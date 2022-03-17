Klopps put an infrastructure in place that should mean things wont massively change once, or if, he leaves. Hes a talismanic figure and about as charismatic as it gets, we wont replace that, but his legacy will be what he leaves behind. Theres a reason Pep Ljinders has had a larger role regarding interviews and other media duties. Klopps hoping to make any potential handover seamless. Fans of other clubs cant wait for him to leave because they dont see what hes doing or what his masterplan is. The philosophy hes put in place will continue.



Would I take the quadruple if it meant Klopp has had enough ? I honestly dont know, I dont think he should stay a minute longer than he wants to though.