« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 573538 times)

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,231
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6560 on: Yesterday at 11:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm
Jesus fucking wept - I kind of guessed this would be coming from certain quarters but not from Liverpool fans.

I am actually hearing calls from for Jurgen Klopp to be sacked.

Let me be clear on what should be the stance from ALL Liverpool fans. With no exceptions. None. You can question choices. You can voice your anger, but:

Get to fuck ANYONE who even thinks he should lose his job. Nauseating to the extreme. I'm fucking livid and utterly appalled at the mere suggestion that he should be offed as you all should be.

End of discussion.



Has anyone on RAWK actually said that?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,292
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6561 on: Yesterday at 11:22:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:19:43 pm
Has anyone on RAWK actually said that?
Not on here mate that I can see, but it's been seen and heard in other places.

It's truly obscene.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6562 on: Yesterday at 11:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm
Jesus fucking wept - I kind of guessed this would be coming from certain quarters but not from Liverpool fans.

I am actually hearing calls from for Jurgen Klopp to be sacked.

Let me be clear on what should be the stance from ALL Liverpool fans. With no exceptions. None. You can question choices. You can voice your anger, but:

Get to fuck ANYONE who even thinks he should lose his job. Nauseating to the extreme. I'm fucking livid and utterly appalled at the mere suggestion that he should be offed as you all should be.

End of discussion.



Where exactly are you hearing this as i've seen none.

If it's any form of social media, take a second and realise that's not reflective of anything. Giant fucking echo chamber of nonsense that isn't even worth acknowledging when it comes to this kind of thing
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,981
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6563 on: Yesterday at 11:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 11:22:28 pm
Not on here mate that I can see, but it's been seen and heard in other places.

It's truly obscene.

One dickhead on RAWK  called Johnny74 or something did though.  ;D
Logged

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6564 on: Yesterday at 11:29:13 pm »
I just got a text from a mate Klopps race is run
Ill wait till I see him before I give him a dig in the arm for it.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6565 on: Yesterday at 11:30:12 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 11:29:13 pm
I just got a text from a mate Klopps race is run
Ill wait till I see him before I give him a dig in the arm for it.

Urgh. For me Klopp is untouchable.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,269
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6566 on: Yesterday at 11:37:17 pm »
Some people who come on this forum, just some, should not go on rollercoasters because they will only enjoy the slow climb to the top, for every peak their is a trough unless you are City when you can enjoy endless blandness.


Just enjoy please
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,942
  • JFT96.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6567 on: Yesterday at 11:39:19 pm »
Klopp's job is safe for as long as he wants it. Literally any player, staff member or board member can do one before he does.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6568 on: Yesterday at 11:41:38 pm »
He's doing a great job considering the lack of investment by FSG.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,981
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6569 on: Yesterday at 11:42:45 pm »
Some dickhead journo even asked about that.  ;D

Quote
Jurgen Klopp asked if he's worried about getting the sack like Thomas Tuchel:

"Not really, our owners are rather calm and expect me to sort the situation and not think someone else will." #lfc [The Athletic]
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • Belfast Red
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6570 on: Yesterday at 11:44:02 pm »
FSG wont sack Klopp simply because no other top manager would work under their transfer model
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline ShrewKop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6571 on: Yesterday at 11:49:04 pm »
Anyone who is a calling for Klopp to go is a WUM, or if they truly believe it, should go and support one of the sports washing clubs.

He has built some of the best memories and squads in our recent history, built up youth payers into the first team players we see today, and has filled the trophy cabinet with everything there is to win.

We are quite clearly in a rough spot with how our season has started. Injuries has led to bad results. Bad results has led to panic.

In moments of panic, who do you want running our club? Some mercenary coach looking for a big pay day, and we end up back on the managerial merry go round every couple of years like Chelsea and United are doing, or stick by the man who brought us the glory, give a shit about the club and his players, and will stick to his methods he knows will pull us out of this mess.

He will see us through this. Well always have opinions on his team selections and tactics, but I think we all know for the greater picture, Jurgen is the only manager I want at this club. Hes the good times!
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6572 on: Yesterday at 11:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 11:44:02 pm
FSG wont sack Klopp simply because no other top manager would work under their transfer model


That and Im sure there would be endless protests and they would be ran out the club if there were even murmurs of him getting sacked.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,981
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6573 on: Yesterday at 11:51:10 pm »
Aye, FSG wouldn't know whats hit them if they did the unthinkable.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6574 on: Yesterday at 11:52:07 pm »
Cannot believe some odious C*nt asked that question tonight. ::)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,458
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6575 on: Yesterday at 11:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:19:14 pm
playing a back 3 for the first time in his career? Probably be an even bigger disaster.

(Note - I have a pathological hatred of back 3s and I never want to see Liverpool start with one).

I'm not sure a back three is the answer either especially when we've had Matip and Konate missing anyway.

However, I do find Klopp's tactical inflexibility to be his biggest downfall. In 18/19 we switched to a 4-2-3-1 and it got us back on track.

Considering we don't really have the midfielders to suit a 4-3-3 anymore, I don't understand why we haven't even tried 4-2-3-1 again apart from when chasing results late on. We have very little control of games anyway, so we may as well get another forward on the pitch.
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6576 on: Yesterday at 11:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:51:10 pm
Aye, FSG wouldn't know whats hit them if they did the unthinkable.

Theyd be forced to sell the club simple as that. Doesnt bare thinking about. He is the best and has given me the best memories as a Liverpool fan.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,923
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6577 on: Today at 12:01:32 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:52:07 pm
Cannot believe some odious C*nt asked that question tonight. ::)

someone from the Athletic too? Or was that tweet them just taking advantage of the tweets and retweets another dickhead journos question would get?.

