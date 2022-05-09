It is genuinely fascinating to hear the media reactions to Jurgen's post-match comments against Spurs. It's peculiar in the way it distorts the actual comments, then consistently reframes them as something almost sinister - a 'bad loser' - a Fergie, I suppose.



If you watch the BT interview he was clearly hacked off, but he was pleasant enough and polite, said it was obvious that something like a draw could happen, said the Spurs game plan works for big games, said they were smart... I guess it's the media's way. It's definitely social media's way and you would assume the approach is to play into that... but with some of them it's interesting - there's a tang of bile. And it's not the usual suspects - it's Jack Pitt Brooke, people like that. *shrugs*



The other aspect to it is the inclusion of the club in the discourse around petro- and oligarch-funded success. Barney Ronay today talking about the potential for a quadruple as if it were just because we're one of a handful of 'super rich clubs'. It's really interesting how distorted the discussion can get.



I realise we're biased by definition, but it's peculiar. I suppose you grow up loathing Liverpool, so by extension you find ways to loathe even the self-evidently good aspects, let alone the wonderful ones.