Actually surprised by that. I guess making three finals and winning two of them (so far!) and taking the fight for the title to the last day of the season trump's actually winning it these days?



Hope Ped takes this in his usual, magnanimous style.



It's absolutely the correct result, though.Ped should be sweeping the board virtually every season. Lifting the title by the skin of his teeth, and with the help of some very dubious officiating going in his favour, and failing in every other competition entered is rather poor given his advantages.Klopp has blown him out of the water this season.