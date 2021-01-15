David Maddock@MaddockMirrorBreaking on Klopp:*Agreed 4 yr deal*Replaces current deal, runs to 2026*Option for longer*Staff extend*Backing for signings*Wants Salah & Mane sorted*Klopp initiated deal, to build dynasty*Energised by players couldn't walk away
Not gonna say I told you so - but Ive been saying for ages hell end up signing a new deal. Told you so.
This is the most salient thing to take from it all.
I'd take these fine details with a pinch of salt. The Mirror are running with an 'Inside the Deal' headline. How on earth could they have inside details on the contract? They are a bunch of clickbait cowboys. I'm delighted it's happening but I wouldn't give that rag too much credibility. That would be liking citing Wikipedia in an essay.
Maddock is disappointed at that. 😀
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc5oVFiDvqj/
Maddock doesn't just throw darts though. He's been reliable in the past. Maybe not the oracle, but credible at least.
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1519706581297999877
We are delighted to announce Jürgen Klopp has signed a new contract to extend his commitment with the club!
