Anyone who is a calling for Klopp to go is a WUM, or if they truly believe it, should go and support one of the sports washing clubs.
He has built some of the best memories and squads in our recent history, built up youth payers into the first team players we see today, and has filled the trophy cabinet with everything there is to win.
We are quite clearly in a rough spot with how our season has started. Injuries has led to bad results. Bad results has led to panic.
In moments of panic, who do you want running our club? Some mercenary coach looking for a big pay day, and we end up back on the managerial merry go round every couple of years like Chelsea and United are doing, or stick by the man who brought us the glory, give a shit about the club and his players, and will stick to his methods he knows will pull us out of this mess.
He will see us through this. Well always have opinions on his team selections and tactics, but I think we all know for the greater picture, Jurgen is the only manager I want at this club. Hes the good times!