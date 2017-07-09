Helpfully curated by The Anfield Talk on Twitter



Really tough to take. Not that difficult to explain. First and foremost, Napoli played a really good game and we didnt.



Until Thiago entered the pitch, I cannot remember one counter pressing situation.



It looks like we have to reinvent ourselves. Theres a lot of things lacking.



With Alisson in goal, you have to be really bad to concede 3 goals in the first half.



If Wolves watch tonight, they cant stop laughing at us.



We were not working as a team.



We dont play good enough. Its obvious. Thats why we lose games.



I need time to think about it. Theres a few things really obvious. We have to reset and go.



It's not that we need to invent a new kind of football but everyone would be happy if we can play similar stuff that we used to do. It was the least compact I've seen us for a long, long time.



on going to the away end after the game "I had to say sorry to the fans."



"The high line is only a risk when we don't have pressure on the ball. We need a high line. The problem was we didn't get close enough to them to put them under pressure."



Klopp asked if he's worried about getting the sack like Tuchel "Not really, our owners are rather calm and expect me to sort the situation and not think someone else will."



This is the most frank and public in criticism i have seen Klopp since the Spurs battering. If nothing changes after this and players STILL dont have a care in the world then i truly dont see how this fixes



subsequent Van Dijk Quotes



"I like people who look at the positives - we know it's going to be tough. The season is very long - we are going to do eveything we possibly can to make this right."



"We know we can turn this around - we are going to keep going and keep trying. Its difficult to say what the exact problem is.