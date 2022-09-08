Just dont understand it. Why give Klopp a new 4 year contract then not back the guy. At least give him a decent amount to spend in the transfer market. Its not a one off. Its almost every window. Break even or spend a small amount. Make 100s of millions. It gets to the point where even the manager says I cant work miracles and rubs off on the players.
you cant honestly think thats the case though.
I think with Klopp we have heard for the first time mutterings of frustration from him publicly about spending (prior to the last minute panic midfield signing last week), but there isnt some situation here where the players are giving up because they don't think they can do this without more reinforcments.
Theres a whole lot of stuff going on here, it isnt as simple thing, its a perfect storm in a way, that is now having very imperfect consequences.
Its a tired squad coming off the back of a crazy season where they played every game possible, which was massively mentally draining.
Its a squad with huge injury concerns in multiple areas (now eased up front at least with Jota back and Darwin not suspsended), so rotations has been massively affected.
Its a squad struggling after a condensed pre-season where maybe is some issue about them packing to much in and it now shows in the very low energy performances.
Problem is, hard to see how all of that gets better being the condensed nature of the fixtures with this daft world cup.