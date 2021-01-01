« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp is the first manager ever to reach the League Cup, FA Cup, and Champions League finals in the same season.
Jurgen has as many CL finals in 4 years as Fergie did in 26 years
How typical of Kloppo, finished his press conference tonight saying: "Congratulations to Nat Phillips by the way", following Bournemouth's promotion tonight.


Nat Phillips a big reason why the mighty Reds qualified for the CL this season of course!
I'm in love with him and I feel fine!
It's crazy to think we might end the season with just the league cup but we're witnessing one of the best teams to have ever played the game. It's bonkers
Joins Ancelotti and Lippi with 4 CL finals. What a man.

*Ancelotti will move to 5 if they beat City tomorrow. How the fuck did he manage Everton? :lmao
That is the class of the man.
Logged
You forgot the other manager who got to 4 CL Finals also.
Klopp has 4 Cl Finals in 8 Champions league campaigns makes it more impressive.
Klopp's so boss his wife is his boss and she's so boss we got more Klopp

Honorary Scousers. Honorary anything they want
Brilliant, fair play to the lads who put that together
This club now has 2 Kings & Queens and all is Harmonious through the land.
United just have queens....

To Kings Kenny & Klopp & Queens Marina & Ulla we salute you.
Long live our glorious Kings & Queens
