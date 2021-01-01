« previous next »
Offline MNAA

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 11:54:14 pm »
Get in Jurgen! Well deserved. Smart, humble and always respectful. Im so glad that Jurgen is a Red!
Offline Morgana

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6361 on: Today at 12:21:19 am »
Well done, Boss. You deserve every accolade. Legendary manager.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6362 on: Today at 12:26:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm
Best in the world
Without a shadow of a doubt.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6363 on: Today at 12:32:05 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:25:29 pm
Actually surprised by that. I guess making three finals and winning two of them (so far!) and taking the fight for the title to the last day of the season trump's actually winning it these days? ;D

Hope Ped takes this in his usual, magnanimous style.
It's absolutely the correct result, though.

Ped should be sweeping the board virtually every season. Lifting the title by the skin of his teeth, and with the help of some very dubious officiating going in his favour, and failing in every other competition entered is rather poor given his advantages.

Klopp has blown him out of the water this season.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6364 on: Today at 12:48:11 am »
Well deserved
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6365 on: Today at 01:47:54 am »
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 11:27:03 pm
Some of those Twitter comments are strange to say the least!  The ones saying Pep Guardiola should have won because he won the Premiership, seem to ignore the fact that Man City were odds on favourites to win the Premiership by many fans, pundits and bookies! So hardly deserving to win LMA manager of the year due to winning a trophy everybody thought you were going to do lol

exactly.

Only need to look at that mad list of predictions from the BBC as to what was expected of Liverpool.

Now all of a sudden, Ped is hard done by, for achieving the least expected. Didnt get to a single final, failed again at the biggest stage, yeah, thats not worthy of any award. Hence when the 92 league managers voted, the man who did deserve it won.
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6366 on: Today at 01:52:52 am »
Pep would vote for himself the bald twat.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6367 on: Today at 02:13:39 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:52:52 am
Pep would vote for himself the bald twat.

He tells himself every morning looking in the mirror "you're legend, you're not a bald fraud"
Online The Final Third

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6368 on: Today at 02:20:19 am »
Kloppo: "When you win a prize like this you are either a genius or you have the best coaching staff in the world - and I am here with all of my coaching staff, they know how much I appreciate them."

Yep  :thumbup ..but he's also a genius.
Offline kavah

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6369 on: Today at 02:28:09 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:12:55 pm
Jurgen has been voted Manager of the Year.  ;D







Great stuff - so lucky that we have the big man - Thanks Jurgen  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Offline afc turkish

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6370 on: Today at 02:46:31 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:13:39 am
He tells himself every morning looking in the mirror "you're legend, you're not a bald fraud"

"You are Twice as good as everyone else. Twice!"

Offline Tokyoite

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6371 on: Today at 02:55:07 am »
Well deserved, he is the best in the world without a doubt! Pep must be fuming, will probably come out and say everyone loves us again.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6372 on: Today at 03:18:40 am »
we have a generational player in messi and ronaldo

glad we have a generational coach in klopp. No one even comes close to what he have done at dortmund and here. absolute best in the world at what he does.

Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 02:20:19 am
Kloppo: "When you win a prize like this you are either a genius or you have the best coaching staff in the world - and I am here with all of my coaching staff, they know how much I appreciate them."

Yep  :thumbup ..but he's also a genius.

cant imagine any other coach that will say that. the best minds = best outcome and he knows it
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6373 on: Today at 03:55:33 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:46:31 am
"You are Twice as good as everyone else. Twice!"



 ;D
Offline Armand9

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6374 on: Today at 05:24:29 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:46:31 am
"You are Twice as good as everyone else. Twice!"




perfect, my friend

i can't better that than just add an incredible manager doing incredible things and thoroughly deserved by the great man himself and his team
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6375 on: Today at 06:52:17 am »
Fucking yes you beautiful bastard!
Offline scouseman

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6376 on: Today at 07:03:17 am »
congratulations boss. So richly deserved. You deserve the world and we are so lucky to have him as our figurehead and leader. Best human and manager in world football without a shadow of doubt. So glad your a red boss.

