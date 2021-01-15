« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 510540 times)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6080 on: Yesterday at 09:50:32 pm »
Ive got to admit, I hadnt dared to allow myself to think about the possibility of Klopp extending. Didnt want the false hope to make him leaving hurt more.

So this comes as an amazing surprise. Honestly the best news we could have hoped for. Whatever happens, were in the very best hands with Jürgen at the helm. These are the days boys and girls.

"A football club isn't just made up of players, coaches and directors. More than anything else it's the supporters who make a club, and that perhaps is the ingredient which best distinguishes Liverpool Football Club from every other team. The supporters." - Luis Javier García Sanz

Thanks Kenny, for making us believe again. YNWA

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6081 on: Yesterday at 09:55:54 pm »
Watching him say goodbye to Dortmund was always enough to set me off, thinking about the time he has to do it to us.

Glad it's further away now  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6082 on: Yesterday at 09:56:20 pm »
Having a shit time at the moment and this has put a real smile on my face. Love this man.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6083 on: Yesterday at 10:02:09 pm »
Quote from: M4tt on Yesterday at 09:55:54 pm
Watching him say goodbye to Dortmund was always enough to set me off, thinking about the time he has to do it to us.

Glad it's further away now  ;D

the Mainz one was even more traumatic!!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6084 on: Yesterday at 10:03:02 pm »
Still can't quite believe it. This is the best news I've had in a long time. Perfect push and extra fillip the lads need to complete the quad. Can almost hear the groans from other clubs and their fans at this news
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6085 on: Yesterday at 10:05:35 pm »
What news to inject further momentum into this unbelievable run. Id resigned myself to savouring every second of this and the next two years.

Now the dream continues.

Go and win all four lads. We couldnt be any more behind you
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6086 on: Yesterday at 10:07:08 pm »
Only just got the news,  Wow Wow and wow
And wow wow
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6087 on: Yesterday at 10:07:49 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:59:07 pm
The happiest thing about all this is that it was never a saga.

In 8 hours we went from talks announced to he's going to sign to he's signed

I fucking love this club
yeah sounds like it was sorted last night, the club wouldn't have briefed Joyce etc if it wasn't done and Jurgen's interview was recorded at 10am so it was long since done before the story broke.

Great from the club keeping it all under wraps, it will be the same with Salah and Mane's new contracts too
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6088 on: Yesterday at 10:09:29 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 07:36:17 pm
Boing goes the penis

;D Didn't realise that would become one of my catchphrases on here.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6089 on: Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6090 on: Yesterday at 10:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Star on Yesterday at 06:24:20 pm
Im so glad that Ulla is a red
Im so glad she delivered what she said

Ulla said to me, you know, shell get Jurgen to stay, you know, she said so

Im in love with her and I feel fine

Sorry if already posted.

Ulla said to me, you know, let's (we'll) stay at LFC you know, she said so...
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6091 on: Yesterday at 10:14:39 pm »
Quote from: dramared on Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm
it wont last long on my you tube channel but here you go

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yD3but0EiBo

excellent!! :scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6092 on: Yesterday at 10:15:02 pm »
Quote from: dramared on Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm
it wont last long on my you tube channel but here you go

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yD3but0EiBo

 ;D nice one
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6093 on: Yesterday at 10:15:48 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:13:06 pm
Ulla said to me, you know, let's (we'll) stay at LFC you know, she said so...

Yes !
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6094 on: Yesterday at 10:21:55 pm »
Ulla loves going the aways. You can always tell a Formby girl but you can't tell her much. Alongside every great man is a great woman. I could not be more delighted for them both as it's clear it's also a lifestyle choice. They get us and we get them.  :scarf :wellin :scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6095 on: Yesterday at 10:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Yesterday at 08:49:23 pm
Ulla deserves a song and a banner!

How about to the song on Kevin and Perry Go Large.

"Ulla want to do is do it" followed by the fans moaning sex noises.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6096 on: Yesterday at 10:27:46 pm »
ulla said to me you know
i'm happy in Liverpool you know...she said so
Im in love with you and
feel fine.
i'm so glad that ulla is a red
I'm so glad she said what she said.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6097 on: Yesterday at 11:08:43 pm »
Tis the season for sorting out contracts! :D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6098 on: Yesterday at 11:10:10 pm »
What absolutely brilliant incredible fucking news!

