I was in a pub when the news broke, I was with an Evertonian, a United fan and an Arsenal fan who came with another mate. The Evertonian said 'fuck him, he's c*nt', the United fan 'Doesn't matter ETH will win the league and get us back where we belong' the Arsenal fan was remarkably sensible (given the company). He said that it was obvious he would extend because you can see he's steadily rebuilding and won't want to leave half way through, he was happy, the alternative is a one team league.



I'm happy, but I expected it. He never got to do this at Dortmund, Bayern cherry-picked his best players, that doesn't happen here, the man loves a challenge and him and his family have found a home here, politically, socially, Liverpool is tailor made for him and Mrs Klopp. I don't think he'll manage another club after us, he'll take Ulla on a 'round the world' holiday for a couple of years and they would of earned it.



Absolute legend. Up there with Shankly, Paisley and Kenny.