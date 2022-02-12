This is not to continue the ongoing topic of conversation, but it is an earnest question.
What is it that JK sees in players that maybe other talent evaluators are not seeing? I know it's not just Klopp as he's got a staff of people that scout and rate players etc. etc.
But, just looking at the past few years and the additions he's made: Jota, Tsimikas, Konate, Diaz. Not sure any of those were thought of as top prospects, yet they look like stars (or potential stars) in our lineup. I know you can go back even further than just the past few years as well, but just considering the most recent ones.
I think he's an amazing coach and an amazing communicator as well, but clearly there are some things he must see in players that aren't glaringly obvious.
Anyway, we're damn lucky to have him and just hope he stays on longer than what it seems like some people assume he will.