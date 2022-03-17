Klopps put an infrastructure in place that should mean things wont massively change once, or if, he leaves. Hes a talismanic figure and about as charismatic as it gets, we wont replace that, but his legacy will be what he leaves behind. Theres a reason Pep Ljinders has had a larger role regarding interviews and other media duties. Klopps hoping to make any potential handover seamless. Fans of other clubs cant wait for him to leave because they dont see what hes doing or what his masterplan is. The philosophy hes put in place will continue.
Would I take the quadruple if it meant Klopp has had enough ? I honestly dont know, I dont think he should stay a minute longer than he wants to though.