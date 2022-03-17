« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 466675 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,702
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5240 on: March 17, 2022, 12:12:30 am »
Great timing on the subs too!
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5241 on: March 17, 2022, 12:37:31 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 16, 2022, 11:24:56 pm
I'm just heartbroken he's not my father .
:D :D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5242 on: March 17, 2022, 01:10:39 am »
Quote from: JasonF on March 16, 2022, 11:32:12 pm
He said not in the post match interview. Basically said he never has to do that with this group of players and it was just about tactical tweaks.
Which show the amount of leadership in the group of players. Felt like he some tactical fixes close to the end of the first half, doing it at halftime was easier
Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,452
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5243 on: March 17, 2022, 01:25:22 am »
"If you want to be a striker for Liverpool,you have to work your fucking socks off"
3 mins in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MHrc34w_Eo
Logged
JFT 96

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,006
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5244 on: March 17, 2022, 04:45:07 am »
i just came here to mention that but see someone has already quoted it, made me chuckle
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline RedMan89

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5245 on: March 17, 2022, 05:36:14 am »
I'll have to admit I thought I saw peak modern Liverpool when we won the Premier league. We are more refined and have the best crop of forwards in the world right now.  They alll slip into the style of play seamlessly while still having individual attributes which can change the game. It's unbelievable
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5246 on: March 17, 2022, 05:51:14 am »
Quote from: capt k on March 17, 2022, 01:25:22 am
"If you want to be a striker for Liverpool,you have to work your fucking socks off"
3 mins in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MHrc34w_Eo

To me this is why Klopp is the best manager ever. Pep is great but he buys talent. Klopp MAKES talents and PUSHES THEM.

Klopp ability to require ALL his players to run through brick walls for 90mins whether your the best winger in the world or the best RB. You fucking RUN, he doesnt care. He has no time for egos.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,057
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5247 on: March 17, 2022, 08:16:15 am »
Just sign another contract you big knob
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,518
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5248 on: March 17, 2022, 08:20:27 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 17, 2022, 08:16:15 am
Just sign another contract you big knob

Certainly a unique negotiation tactic
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,413
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5249 on: March 17, 2022, 08:35:30 am »
Quote from: JasonF on March 16, 2022, 11:32:12 pm
He said not in the post match interview. Basically said he never has to do that with this group of players and it was just about tactical tweaks.
Ah right, cheers mate, didnt see that.. Just something about his demeanour made me wonder at the time, but its even better to get that kind of second half reaction without having to rant.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,057
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5250 on: March 17, 2022, 09:10:03 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March 17, 2022, 08:20:27 am
Certainly a unique negotiation tactic

We've tried everything else, lets just abuse him until he relents
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,853
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5251 on: March 17, 2022, 10:42:45 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on March 17, 2022, 05:51:14 am
To me this is why Klopp is the best manager ever. Pep is great but he buys talent. Klopp MAKES talents and PUSHES THEM.

Klopp ability to require ALL his players to run through brick walls for 90mins whether your the best winger in the world or the best RB. You fucking RUN, he doesnt care. He has no time for egos.

It's not even close between Klopp and Pep to be honest. Pep is a chequebook manager who's never really taken on a challenge.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5252 on: March 17, 2022, 11:12:19 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 17, 2022, 09:10:03 am
We've tried everything else, lets just abuse him until he relents
this is the Klopp thread, not the Rashford thread.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,702
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5253 on: March 17, 2022, 11:25:22 am »
Quote from: SamLad on March 17, 2022, 11:12:19 am
this is the Klopp thread, not the Rashford thread.

Or the Mason Greenwood thread**



**(not making light of it!)
Logged

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,782
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5254 on: March 21, 2022, 01:19:35 pm »
who knew the Boss had scored some bangers in his day? ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2JXFFyoCJI
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,219
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5255 on: March 30, 2022, 03:39:11 pm »
Peter Hooton interviewing Kloppo:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXRgFz0_D8c
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,171
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5256 on: March 30, 2022, 04:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 30, 2022, 03:39:11 pm
Peter Hooton interviewing Kloppo:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXRgFz0_D8c
The city is big enough for two clubs; the real one and the other one.

:lmao
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,149
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5257 on: March 30, 2022, 04:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 30, 2022, 03:39:11 pm
Peter Hooton interviewing Kloppo:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXRgFz0_D8c

Really nice interview, thanks for posting.

Quote from: Ghost Town on March 30, 2022, 04:18:17 pm
The city is big enough for two clubs; the real one and the other one.

:lmao

 ;D ;D ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5258 on: March 30, 2022, 04:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 30, 2022, 04:18:17 pm
The city is big enough for two clubs; the real one and the other one.

:lmao
Booooo, or a statement from Bill
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,329
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5259 on: March 30, 2022, 04:47:39 pm »
What a classic, the fume will be gigantic.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline smithy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5260 on: March 30, 2022, 08:13:30 pm »
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5261 on: March 31, 2022, 01:19:42 am »
It's really nice he has his own bootroom in the stands - his little pub for his staff and friends

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jurgen-klopp-names-favourite-pub-23546048
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,446
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5262 on: March 31, 2022, 12:30:10 pm »
Has there ever been any pictures of the new boot room?

I havent seen it, I was told as far back as 2011 that Rafa Benitez actually had one made, was told on a tour it was beside the dressing room but the tour didnt include it
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,219
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5263 on: April 1, 2022, 03:44:12 pm »
Not that hed care, but its bonkers that Kloppo hasnt won a single manager of the month award this season   ???

