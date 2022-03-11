"What the government did is right" - Jurgen Klopp backs the decision to sanction Roman Abramovichhttps://youtu.be/pPNCeWzKmuc
Jurgen talks so much sense on so many issues, and carries so much respect from many (sensible) people -- when he's done managing surely he can / should get a job as Prime Minister of the UK.
Fixed
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Reckon he mightve got into em a bit at half time. What a man.
I'm just heartbroken he's not my father .
He said not in the post match interview. Basically said he never has to do that with this group of players and it was just about tactical tweaks.
"If you want to be a striker for Liverpool,you have to work your fucking socks off"3 mins inhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MHrc34w_Eo
