Jürgen Klopp

afc turkish

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 9, 2022, 07:07:13 pm
Quote from: Andypandimonium on May  9, 2022, 05:27:39 pm
You should always come second. Good etiquette isn't it?

Come when? Or how often?

royhendo

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 9, 2022, 07:15:05 pm
It is genuinely fascinating to hear the media reactions to Jurgen's post-match comments against Spurs. It's peculiar in the way it distorts the actual comments, then consistently reframes them as something almost sinister - a 'bad loser' - a Fergie, I suppose.

If you watch the BT interview he was clearly hacked off, but he was pleasant enough and polite, said it was obvious that something like a draw could happen, said the Spurs game plan works for big games, said they were smart... I guess it's the media's way. It's definitely social media's way and you would assume the approach is to play into that... but with some of them it's interesting - there's a tang of bile. And it's not the usual suspects - it's Jack Pitt Brooke, people like that. *shrugs*

The other aspect to it is the inclusion of the club in the discourse around petro- and oligarch-funded success. Barney Ronay today talking about the potential for a quadruple as if it were just because we're one of a handful of 'super rich clubs'. It's really interesting how distorted the discussion can get.

I realise we're biased by definition, but it's peculiar. I suppose you grow up loathing Liverpool, so by extension you find ways to loathe even the self-evidently good aspects, let alone the wonderful ones.
jillc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 9, 2022, 07:44:42 pm
Quote from: royhendo on May  9, 2022, 07:15:05 pm
It is genuinely fascinating to hear the media reactions to Jurgen's post-match comments against Spurs. It's peculiar in the way it distorts the actual comments, then consistently reframes them as something almost sinister - a 'bad loser' - a Fergie, I suppose.

If you watch the BT interview he was clearly hacked off, but he was pleasant enough and polite, said it was obvious that something like a draw could happen, said the Spurs game plan works for big games, said they were smart... I guess it's the media's way. It's definitely social media's way and you would assume the approach is to play into that... but with some of them it's interesting - there's a tang of bile. And it's not the usual suspects - it's Jack Pitt Brooke, people like that. *shrugs*

The other aspect to it is the inclusion of the club in the discourse around petro- and oligarch-funded success. Barney Ronay today talking about the potential for a quadruple as if it were just because we're one of a handful of 'super rich clubs'. It's really interesting how distorted the discussion can get.

I realise we're biased by definition, but it's peculiar. I suppose you grow up loathing Liverpool, so by extension you find ways to loathe even the self-evidently good aspects, let alone the wonderful ones.

Isn't Pitt Brooke a Tottenham fan, I am sure he's admitted that before. I got in a flap with Oliver Kay the Athletic reporter, who was trying to put the Klopp stuff in league with what Guardiola said yesterday. The point is, journalists know after a game the adrenaline is still flying yet they continue to ask questions knowing they can get a controversial reaction from managers. It was like the question today asking him whether Gerard will be his successor, why ask the question now? He can't know for sure, but its like they are always laying down traps, hoping to get a manager to say something which will make a headline for them. It's why Klopp has always been careful with what he says.
royhendo

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 13, 2022, 12:18:39 pm
The press conference annoyed him just now I think - he said two or three times 'the longer this goes the less time I have to prepare my team' or similar, and then at the end 'I gave you enough, heh?'.

Quite right Jurgen - asking him about all sorts of bollocks.
Hazell

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 13, 2022, 01:24:10 pm
Quote from: royhendo on May 13, 2022, 12:18:39 pm
Quite right Jurgen - asking him about all sorts of bollocks.

So did he answer whether Keita's fit for tomorrow?
ToneLa

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 13, 2022, 01:25:47 pm
When Kenny Part 2 was our manager I loved how dismissive and uninterested he was in the foibles and dumbass questions of the press

Gotta say I love it when Klopp does it
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 13, 2022, 01:48:37 pm
Quote from: royhendo on May 13, 2022, 12:18:39 pm
The press conference annoyed him just now I think - he said two or three times 'the longer this goes the less time I have to prepare my team' or similar, and then at the end 'I gave you enough, heh?'.

Quite right Jurgen - asking him about all sorts of bollocks.
I think another point related to this is that as a punter I'm not interested in the answers to journo's daft questions. I very rarely see or hear a question and am glad that they asked it. It's all about them and their need to create a headline to sell clicks and adds nothing to the average fan.
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 13, 2022, 05:23:51 pm
Jurgen Klopp reveals he has turned down 'a few' Bayern Munich approaches to stay at Liverpool.
 
