Well that escalated rather quickly. I went out with my mum to do some weekly shopping and I come back that it is a completed deal. I love our manager like a father that I never had. I do not know him but just for the cheer amount of joy and happiness he has given me and us as a fan base. He is just referred to as dad by me as I love him so much. To know he will carry on with us is amazing. Thank you to you and your wife for all you have given us. No amount of thanks is enough.



What a boost this gives everyone to know that the boss is leading us to even more happy days going forward



The Future is Bright the Future is RED.



how about this for Mrs Klopp





🎵 I'm so glad that Ulla is a red



I'm so glad that to Jurgen she's wed



Ulla said to me you know



We're not leaving yet you know



She said so!.. 🎵