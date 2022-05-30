Might not have been the perfect season we had dreams of, but it was utterly brilliant from start to finish. Jurgen's contract extension was the most important thing to happen for us, winning trophies was a close 2nd. Thank you Jurgen & all the lads. Enjoy your well earned break, you deserve it.



Positives to take- Klopp extending- The "failure" in the CL and PL, after coming so close, will just jolt a few our players back into combat mode. Maybe they were thinking of "adding another one to their winners collection" and then moving on "for a new challenge". Maybe a few, if not all, who were thinking they would try something else, would hopefully realize they have unfinished business here....And come even stronger next season.The pessimist in me says: The above thing has kinda worked for us in the past with the PL and CL, but for players who are 30+ etc, some may well find it harder to light that fire in their belly again.Hope these somehow can do it one more time (Salah, Firmino, maybe even Mane, heck. For sure Henderson, Van Dijk....)And most importantly: KloppMaybe add another 1-2 players to the group from his list of "mentality monsters we could acquire" to act as the firestarters again. Diaz-like. Maybe especially to the midfield.