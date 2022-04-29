« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6120 on: Today at 08:34:01 am
Quote from: dramared on Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm
it wont last long on my you tube channel but here you go

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yD3but0EiBo

ok it got removed!

try here

https://streamable.com/y6etkd?fbclid=IwAR1lUWihnAaf0-TMcm2yjhin82UwR9vZc4K7JVmsEnIVM34NDXbJkYXm8XY
Mate that brilliant! Is the anyway to download it?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6121 on: Today at 08:37:18 am
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:34:01 am
Mate that brilliant! Is the anyway to download it?

https://streamabledl.com/

Enter https://streamable.com/y6etkd into the box
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6122 on: Today at 08:47:23 am
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6123 on: Today at 08:49:27 am
hahahaha, this is brilliant, had it looping for the last 10 minutes singing away like an idiot :-)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6124 on: Today at 09:05:21 am
Rafa Benitez will always have a special place in my heart. My eldest son's second name is Rafael after him.

But I guess Klopp has built and built into this immense figure, and he's also a great bloke and person to listen to.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6125 on: Today at 10:36:49 am
At the start of the pandemic, it did not take long for this one to circulate: Klopp and his wife Ulla went around the doctors surgeries in the area and quietly handed over Waitrose vouchers to receptionists to redistribute among colleagues. With that, the finance of a weekly shop was one less thing for some NHS staff to think about during the most challenging period in their working lives.

It was Ullas idea, apparently, and it is ultimately her opinion that matters the most to Klopp.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Last summer, he took nearly eight weeks off because of the European Championship and this gave him the time to do a lot of the things he wanted to do, including family visits and trips away. This brought a period of reflection where he was able to get his head around the 2020-21 season, one which nearly collapsed amid the testing personal circumstances of his mothers death back in Germany.

The club he served, he concluded, had let him breathe but key figures had also been there to give him a hug when he needed one. In conclusion, he felt people at Liverpool cared about him and perhaps he had not reciprocated their kindness because he had been so down about his performance as a coach.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It is believed there is no break clause in Klopps contract, rather an understanding that he can say he doesnt want to do the final year. If he still feels he is wanted, however, he will see it out  and nothing is thought to have been written into the deal about the 54-year-old being able to leave for other clubs or the national team.

https://theathletic.com/3277837/2022/04/29/klopp-inside-the-deal-to-extend-liverpool-love-affair/
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6126 on: Today at 10:46:51 am
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:34:01 am
Mate that brilliant! Is the anyway to download it?

Thanks mate
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6127 on: Today at 10:51:36 am
Mike Gordon, the Fenway Sports Group president who helped broker a new deal for Klopp that extends his Anfield commitment until 2026, even suggested the Reds boss is "more energised than ever".
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6128 on: Today at 11:01:24 am
I think our (comparatively) disappointing performance last season has left Jurgen well pissed off and more determined than ever to bring this club to the absolute pinnacle of football.

I don't blame Klopp for last year - you can't reasonably anticipate two key players being clobbered in a single game that rules them out for an extended period. But he probably felt losing Thiago and Virgil exposed shortcomings in the squad that he was hell bent on fixing. Looking at where we are now, I'd say those issues have been addressed. ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6129 on: Today at 11:12:07 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:21:55 pm
Ulla loves going the aways. You can always tell a Formby girl but you can't tell her much. Alongside every great man is a great woman. I could not be more delighted for them both as it's clear it's also a lifestyle choice. They get us and we get them.  :scarf :wellin :scarf
I think this is the clincher. Ulla is in love with Liverpool the football club, the people and the city. Klopp and Ulla are not going anywhere. Just like Rafa and Montse  theyre going to be scouse forever
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6130 on: Today at 11:13:07 am
...is there any news update on a song for Ulla?

Here's a suggestion

"Ferry Cross The Mersey"

So Ulla said, across the Mersey
'Know this land's the place I love
And here I'll stay
And here we'll stay
Here we'll stay...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6131 on: Today at 11:25:46 am
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 11:12:07 am
I think this is the clincher. Ulla is in love with Liverpool the football club, the people and the city. Klopp and Ulla are not going anywhere. Just like Rafa and Montse  theyre going to be scouse forever

they wont be, theyll go back to Germany, but its all good, they arent going anywhere soon  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6132 on: Today at 11:25:51 am
So Klopp not only initiated the talks to extend but also made sure his team signed on too and management commit to keeping key players, while not asking for a pay raise himself!

What a man.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6133 on: Today at 11:30:13 am
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 11:12:07 am
I think this is the clincher. Ulla is in love with Liverpool the football club, the people and the city. Klopp and Ulla are not going anywhere. Just like Rafa and Montse  theyre going to be scouse forever

Yeah was interesting just now hearing him say it's become home over the last couple of years. Give him a new contract at the end of the season  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6134 on: Today at 11:36:22 am
More about the extension than the match..worth a look about 11 mins in:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u0sT7QHHNgI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u0sT7QHHNgI</a>
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6135 on: Today at 11:37:31 am
Quote from: Magix on Today at 11:25:51 am
So Klopp not only initiated the talks to extend but also made sure his team signed on too and management commit to keeping key players, while not asking for a pay raise himself!