Sodding Arteta won it for march :lmao
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,347
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5264 on: April 1, 2022, 03:45:02 pm »
Didn't we beat them in March?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,055
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5265 on: April 1, 2022, 03:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April  1, 2022, 03:45:02 pm
Didn't we beat them in March?
Just shows how low the expectations are for Arteta and Arsenal.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,841
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5266 on: April 1, 2022, 03:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April  1, 2022, 03:45:02 pm
Didn't we beat them in March?

Yes but Martinelli dribbled past Trent so...
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,057
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5267 on: April 1, 2022, 03:56:14 pm »
I think they had one game more than us in March, so obviously PL logic is three wins and a loss is better than three wins.

8 wins in a row since the middle of January, 2 goals conceded. And no MOTM awards :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,055
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5268 on: April 1, 2022, 04:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  1, 2022, 03:44:12 pm
Not that hed care, but its bonkers that Kloppo hasnt won a single manager of the month award this season   ???

Sodding Arteta won it for march :lmao

Not too long ago we'd lose the next game after the Manager of the Month was given to our manager, so they can keep the thing ;)
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5269 on: April 1, 2022, 11:07:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  1, 2022, 04:06:37 pm
Not too long ago we'd lose the next game after the Manager of the Month was given to our manager, so they can keep the thing ;)
Is right.



Hopefully the Boss will lift a few more big pots at the end of the season. Fuck the MOTM award..
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,669
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5270 on: April 1, 2022, 11:43:25 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on April  1, 2022, 03:56:14 pm
I think they had one game more than us in March, so obviously PL logic is three wins and a loss is better than three wins.

8 wins in a row since the middle of January, 2 goals conceded. And no MOTM awards :D


Not that it matters but beating West Ham at home and Brighton and Arsenal away (with 3 clean sheets) is nowhere near as good as beating Watford and Villa away as well as Leicester at home on top of the aforementioned home defeat. I suspect this months panel was Jenas, Ferdinand and Hoddle. How do these usual suspects get the job eh. I know Kenny and his daughter Kelly are on the list but it is a tired list of the usual suspects. It's a good job they do not have anything really important to decide, I mean, who cares, I never really noticed till this thread raised it.


https://www.premierleague.com/news/83956
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,669
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5271 on: Today at 08:38:51 am »
If we did the quadruple, but it meant Klopp decided his work was done and left...


Would you take it?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,055
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5272 on: Today at 08:44:12 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:38:51 am
If we did the quadruple, but it meant Klopp decided his work was done and left...


Would you take it?

Oooh tough one.

After a bit of thought, so long as it doesn't mean he takes all his staff with him, then I'd have to say yes as I think he would just hand the reigns to Pep and the others and I'm pretty confident we'll carry on regardless. If they ALL went, then no way in hell, I'd rather go out of the CL than lose them all.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5273 on: Today at 08:57:35 am »
Klopps put an infrastructure in place that should mean things wont massively change once, or if, he leaves.  Hes a talismanic figure and about as charismatic as it gets, we wont replace that, but his legacy will be what he leaves behind.  Theres a reason Pep Ljinders has had a larger role regarding interviews and other media duties.  Klopps hoping to make any potential handover seamless.  Fans of other clubs cant wait for him to leave because they dont see what hes doing or what his masterplan is.  The philosophy hes put in place will continue.

Would I take the quadruple if it meant Klopp has had enough ?  I honestly dont know, I dont think he should stay a minute longer than he wants to though.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,583
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5274 on: Today at 08:59:51 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:38:51 am
If we did the quadruple, but it meant Klopp decided his work was done and left...


Would you take it?

I'd take it even if it was just the title to be honest, let alone a treble or quadruple. Just want us to win the league again (properly) while he's still here.

In an ideal world he'd stay for a lot longer but he's going to leave in 2 years realistically and is massively up against it having to compete against City.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,847
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5275 on: Today at 08:59:56 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:38:51 am
If we did the quadruple, but it meant Klopp decided his work was done and left...


Would you take it?

Yep.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,055
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5276 on: Today at 09:14:48 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:57:35 am
Klopps put an infrastructure in place that should mean things wont massively change once, or if, he leaves.  Hes a talismanic figure and about as charismatic as it gets, we wont replace that, but his legacy will be what he leaves behind.  Theres a reason Pep Ljinders has had a larger role regarding interviews and other media duties.  Klopps hoping to make any potential handover seamless.  Fans of other clubs cant wait for him to leave because they dont see what hes doing or what his masterplan is.  The philosophy hes put in place will continue.

Would I take the quadruple if it meant Klopp has had enough ?  I honestly dont know, I dont think he should stay a minute longer than he wants to though.

I'm seeing shades of LFC in the 70's, people behind Shanks ready to step up and this is what we have now. I do think Pep will get the job when Klopp goes - ideally on a 12 month caretaker role, while Jurgen has a year long holiday, before coming back.

Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,075
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5277 on: Today at 09:21:39 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:38:51 am
If we did the quadruple, but it meant Klopp decided his work was done and left...


Would you take it?

No beat City in semi final then lose to palace and Jurgen says his ambition is to win FA Cup so signs for another 5 years.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,831
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5278 on: Today at 09:45:57 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:38:51 am
If we did the quadruple, but it meant Klopp decided his work was done and left...


Would you take it?

Think it's kinda unfair coming onto a fan forum and asking loaded questions like that Jurgen, don't you?  Gone right down in my estimation - make your own fucking mind up, you stay and keep on building a massive chunk of our history or... well, actually just fuck off now and hand over to Pep.  Oh, and I didn't sing either as I have a sore throat  :nirnir
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Up
« previous next »
 