There is a picture of Klopp getting his award from Sir Alex and he pulls him in to take the picture with him. Such a humble respectful wonderful human is he. It then hit me so glad that he never went to United instead of us. The football world could of been a lot different. Glad it did not happen.
Offline No666

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6377 on: Today at 07:47:06 am »
Ferguson-- 'This is agony, absolute agony! I told him 12 years ago to go to a club with history. I should have told him to go to Scunthorpe United.'
Online Tobelius

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6378 on: Today at 08:17:35 am »
Congratulations Boss!

Best in the world as a coach and such a relatable thoroughly decent man   :wave



Offline him_15

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6379 on: Today at 11:03:18 am »
The best signing Liverpool has ever made.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6380 on: Today at 11:06:47 am »
I think as much as a lot of people out there might hate Liverpool, they genuinely love Klopp, both as a manager and also as a person. We've played a full fixture list this season, missed out on the league by a point and could still finish with a cup treble. This award is richly deserved.
Offline BigRedFeetBed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6381 on: Today at 12:45:44 pm »

So many clockwork turds spewing out the same salty rhetoric that the cups we have already won are now either mickey mouse OR not deserving of them because we didn't win in 120 minutes is actually laughable. Notably the same salty clockwork turds that point to Jurgen finishing in 2nd and winning these awards as rewarding failure, are the same people who think that Eddie Howe should have won it after coming 11th  :butt   ...ok he did a reasonable job but lets be clear, once they start spending their blood soaked oil money next season, Eddie wont be at the helm come the end of it, AND, if Pep had lost on the final day of this season, he would probably be on his way out now too!

City won the league - fair enough, but it was bought, lets not sugar coat it. And they won it by the skin of their teeth on the last day of the season! They should consider themselves lucky that they had something to celebrate!!!

Whether they want to admit it or not, the same clockwork turds would swap their position for ours 99 times out of 100, and they would probably want Klopp (who's rightly just done the double - again) as their manager too.

I like the fact we live in all of their heads rent free, but it would actually be quite nice, for once, to have the achievements applauded for what they are, rather than having to wade through all the bile all over social media calling everything a conspiracy, a fix, or thick as fuck 4 year olds spouting the same LiVARpool bollocks like they were the first to think it up and funny as fuck for it!

There is a serious question to be raised about who should have been swallowed.



Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6382 on: Today at 01:36:30 pm »
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on Today at 12:45:44 pm
So many clockwork turds spewing out the same salty rhetoric that the cups we have already won are now either mickey mouse OR not deserving of them because we didn't win in 120 minutes is actually laughable. Notably the same salty clockwork turds that point to Jurgen finishing in 2nd and winning these awards as rewarding failure, are the same people who think that Eddie Howe should have won it after coming 11th  :butt   ...ok he did a reasonable job but lets be clear, once they start spending their blood soaked oil money next season, Eddie wont be at the helm come the end of it, AND, if Pep had lost on the final day of this season, he would probably be on his way out now too!

City won the league - fair enough, but it was bought, lets not sugar coat it. And they won it by the skin of their teeth on the last day of the season! They should consider themselves lucky that they had something to celebrate!!!

Whether they want to admit it or not, the same clockwork turds would swap their position for ours 99 times out of 100, and they would probably want Klopp (who's rightly just done the double - again) as their manager too.

I like the fact we live in all of their heads rent free, but it would actually be quite nice, for once, to have the achievements applauded for what they are, rather than having to wade through all the bile all over social media calling everything a conspiracy, a fix, or thick as fuck 4 year olds spouting the same LiVARpool bollocks like they were the first to think it up and funny as fuck for it!