What a man.



it used to be (and likely still is) that hed never sign a new contract himself before his assistants had got theirs signed and sorted. So back then at Dortmund itd been Pete Krawietz and Zeljko Buvac. Happened when they first arrived at Liverpool, he insisted Krawietz and Buvac had their contracts done before his.

His comments yesterday about Pep where interesting, as for sure he sees him as the man whos helped really reinvigorate him after last seasons trials and tribulations. Hes the youngest and like Kloppo said is on fire and is the energiser. He keeps them all energised it seems! And that is key here, he wanted and needs that now. Also he did say he and Pete are like an old couple which was funny.

Love that about him though, a lot of coaches as they get older maybe get stuck in their ways, but Kloppo purposely got younger coaches around him in Pep and Vitor and he is so egoless he has no problem whatsover taking on board their ideas and ways of working.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6136 on: Today at 11:39:33 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:25:46 am
they wont be, theyll go back to Germany, but its all good, they arent going anywhere soon  ;D

Yeah. Not quite the same as Rafa and Montse. Their kids have basically grown up as scousers.  8)

Quote from: Magix on Today at 11:25:51 am
So Klopp not only initiated the talks to extend but also made sure his team signed on too and management commit to keeping key players, while not asking for a pay raise himself!

What a man.

I'm sure he'll tell Mo it wasn't about the money. ;)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6137 on: Today at 12:05:00 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:37:31 am

it used to be (and likely still is) that hed never sign a new contract himself before his assistants had got theirs signed and sorted. So back then at Dortmund itd been Pete Krawietz and Zeljko Buvac. Happened when they first arrived at Liverpool, he insisted Krawietz and Buvac had their contracts done before his.

His comments yesterday about Pep where interesting, as for sure he sees him as the man whos helped really reinvigorate him after last seasons trials and tribulations. Hes the youngest and like Kloppo said is on fire and is the energiser. He keeps them all energised it seems! And that is key here, he wanted and needs that now. Also he did say he and Pete are like an old couple which was funny.

Love that about him though, a lot of coaches as they get older maybe get stuck in their ways, but Kloppo purposely got younger coaches around him in Pep and Vitor and he is so egoless he has no problem whatsover taking on board their ideas and ways of working.

Klopp is so amazingly progressive on every level, as a leader and as a man. And yeah, his comments on Pep says a lot about both Klopp and Pep. The extension gives time for Pep to be further prepared for the managerial hotseat once Klopp leaves, or Gerrard - or another= to prove himself. Or Klopp to decide to extend, yet again!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6138 on: Today at 12:22:36 pm
The pre-game/post-game pressers are brilliant when he's in the sort of mood he was today. Happy, relaxed, confident etc. Just a pleasure to listen to.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6139 on: Today at 12:36:59 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:22:36 pm
The pre-game/post-game pressers are brilliant when he's in the sort of mood he was today. Happy, relaxed, confident etc. Just a pleasure to listen to.

not surprisingly - he's also finding the english "word" for what he wants to say more regularly now too!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6140 on: Today at 12:44:57 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:51:36 am
Mike Gordon, the Fenway Sports Group president who helped broker a new deal for Klopp that extends his Anfield commitment until 2026, even suggested the Reds boss is "more energised than ever".

He looks fresher in recent weeks than he did earlier in the season! Hes full of energy and looking more rested. I bet the 5 subs rule played a part in his decision to stay!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6141 on: Today at 12:53:59 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:22:36 pm
The pre-game/post-game pressers are brilliant when he's in the sort of mood he was today. Happy, relaxed, confident etc. Just a pleasure to listen to.

All of that today, but also intense too with how he was talking about the world in general with covid and the other guy i.e. Putin, and how thats affected everything.

Hes so in tune with stuff, unlike his opposite number tomorrow who wont broach anything outside of football  ::)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6142 on: Today at 01:12:08 pm
Quote from: Magix on Today at 12:05:00 pm
Klopp is so amazingly progressive on every level, as a leader and as a man. And yeah, his comments on Pep says a lot about both Klopp and Pep. The extension gives time for Pep to be further prepared for the managerial hotseat once Klopp leaves, or Gerrard - or another= to prove himself. Or Klopp to decide to extend, yet again!

this revist of Pep to Barca masterclass in tactics on 4-0 is a great video, Klopp lets Pep share his ideas and credits for this type  of tactics is also telling on his relationship with his coaches and team. This is a very interesting masterclass on LFC tactics, mindset - masterclass after Barca 3-0 loss and how they won 4-0 at Home by Pep Lijnders.  https://www.sportbible.com/football/pep-lijnders-gives-masterclass-on-liverpools-win-against-barcelona-20220429 -
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6143 on: Today at 01:31:43 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:05:21 am
Rafa Benitez will always have a special place in my heart. My eldest son's second name is Rafael after him.

