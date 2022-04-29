« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6120 on: Today at 08:34:01 am
Quote from: dramared on Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm
it wont last long on my you tube channel but here you go

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yD3but0EiBo

ok it got removed!

try here

https://streamable.com/y6etkd?fbclid=IwAR1lUWihnAaf0-TMcm2yjhin82UwR9vZc4K7JVmsEnIVM34NDXbJkYXm8XY
Mate that brilliant! Is the anyway to download it?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6121 on: Today at 08:37:18 am
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:34:01 am
Mate that brilliant! Is the anyway to download it?

https://streamabledl.com/

Enter https://streamable.com/y6etkd into the box
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6122 on: Today at 08:47:23 am
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6123 on: Today at 08:49:27 am
hahahaha, this is brilliant, had it looping for the last 10 minutes singing away like an idiot :-)
Quote from: American_Kopite on May 19, 2012, 09:49:40 pm
Seriously, how fucking stupid can this get. Chelsea could not be more lucky. Those stupid fuckers. And Gary Neville who's been making sweet love to them all night and GOD DAMMIT I HATE EVERYTHING. FUCK CHELSEA. GOD FUCKING DAMMIT I HATE THEM SO GODDAM MUCH!!!!

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6124 on: Today at 09:05:21 am
Rafa Benitez will always have a special place in my heart. My eldest son's second name is Rafael after him.

But I guess Klopp has built and built into this immense figure, and he's also a great bloke and person to listen to.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6125 on: Today at 10:36:49 am
At the start of the pandemic, it did not take long for this one to circulate: Klopp and his wife Ulla went around the doctors surgeries in the area and quietly handed over Waitrose vouchers to receptionists to redistribute among colleagues. With that, the finance of a weekly shop was one less thing for some NHS staff to think about during the most challenging period in their working lives.

It was Ullas idea, apparently, and it is ultimately her opinion that matters the most to Klopp.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Last summer, he took nearly eight weeks off because of the European Championship and this gave him the time to do a lot of the things he wanted to do, including family visits and trips away. This brought a period of reflection where he was able to get his head around the 2020-21 season, one which nearly collapsed amid the testing personal circumstances of his mothers death back in Germany.

The club he served, he concluded, had let him breathe but key figures had also been there to give him a hug when he needed one. In conclusion, he felt people at Liverpool cared about him and perhaps he had not reciprocated their kindness because he had been so down about his performance as a coach.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It is believed there is no break clause in Klopps contract, rather an understanding that he can say he doesnt want to do the final year. If he still feels he is wanted, however, he will see it out  and nothing is thought to have been written into the deal about the 54-year-old being able to leave for other clubs or the national team.

https://theathletic.com/3277837/2022/04/29/klopp-inside-the-deal-to-extend-liverpool-love-affair/
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6126 on: Today at 10:46:51 am
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:34:01 am
Mate that brilliant! Is the anyway to download it?

Thanks mate
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6127 on: Today at 10:51:36 am
Mike Gordon, the Fenway Sports Group president who helped broker a new deal for Klopp that extends his Anfield commitment until 2026, even suggested the Reds boss is "more energised than ever".
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6128 on: Today at 11:01:24 am
I think our (comparatively) disappointing performance last season has left Jurgen well pissed off and more determined than ever to bring this club to the absolute pinnacle of football.

I don't blame Klopp for last year - you can't reasonably anticipate two key players being clobbered in a single game that rules them out for an extended period. But he probably felt losing Thiago and Virgil exposed shortcomings in the squad that he was hell bent on fixing. Looking at where we are now, I'd say those issues have been addressed. ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6129 on: Today at 11:12:07 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:21:55 pm
Ulla loves going the aways. You can always tell a Formby girl but you can't tell her much. Alongside every great man is a great woman. I could not be more delighted for them both as it's clear it's also a lifestyle choice. They get us and we get them.  :scarf :wellin :scarf
I think this is the clincher. Ulla is in love with Liverpool the football club, the people and the city. Klopp and Ulla are not going anywhere. Just like Rafa and Montse  theyre going to be scouse forever
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6130 on: Today at 11:13:07 am
...is there any news update on a song for Ulla?

Here's a suggestion

"Ferry Cross The Mersey"

So Ulla said, across the Mersey
'Know this land's the place I love
And here I'll stay
And here we'll stay
Here we'll stay...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6131 on: Today at 11:25:46 am
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 11:12:07 am
I think this is the clincher. Ulla is in love with Liverpool the football club, the people and the city. Klopp and Ulla are not going anywhere. Just like Rafa and Montse  theyre going to be scouse forever

they wont be, theyll go back to Germany, but its all good, they arent going anywhere soon  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6132 on: Today at 11:25:51 am
So Klopp not only initiated the talks to extend but also made sure his team signed on too and management commit to keeping key players, while not asking for a pay raise himself!

What a man.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6133 on: Today at 11:30:13 am
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 11:12:07 am
I think this is the clincher. Ulla is in love with Liverpool the football club, the people and the city. Klopp and Ulla are not going anywhere. Just like Rafa and Montse  theyre going to be scouse forever

Yeah was interesting just now hearing him say it's become home over the last couple of years. Give him a new contract at the end of the season  ;D