There is a serious question to be raised about who should have been swallowed.
I've never known a time when the bitter and the jealous didn't try to devalue our success. It's amazing that our wins on penalties seemingly don't count, but if we lose on penalties we are simply ''losers" and our oppositions wins definitely do count.

The bottom line is that there will always be those who can only cope with our success by indulging in the most elaborate and embarrassing mental gymnastics. Everything counts when we lose it, but nothing counts when we win it.

Rewarding failure? Well Guardiola picking up the award would have been exactly that. His entire season was saved right at the death. He's a very lucky man. He really should have finished this season empty handed. Only for some outrageous officiating, he would have too.

He was brought in to flat-track bully domestically. His season was an abject failure on that score. His overriding task at the Emptyhad is to lift Big Ears. He has presided over their abject failure there too, despite being given the cheat codes absolutely free.

Klopp, on the other hand, has organically built the best legitimate football team English football has ever seen, with money actually earned legitimately by the club itself. He's won trophies despite facing the biggest sports wash programme in the history of sport. He's also in the final of the biggest game in world club football. His sports washing adversary isn't.

That's the reality of it. Klopp has done more with less, and Guardiola has done far less with more.

Klopp beats him hands down.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6383 on: Today at 01:55:03 pm »
Manager of the Century, more like
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6384 on: Today at 01:59:17 pm »
The gymnastics is funny but also predictable. If you start on the basis that no matter what we do or what we achieve it'll never be good enough for the jealous or the desperate for clicks, then you won't go far wrong.

When we hadn't won stuff under Klopp it was Loserpool. Then we had null and void. Then it was have they won enough(while wilfully ignoring the nature of our competition). Then it was the media driven quadruple with shouts of failure when it didn't happen.

If we won all 4, we'd be told we had to do it again. If we win on Saturday, we'll be told we need to win the league again. If we lose on Saturday, they'll try telling us that the season's been a failure. Oh and if we win on pens on Saturday there'll be some that say it doesn't count.

Thankfully most on here can see through it all, but every now and then there's the odd poster that gets taken in  ;)

If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of the goalposts being moved already.
Offline Qston

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6385 on: Today at 01:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:13:39 am
He tells himself every morning looking in the mirror "you're legend, you're not a bald fraud"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXi-nWuzAG4
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6386 on: Today at 02:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:59:17 pm
The gymnastics is funny but also predictable. If you start on the basis that no matter what we do or what we achieve it'll never be good enough for the jealous or the desperate for clicks, then you won't go far wrong.

When we hadn't won stuff under Klopp it was Loserpool. Then we had null and void. Then it was have they won enough(while wilfully ignoring the nature of our competition). Then it was the media driven quadruple with shouts of failure when it didn't happen.

If we won all 4, we'd be told we had to do it again. If we win on Saturday, we'll be told we need to win the league again. If we lose on Saturday, they'll try telling us that the season's been a failure. Oh and if we win on pens on Saturday there'll be some that say it doesn't count.

Thankfully most on here can see through it all, but every now and then there's the odd poster that gets taken in  ;)

If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of the goalposts being moved already.

That's exactly my position on this.

I actually saw Klopp referred to in the paper last week, before the final games of the season, as Jurgen Flopp.  :lmao

But yes, the trick is to enjoy the ride, drink in the victories and ignore the background noise made by the bitter and the jealous.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6387 on: Today at 02:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:06:47 pm
That's exactly my position on this.

I actually saw Klopp referred to in the paper last week, before the final games of the season, as Jurgen Flopp.  :lmao

But yes, the trick is to enjoy the ride, drink in the victories and ignore the background noise made by the bitter and the jealous.
Please tell me that wasn't in an article, although these days there's very little difference between journalist comments and fan comments as the former become more like cheerleaders.

More and more these days, outright bullshit goes unchallenged and so seeps into a wider audience. Linked to that, more and more people are making outrageously hypocritical statements that also go unchallenged. A bit like a player from a team that have massively short changed the fans this year laughing at us for not winning the league.