But I guess Klopp has built and built into this immense figure, and he's also a great bloke and person to listen to.
I've never told my lad why it says owlfacedcunt on his birth certificate.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6144 on: Today at 01:41:19 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:48:21 am
Everton have written to the PGMOL asking why Klopp is staying until 2026 when he said he would be going by 2024.
This guy is obviously on RAWK - hes done this twice to me now.

I cant help being hilarious https://twitter.com/timbolton01/status/1519974958063136770?s=21&t=UvMQwH3jt-M1nj_3sTL2Jg
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6145 on: Today at 01:52:49 pm
OK, this got into my head this morning, and I had to finish it off.

(To the tune of Ob-La-Di)

Jurgen has the Reds back in the title race
Away games, Ullas singing with the fans
Ulla says to Jurgen, Boy, I like this place
Jurgen says, Hey Girl, Ive got a four-year plan

Ulla K, Jurgen K, having fun
Another four years in the sun
Jurgen K, Ulla K, theyre the ones
And the winning just goes on

Jurgen takes the Reds back to the top once more
Brought Ulla back a trophy from Madrid
Ulla says to Jurgen, I think the Kop wants four
And to keep her happy, thats just what he did

Ulla Klopp, with the Kop, having fun
Another four years in the sun
Jurgen Klopp, at the top, hes the one
And the winning just goes on
The winning just goes on and on
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6146 on: Today at 01:58:30 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:41:19 pm
This guy is obviously on RAWK - hes done this twice to me now.

I cant help being hilarious https://twitter.com/timbolton01/status/1519974958063136770?s=21&t=UvMQwH3jt-M1nj_3sTL2Jg

One smiley face emoji reply on here is worth 10,000 Twitter likes Fitzy.

In fact, have two! :D :D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6147 on: Today at 02:05:41 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:58:30 pm
One smiley face emoji reply on here is worth 10,000 Twitter likes Fitzy.

In fact, have two! :D :D
I KNOW!

Virtual radio silence in here but twitter going crazy.

Thanks for the much needed support CN!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6148 on: Today at 02:05:50 pm
Jurgen must love that he will lead the team for a couple of seasons after the ARE extension is completed. He will then have to do fist pumps at both ends.
If FSG are smart, they will launch a renovation of the SKD stand in 25. Jurgen will again want to stay to see how that feels. Then just keep renovating stands and extending his contracts every 2 or 3 years. Lovely.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6149 on: Today at 02:11:38 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:31:43 pm
I've never told my lad why it says owlfacedcunt on his birth certificate.

Just spat out my coffee  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6150 on: Today at 02:13:38 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:41:19 pm
This guy is obviously on RAWK - hes done this twice to me now.

I cant help being hilarious https://twitter.com/timbolton01/status/1519974958063136770?s=21&t=UvMQwH3jt-M1nj_3sTL2Jg

I was on Twitter about 10 years ago and I remember him. His entire account is just stolen quips from smaller twitter accounts and funny comments from on here. No original thoughts of his own. Funny to see nothing has changed

https://twitter.com/TimBolton01/status/1520006398209310726?s=20&t=eWVUWOk11ck0TVKYRUJjQA

He's even taken this from the Mo Salah thread 😂

Edit: https://twitter.com/TimBolton01/status/1519997091640139776?s=20&t=Pp8PQ0FjOw58Jgnu5jGeIw

And this from the Newcastle thread 😂😂
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6151 on: Today at 02:31:08 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:05:41 pm
I KNOW!

Virtual radio silence in here but twitter going crazy.

Thanks for the much needed support CN!

Make NFTs out of your post Fitzy and sue him :D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6152 on: Today at 02:33:49 pm
Quote from: jamesdoyle on Today at 01:52:49 pm
OK, this got into my head this morning, and I had to finish it off.

(To the tune of Ob-La-Di)

Jurgen has the Reds back in the title race
Away games, Ullas singing with the fans
Ulla says to Jurgen, Boy, I like this place
Jurgen says, Hey Girl, Ive got a four-year plan

Ulla K, Jurgen K, having fun
Another four years in the sun
Jurgen K, Ulla K, theyre the ones
And the winning just goes on

Jurgen takes the Reds back to the top once more
Brought Ulla back a trophy from Madrid
Ulla says to Jurgen, I think the Kop wants four
And to keep her happy, thats just what he did

Ulla Klopp, with the Kop, having fun
Another four years in the sun
Jurgen Klopp, at the top, hes the one
And the winning just goes on
The winning just goes on and on

...that's better than mine... 8)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6153 on: Today at 02:33:56 pm
Salah said that it wasn't all about wages if he was to stay - now we know what he meant