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6099 on: Yesterday at 11:37:36 pm »
Credit to Ulla, sure, but let's not underestimate how important it is that Pep and Peter have also signed contract extentions at the same time. Football is a team sport, and no one understands that better than Jurgen Klopp, which is why he wants the best team behind him.

Zeljko who?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6100 on: Yesterday at 11:37:47 pm »
Better than signing 20 Messis! Jurgen Klopp just makes me happy and I value that wonderful feeling above anything else. After all, what else do we do this all for? A great day
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6101 on: Yesterday at 11:44:10 pm »
Great News  :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6102 on: Yesterday at 11:49:49 pm »
Bit concerned about his last season with Dortmund, but I'm willing to give him a chance.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6103 on: Today at 12:33:40 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 11:37:36 pm
Credit to Ulla, sure, but let's not underestimate how important it is that Pep and Peter have also signed contract extentions at the same time. Football is a team sport, and no one understands that better than Jurgen Klopp, which is why he wants the best team behind him.

Zeljko who?
Remember when everyone lost their rag when Buvac walked in 2018?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6104 on: Today at 12:53:00 am »
1. Ulla needs a song now
2. This means the renewal of the squad will be done under his watch. That is huge.
3. I love Jurgen.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6105 on: Today at 01:13:16 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RqdvGoGU52s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RqdvGoGU52s</a>

 :'( ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6106 on: Today at 01:19:30 am »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6107 on: Today at 02:13:45 am »
Bestest news ever!

Thank you Jürgen

Thank you Pepijen

Thank you Peter

Thank you Andreas

Thank you Vitor

Thank you Mona

Thanks to all the staff that have delivered this golden age.

But most of all Thank you to Ulla for being a true Red ❤️ :scarf

Here's to another four years of a "bad smell"  ;D  :champ
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6108 on: Today at 02:42:03 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:13:16 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RqdvGoGU52s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RqdvGoGU52s</a>

 :'( ;D

"This is only the start" - Klopp
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6109 on: Today at 03:05:11 am »
Fantastic news to wake up to this morning (I'm in NZ) - read the stuff about contract negotiations before I went to bed last night, didn't expect it to be confirmed by the time I woke up!

 :scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6110 on: Today at 04:16:38 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 02:13:45 am
Bestest news ever!

Thank you Jürgen

Thank you Pepijen

Thank you Peter

Thank you Andreas

Thank you Vitor

Thank you Mona

Thanks to all the staff that have delivered this golden age.

But most of all Thank you to Ulla for being a true Red ❤️ :scarf

Here's to another four years of a "bad smell"  ;D  :champ

Well said.

Thank you Ulla!! We love you, yeah yeah yeah.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6111 on: Today at 05:43:56 am »
Wonderful news, ecstatic to say the least.  :champ
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6112 on: Today at 05:46:53 am »
Jurgen said to me you know, we'll win the premier league you know he said so, I'm in love with him and I feel fine

Im so glad that Jurgen is a red, Im so glad he delivered what he said


Ulla said to him you know, we'll stay at Liverpool you know she said so, She's in love with us and we feel fine

Im so glad that Ulla is a red, I'm so glad Jurgen does what she said
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6113 on: Today at 06:48:58 am »
I was in a pub when the news broke, I was with an Evertonian, a United fan and an Arsenal fan who came with another mate.  The Evertonian said 'fuck him, he's c*nt', the United fan 'Doesn't matter ETH will win the league and get us back where we belong' the Arsenal fan was remarkably sensible (given the company).  He said that it was obvious he would extend because you can see he's steadily rebuilding and won't want to leave half way through, he was happy, the alternative is a one team league.

I'm happy, but I expected it.  He never got to do this at Dortmund, Bayern cherry-picked his best players, that doesn't happen here, the man loves a challenge and him and his family have found a home here, politically, socially, Liverpool is tailor made for him and Mrs Klopp. I don't think he'll manage another club after us, he'll take Ulla on a 'round the world' holiday for a couple of years and they would of earned it.

Absolute legend.  Up there with Shankly, Paisley and Kenny.
