man.
Klopp trying to get us into the Europa League just so he can win it all, love the man.

And the Championship as well :P
We lost the CL Final but it was early on in the regime so in general everyone was fresh and new to competing at the top.

We lost the Prem by a point but won the CL a few weeks later so had positive momentum going into the season we won the title.

This year we simply had 2 huge set backs in a few weeks then are expected to go again at the same intensity, theyre finding it hard.

I said this at the start of the season to my lad. I feared how playing so many games last season would impact on the players. Chuck in the fact the disappointment of the CL final & missing out on the title by one point, that's bound to have an effect on the lads. Maybe we need a season of consolidation & look to see where we need to improve next summer. Of course, we also need FSG to back Jurgen to the hilt when it comes to buying the best.
Turns out our team and management are human after all!

Now is the time for us to support them like never before.

simply this. And its our part to play as supporters.

By the way, again last night for the millionth time, Kloppo showing what a class man he is - going to the away fans to apologise to them, pretty sure many a coach would be down the tunnel quicker than lightning after a game like that.
It's a bit of both for me.  FSG clearly aren't giving Klopp the money he needs to consistently challenge at the top, but at the same time, Klopp isn't pushing them hard enough and is also too loyal to ageing players.
How do you know this? Were you at the training ground?
How do you know this? Were you at the training ground?

Pushing FSG to spend more, not the players.
simply this. And its our part to play as supporters.

By the way, again last night for the millionth time, Kloppo showing what a class man he is - going to the away fans to apologise to them, pretty sure many a coach would be down the tunnel quicker than lightning after a game like that.
Exactly. Klopp is human and is not perfect. But he is as close at it gets. He has taken us to places that we never thought we would be. A great coach/manager and even better human being. I would give him as much discount as he needs. If we are hurting, you can bet that he is hurting even more

I have total faith in Jurgen that he will get things right and will turn things around. I truly believe that last season exertions have taken the toll on our team, not helped by the shortened pre-season and the multiple injuries. Theres not a lot that we can do as fans but we can help by continuing to root for the team, willing them on and stop the negative chatter on the internet and social media

None of us know better than Klopp when it comes to our football team - thats for certain
Some of the posts in this thread.   :butt :butt :butt

Short memories 'Klopp in' is all you need
FSG wont sack Klopp simply because no other top manager would work under their transfer model

They wont sack him because they know that hell sort things out. Some journalists are talking about it as it gets them their 5 minutes of fame. Other fans are talking about it as they know that Klopp is world class. Some of our fans may be talking about it simply because they are pricks.

Klopp isnt going anywhere.

Weve had a very unfortunate run of injuries which is nobodys fault. We havent refreshed the squad enough and so our midfield is not good enough to compete. Klopp will get the best out of the squad but he now needs help from the owners and to bring in more good players.
That and Im sure there would be endless protests and they would be ran out the club if there were even murmurs of him getting sacked.


Definitely.
FSG would see the compensation they would have to pay and decide against it.
Replacing Jurgen with literally any other other manager in the world would be a step down. Too even suggest it is ridiculous in the extreme.
FSG would see the compensation they would have to pay and decide against it.

Compensation = being run out of the Club and City.
I always laugh at these pricks that have these Klopp out shouts.

Who is supposed to replace him then? And it is always some 2-bit, shite manager not fit to clean Jurgen's glasses.
I always laugh at these pricks that have these Klopp out shouts.

Who is supposed to replace him then? And it is always some 2-bit, shite manager not fit to clean Jurgen's glasses.

The ones on Twitter always have Nigeria flags against their names as well.

No disrespect to the Zambians.
The ones on Twitter always have Nigeria flags against their names as well.

No disrespect to the Zambians.

The Zambians are sound,it's the Zambanians that you have to watch out for.
The ones on Twitter always have Nigeria flags against their names as well.

No disrespect to the Zambians.
Most of them are rival fans in disguise.
FSG wont sack Klopp simply because no other top manager would work under their transfer model
Oh I think there are plenty that would

They wont sack him because hes the best msn for the job, still
