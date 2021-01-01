« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Offline MNAA

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 11:54:14 pm
Get in Jurgen! Well deserved. Smart, humble and always respectful.
Online Morgana

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6361 on: Today at 12:21:19 am
Well done, Boss. You deserve every accolade. Legendary manager.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6362 on: Today at 12:26:17 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm
Best in the world
Without a shadow of a doubt.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6363 on: Today at 12:32:05 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:25:29 pm
Actually surprised by that. I guess making three finals and winning two of them (so far!) and taking the fight for the title to the last day of the season trump's actually winning it these days? ;D

Hope Ped takes this in his usual, magnanimous style.
It's absolutely the correct result, though.

Ped should be sweeping the board virtually every season. Lifting the title by the skin of his teeth, and with the help of some very dubious officiating going in his favour, and failing in every other competition entered is rather poor given his advantages.

Klopp has blown him out of the water this season.