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/05/13/jurgen-klopp-reveals-has-turned-bayern-munich-approaches-stay/

Just some of the quotes.  8) ;D

Quote
Bayern Munich are understood to have made enquiries for Jurgen Klopp every time they have changed their coach over the last six years, including shortly before the Liverpool manager signed a new Anfield deal in 2019.

Quote
Klopp says Bayern have regularly tried to lure him - including while at Liverpool - but he declined because the challenge of leading the strongest, most wealthy club in Germany is less attractive than the journey he has embarked upon at Anfield.

Quote
Klopp: "I had a contract here and I never did it. The world is not full of winners. The world is full of triers, hopefully.  I try and sometimes I win together with some other people. I am happy with that.

Quote
Klopp is adamant he would not swap his position at Anfield with any other club.

The only thing I could do is ask Pep if he is sick of all that winning and I take over at Man City. Is that the idea? That wouldn't work, I don't want to do it."
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 13, 2022, 05:32:18 pm
The guy is a poet. Love him.
kavah

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 14, 2022, 07:50:33 pm
Won the lot. Glorious
PeterTheRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 14, 2022, 08:03:54 pm
rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 14, 2022, 08:08:32 pm
First Liverpool manager to win the lot 😁
Phineus

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 14, 2022, 08:09:18 pm
Hes gargantuan.
FiSh77

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 14, 2022, 08:09:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 13, 2022, 05:23:51 pm
Jurgen Klopp reveals he has turned down 'a few' Bayern Munich approaches to stay at Liverpool.
 
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/05/13/jurgen-klopp-reveals-has-turned-bayern-munich-approaches-stay/

Just some of the quotes.  8) ;D


Quote
Klopp: "I had a contract here and I never did it. The world is not full of winners. The world is full of triers, hopefully.  I try and sometimes I win together with some other people. I am happy with that.

kavah

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 14, 2022, 08:12:28 pm
^ must be only Jurgen and Ferguson that have won the lot at one (English) club
Red Cactii

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 14, 2022, 08:27:07 pm
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 14, 2022, 08:27:22 pm
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 14, 2022, 08:27:49 pm
BTGH

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 14, 2022, 08:35:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2022, 08:08:32 pm
First Liverpool manager to win the lot 😁

Wait a minute, has he won the Charity shield though?  😇😂
Carras Left Foot

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 14, 2022, 08:36:40 pm
Still hasnt won the Europa League, Conference League and Community Shield. Get rid of him.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 14, 2022, 08:38:51 pm
He literally won everything now
farawayred

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 14, 2022, 08:39:42 pm
Quote from: BTGH on May 14, 2022, 08:35:25 pm
Wait a minute, has he won the Charity shield though?  😇😂
Not the Europa and Conference Leagues either, and I'm afraid he won't ever get the chance to win those regardless of how long he stays on as a manager...
Dirk18Kuyt

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 14, 2022, 11:50:34 pm
Won the lot now! What a manager we have, words can't describe how good a fit he is here. These really are the days  :P

Struggling to think of any other manager who's won the PL, CL, FA Cup, League Cup, Super cup and CWC? Even Fergie didn't ever win the super cup and no Chelsea manager was there long enough to do the lot.

Makes it feel like a huge shame we couldn't get the Europa League in 2016, that final defeat hurt a lot, but to see everything that has happened since - Wow!

And of course this qualifies us for the Charity Shield again, let's hope it's 3rd time lucky there. ;D
Hazell

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 12:23:19 am
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2022, 08:08:32 pm
First Liverpool manager to win the lot 😁

Just found that out. Amazing.
Johnny Aldridge

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 05:17:17 am
Quote from: BTGH on May 14, 2022, 08:35:25 pm
Wait a minute, has he won the Charity shield though?  😇😂

Give him a few months.  ;D
Itll be our first trophy in the Quintuple season 2022-23
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 05:39:51 am
Well done Jurgen.

Doing all that without the 'brains' of Buvac as well ;D

Hazell

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 09:39:51 am
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 05:17:17 am
Give him a few months.  ;D
Itll be our first trophy in the Quintuple season 2022-23

Septuple surely?
ToneLa

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:48:41 am
Full Set

S

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:50:26 am
Quote from: Dirk18Kuyt on May 14, 2022, 11:50:34 pm
Makes it feel like a huge shame we couldn't get the Europa League in 2016, that final defeat hurt a lot, but to see everything that has happened since - Wow!
This annoys me more than it should! Then we could have said hes won every competition hes competed in.

