So many clockwork turds spewing out the same salty rhetoric that the cups we have already won are now either mickey mouse OR not deserving of them because we didn't win in 120 minutes is actually laughable. Notably the same salty clockwork turds that point to Jurgen finishing in 2nd and winning these awards as rewarding failure, are the same people who think that Eddie Howe should have won it after coming 11th...ok he did a reasonable job but lets be clear, once they start spending their blood soaked oil money next season, Eddie wont be at the helm come the end of it, AND, if Pep had lost on the final day of this season, he would probably be on his way out now too!City won the league - fair enough, but it was bought, lets not sugar coat it. And they won it by the skin of their teeth on the last day of the season! They should consider themselves lucky that they had something to celebrate!!!Whether they want to admit it or not, the same clockwork turds would swap their position for ours 99 times out of 100, and they would probably want Klopp (who's rightly just done the double - again) as their manager too.I like the fact we live in all of their heads rent free, but it would actually be quite nice, for once, to have the achievements applauded for what they are, rather than having to wade through all the bile all over social media calling everything a conspiracy, a fix, or thick as fuck 4 year olds spouting the same LiVARpool bollocks like they were the first to think it up and funny as fuck for it!There is a serious question to be raised about who should have been swallowed.