if you think I'm flip flopping, that's fine. You're completely wrong in my opinion but you are entitled to your view. I will respond to your points - the post is absolutely not about United - again I've no idea how you would come to that conclusion, it is clearly about the current and a possible future Liverpool manager. The 'huge chunk' you refer to was about comparing the managers from our last game as an example. If you're suggesting I'm wanting to post about United's new manager on RAWK then I don't even know what to say other than I know very little about him and I hope he fails.



If you think it's a nonsense 'debate' then again fine - not sure why you'd want to be part of it in that case. I just expressed an opinion, which I'm happy to debate with anyone who wants to - and others are perfectly happy to ignore.



Finally, regarding whether it's about SG in particular - my point would apply to any former player, so it doesn't just apply to SG . However the reason that SG is the best example here is precisely because he is such a club legend and he's from the city - this means he would be more likely then any other former player to be appointed as manager, even if he wasn't up to the necessary standard. At the moment the jury would be out on whether he is at a Solskjaer or Lampard level - I'd guess and hope he'd be better than both but I'd be very confident he'd be nearer to their level than to Klopp's level.



Mate your first line away from introducing yourself was 'I really, really don't want to see Steven Gerrard as the future manager of the club. Nothing against the man'. How on earth can you say its got nothing to do with Steven Gerrard in particular?And the jury isn't out at all, its pretty clear. One of them has excelled with a big club and introduced a style of play that was, and still is, successful domestically and in Europe. The other two were thrust into jobs that they categorically failed in purely because they were successful for those clubs as a player, and one of them has since been thrust into another job that he's categorically failing in. Meanwhile Stevie has taken an admittedly under achieving Villa squad well away from the relegation zone.Your points about him being an ex-player stand equally the other way. Not every former player ends up being Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United. Barcas greatest managers have been ex-players, Real won three European Cups under an ex-player, Mainz best ever manager was an ex-player. There's no hard and fast rule, some just take to managing and some don't. Stevie so far absolutely has, if it means he's in a position to be our manager after Klopp no-one here could possibly know.