Talk about first world problems.
jillc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 12:00:45 pm
This is an interesting article and shows that other side of Klopp of working with organisations that enable us to find an edge somewhere. It certainly seems to have helped in our penalty shoot outs.

Liverpools best-in-class mentality provides platform for continued success

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fa-cup-champions-league-klopp-b2079343.html
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 12:19:51 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:00:45 pm
This is an interesting article and shows that other side of Klopp of working with organisations that enable us to find an edge somewhere. It certainly seems to have helped in our penalty shoot outs.

Liverpools best-in-class mentality provides platform for continued success

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fa-cup-champions-league-klopp-b2079343.html

 8)

And this too is interesting:

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1525755974346321921.html

Original thread of tweets is here: https://twitter.com/GeirJordet/status/1525755974346321921?s

Notiched yesterday how when preparing for the shootout, Kloppo and Virgil having a laugh on the sidelines while Tuchel was all serious in a huddle with his team. That thread above makes interesting reading in that context.
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 12:25:17 pm
Jürgen Klopp on booing of the national anthem/Abide with Me at Wembley:

"Of course I have thoughts, but in this situation the best question is 'why does this happen?' The people do not do it for no reason. Maybe we should ask this question?"
newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 12:28:19 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:25:17 pm
Jürgen Klopp on booing of the national anthem/Abide with Me at Wembley:

"Of course I have thoughts, but in this situation the best question is 'why does this happen?' The people do not do it for no reason. Maybe we should ask this question?"

Oh look - Klopp nails it. As usual.
scouseman

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 12:32:55 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:25:17 pm
Jürgen Klopp on booing of the national anthem/Abide with Me at Wembley:

"Of course I have thoughts, but in this situation the best question is 'why does this happen?' The people do not do it for no reason. Maybe we should ask this question?"

I thought he handled the question amazingly welll. I thought the question was trying to get a reaction from him or negativity towards the club and fans and yet he is the ultimate professional. What a manager we have. Other intesting things he said that we could and should of been allowed to play on Thursday night if not on Wednesday because of the Europa league final and that the cup final should be the last game of the season like it traditionally used to be.   
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 12:33:19 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:28:19 pm
Oh look - Klopp nails it. As usual.

exactly.

Any hope they had of Kloppo throwing the fans under the bus evaporated in seconds.

Quote from: scouseman on Today at 12:32:55 pm
I thought he handled the question amazingly welll. I thought the question was trying to get a reaction from him or negativity towards the club and fans and yet he is the ultimate professional. What a manager we have. Other intesting things he said that we could and should of been allowed to play on Thursday night if not on Wednesday because of the Europa league final and that the cup final should be the last game of the season like it traditionally used to be.

Loved how he said ah UEFA, my friends  ;D
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 12:54:13 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:25:17 pm
Jürgen Klopp on booing of the national anthem/Abide with Me at Wembley:

"Of course I have thoughts, but in this situation the best question is 'why does this happen?' The people do not do it for no reason. Maybe we should ask this question?"
The fact that it was even raised show the influence rags like the mail have in setting the agenda as well as hypocritical moralising.

Perhaps the even bigger question is why after decades of the same thing happening at finals has the Mail chosen to lead on it right now, and the jubilee is not an excuse. It's almost like they want to distract attention from other stuff that's going on at the moment.

The other issue is why the mail don't seem to have any issue with the routine booing of other countries anthems by the ever so fair minded followers of the National team.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 01:09:38 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on May 13, 2022, 01:25:47 pm
When Kenny Part 2 was our manager I loved how dismissive and uninterested he was in the foibles and dumbass questions of the press

Gotta say I love it when Klopp does it

His post match comments at Molynuex during the January transfer window, were majestic. I think about them often.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 01:12:47 pm
So booing taking the knee is free speech but do it the national anthem is some sort of treason.

Right wing snowflakes
Kenrick_66

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 01:20:03 pm
Quote from: Dirk18Kuyt on May 14, 2022, 11:50:34 pm
Won the lot now! What a manager we have, words can't describe how good a fit he is here. These really are the days  :P

Struggling to think of any other manager who's won the PL, CL, FA Cup, League Cup, Super cup and CWC? Even Fergie didn't ever win the super cup and no Chelsea manager was there long enough to do the lot.

Makes it feel like a huge shame we couldn't get the Europa League in 2016, that final defeat hurt a lot, but to see everything that has happened since - Wow!

And of course this qualifies us for the Charity Shield again, let's hope it's 3rd time lucky there. ;D

Think United won the Super Cup in 91 after winning the ECWC.
