Jürgen Klopp is the first manager ever to reach the League Cup, FA Cup, and Champions League finals in the same season.
How typical of Kloppo, finished his press conference tonight saying: "Congratulations to Nat Phillips by the way", following Bournemouth's promotion tonight. Nat Phillips a big reason why the mighty Reds qualified for the CL this season of course!
Joins Ancelotti and Lippi with 4 CL finals. What a man.*Ancelotti will move to 5 if they beat City tomorrow. How the fuck did he manage Everton?
