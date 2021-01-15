« previous next »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5800 on: Today at 04:41:28 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:14:00 pm
David Maddock
@MaddockMirror
Breaking on Klopp:

*Agreed 4 yr deal
*Replaces current deal, runs to 2026
*Option for longer
*Staff extend
*Backing for signings
*Wants Salah & Mane sorted
*Klopp initiated deal, to build dynasty
*Energised by players couldn't walk away

im some kind of sad fuck, been waiting for official confirmation, arse gone numb sat at comp refreshing web pages for past hours or so but fuck it

it's clearly happening

get the fuck in  :hally :hally :hally :hally :champ
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5801 on: Today at 04:42:13 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:31:31 pm
Not gonna say I told you so - but Ive been saying for ages hell end up signing a new deal.

Told you so.
I never doubted that he would stay, you can tell how much he loves the club and the City, think Liverpool will be his last job before he retires!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5802 on: Today at 04:45:10 pm »
I'm legitimately stunned. I've been trying to come to terms over the last year or so that we only had him until 2024 and the clock was very much ticking and he's been so matter-of-fact about his timeline. The fact that we get this man on the touchline for at least until four years is chicken soup for the soul. A genuinely great day for Liverpool Football Club.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5803 on: Today at 04:45:18 pm »
Brilliant news. There isnt a signing in world football we could make that would be as important as this. If it doesnt feel like that its only because hes already here.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5804 on: Today at 04:46:24 pm »
Phenomonal news..
Its a dream come true, will keep us at the very top, no doubt..
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5805 on: Today at 04:48:44 pm »
What utterly amazing news. What a lift this will give to the lads for the final push this season
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5806 on: Today at 04:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:20:17 pm
This is the most salient thing to take from it all.

I'd take these fine details with a pinch of salt. The Mirror are running with an 'Inside the Deal' headline. How on earth could they have inside details on the contract? They are a bunch of clickbait cowboys. 

I'm delighted it's happening but I wouldn't give that rag too much credibility. That would be liking citing Wikipedia in an essay.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5807 on: Today at 04:50:40 pm »
yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes


and


yes
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5808 on: Today at 04:50:45 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:14:00 pm
Holy shit
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5809 on: Today at 04:52:19 pm »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5810 on: Today at 04:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Pete1977LFC on Today at 04:50:12 pm
I'd take these fine details with a pinch of salt. The Mirror are running with an 'Inside the Deal' headline. How on earth could they have inside details on the contract? They are a bunch of clickbait cowboys. 

I'm delighted it's happening but I wouldn't give that rag too much credibility. That would be liking citing Wikipedia in an essay.

Maddock is quite reliable.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5811 on: Today at 04:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Pete1977LFC on Today at 04:50:12 pm
I'd take these fine details with a pinch of salt. The Mirror are running with an 'Inside the Deal' headline. How on earth could they have inside details on the contract? They are a bunch of clickbait cowboys. 

I'm delighted it's happening but I wouldn't give that rag too much credibility. That would be liking citing Wikipedia in an essay.

Maddock doesn't just throw darts though. He's been reliable in the past. Maybe not the oracle, but credible at least.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5812 on: Today at 04:54:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:25:56 pm
Maddock is disappointed at that. 😀

Well if he is first with Mo's contract news as well then I'm happy to share some of my love around ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5813 on: Today at 04:55:02 pm »
It's official now.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5814 on: Today at 04:55:23 pm »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5815 on: Today at 04:55:27 pm »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5816 on: Today at 04:56:16 pm »
What if this is just a dream or some sick, sick joke?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5817 on: Today at 04:56:27 pm »
Always thought he'd never walk away if he was on the threshold of building something special. He loves the game & he loves the club. He's not a Real Madrid or Barcelona type manager, nor do I think he'd be satisfied with managing the German national team just yet. Jurgen's got a lot to give, & it looks like he's giving it to us. When you think about it he's roughly the same age as Ferguson when United started their domination.

Brilliant news, & brilliant timing. The players will now run through 2 brick walls for this man.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5818 on: Today at 04:57:49 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 04:55:27 pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc5oVFiDvqj/

 ;D

"Ulla wants to stay, and when the wife wants to stay, you stay"  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5819 on: Today at 04:57:51 pm »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5820 on: Today at 04:58:00 pm »
Jesus Christ, Ten hags is gonna be 20 hags by the end of this.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5821 on: Today at 04:58:01 pm »
What a season this is.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5822 on: Today at 04:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:54:11 pm
Maddock doesn't just throw darts though. He's been reliable in the past. Maybe not the oracle, but credible at least.

That may be true but he had bosses. Clickbait-worshipping bosses.

On no planet does Maddock know the fine details of this deal yet. It's a clickbait article. The headline alone is dubious.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5823 on: Today at 04:59:02 pm »
We love you Ulla  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5824 on: Today at 04:59:17 pm »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5825 on: Today at 04:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:55:23 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1519706581297999877

black sabbath fan myself but that's music to my ears more than that man will ever know

love the guy, he literally put the biggest smile on my face and it's still there  8)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5826 on: Today at 04:59:39 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1519707459929128961

Quote
We are delighted to announce Jürgen Klopp has signed a new contract to extend his commitment with the club!