Absolutely hilarious to be honest. Shows what a shitshow football is these days thanks in no small part to social media, that its even a question, and even a thought in even the stupidest fans head.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,138
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6578 on: Today at 12:07:46 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:51:10 pm
Aye, FSG wouldn't know whats hit them if they did the unthinkable.

Too right. Anyone thinking otherwise can get to fuck as a Liverpool fan as far as Im concerned.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6579 on: Today at 12:10:20 am »
if we finished  6th or lower which is a possibility imo
any sane Liverpool fan would demand FSG to stump up some more transfer funds to rebuild the squad
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,981
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6580 on: Today at 12:12:22 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:10:20 am
if we finished  6th or lower which is a possibility imo
any sane Liverpool fan would demand FSG to stump up some more transfer funds to rebuild the squad

We've played six games only you clown and we're six points from top as well.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,254
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6581 on: Today at 12:12:33 am »
"It looks like we have to re-invent ourselves" -Klopp
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline ThepepeReina

  • Space Cadet with a monoflatulent other half
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6582 on: Today at 12:21:43 am »
What a man and manager, its time the owners put their hand I  their pocket and backed him as he's the best we've ever had
Logged
Gamertag - GOUGHYlegend
I aint got time to bleed

Offline Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,107
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6583 on: Today at 12:26:44 am »
I dont want him going anywhere. Hes more than earned all the time he needs. He knows more than anyone that things need to be sorted.
Logged
* * * * * *

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,155
  • ....mmm
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6584 on: Today at 12:29:10 am »
Helpfully curated by The Anfield Talk on Twitter

Really tough to take. Not that difficult to explain. First and foremost, Napoli played a really good game and we didnt.

Until Thiago entered the pitch, I cannot remember one counter pressing situation.

It looks like we have to reinvent ourselves. Theres a lot of things lacking.

With Alisson in goal, you have to be really bad to concede 3 goals in the first half.

If Wolves watch tonight, they cant stop laughing at us.

We were not working as a team.

We dont play good enough. Its obvious. Thats why we lose games.

I need time to think about it. Theres a few things really obvious. We have to reset and go.

It's not that we need to invent a new kind of football but everyone would be happy if we can play similar stuff that we used to do. It was the least compact I've seen us for a long, long time.

on going to the away end after the game "I had to say sorry to the fans."

"The high line is only a risk when we don't have pressure on the ball. We need a high line. The problem was we didn't get close enough to them to put them under pressure."

Klopp asked if he's worried about getting the sack like Tuchel "Not really, our owners are rather calm and expect me to sort the situation and not think someone else will."

This is the most frank and public in criticism i have seen Klopp since the Spurs battering. If nothing changes after this and players STILL dont have a care in the world then i truly dont see how this fixes

subsequent Van Dijk Quotes

"I like people who look at the positives - we know it's going to be tough. The season is very long - we are going to do eveything we possibly can to make this right."

"We know we can turn this around - we are going to keep going and keep trying. Its difficult to say what the exact problem is.
Logged
:D

Offline WoodenHanger

  • Ursine Wanger.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6585 on: Today at 12:38:58 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:10:20 am
if we finished  6th or lower which is a possibility imo
any sane Liverpool fan would demand FSG to stump up some more transfer funds to rebuild the squad

"Due to lack of Champions League football revenue Liverpool will not spend big this summer but will target next summer as the one to go big. Jurgen Klopp has been assured a war chest is ready for when his side are back in Europes big competition" - James Pearce.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,269
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6586 on: Today at 01:08:03 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:38:58 am
"Due to lack of Champions League football revenue Liverpool will not spend big this summer but will target next summer as the one to go big. Jurgen Klopp has been assured a war chest is ready for when his side are back in Europes big competition" - James Pearce.




 ??? ??


Makes no sense, what year did he say that?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,923
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6587 on: Today at 01:11:18 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:08:03 am



 ??? ??


Makes no sense, what year did he say that?

he didnt.

I think hes trying to be funny, or something.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,619
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6588 on: Today at 01:18:24 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 11:29:13 pm
I just got a text from a mate Klopps race is run
Ill wait till I see him before I give him a dig in the arm for it.

Plenty are doing the 7 year bullshit thing.

One tried to do a parallel to Pochettino and Spurs!! HELP US GOD.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,477
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6589 on: Today at 02:44:43 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:12:33 am
"It looks like we have to re-invent ourselves" -Klopp

I'm really glad Klopp has said that and also identified that the spacing of the team is all wrong. At the moment, our side is spaced like a donut. It is no wonder that we keep getting hit on the counter. The side and particularly the midfield needs a revolution more than an evolution. I'll be the first to admit that I didn't expect the team to drop off this much this quickly but the evidence to date suggests that it has happened, and we best do something about it now.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,714
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6590 on: Today at 05:14:27 am »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Yesterday at 10:28:02 pm
With what?  FSG aren't arsed about the assets on the pitch.  They want nice shiny new stands and training centres so when they sell they maximise their profit.

I know Rafa was a cock at times, but he would have defo been calling out the owners for what they are.  Tight arsed c*nts

I thought posting in every thread about transfers was bad but you've somehow managed to better that. What an awful thing to say.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,561
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6591 on: Today at 05:26:49 am »
I really hope Jurgen rings the changes and starts dropping some of the previous undroppables like Trent, Virgil, Fabinho and Salah because they need a rocket up their backsides and the squad need to see nobody is immune from putting in below par performances. We need hunger, energy and desire in this team, not ones who cant even be arsed to do basic things like fight, run and show desire to win the ball back.
Logged

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6592 on: Today at 05:40:36 am »
In Jurgen I trust.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Up
« previous next »
 