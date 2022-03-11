« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

afc turkish

Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 11, 2022, 10:52:40 pm
Quote from: newterp on March 11, 2022, 04:18:16 pm
"What the government did is right" - Jurgen Klopp backs the decision to sanction Roman Abramovich

https://youtu.be/pPNCeWzKmuc

I love how he doesn't waffle.

He's careful, picks his words, but makes declarative statements rather than weasling about like Pep or Tuchel.

Reason # 6,367 why we are fortunate to have Klopp...
oojason

Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 11, 2022, 11:16:02 pm

'"Did anyone really care when Roman Abramovich came to Chelsea? Did anyone really care when Newcastle got taken over? Do supporters really care? It is a question."
@LFC manager Jurgen Klopp on why greater scrutiny should have been placed on ownership issues before now.'

^ https://twitter.com/carlmarkham/status/1502411544142958596 (with video)



Edit: full embargoed video:-

'New contract is very much Mo Salah's decision! No rush | Brighton v Liverpool | Jurgen Klopp Embargo' (8 minute video)...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2V9ZSTaQiXE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2V9ZSTaQiXE</a>
« Last Edit: March 11, 2022, 11:21:18 pm by oojason »
SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 11, 2022, 11:31:29 pm
Jurgen talks so much sense on so many issues, and carries so much respect from many (sensible) people -- when he's done managing surely he can / should get a job as a "spokesman for the game".

kinda like Wenger but without the crap FIFA agenda.
Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 12, 2022, 12:51:13 am
Quote from: SamLad on March 11, 2022, 11:31:29 pm
Jurgen talks so much sense on so many issues, and carries so much respect from many (sensible) people -- when he's done managing surely he can / should get a job as Prime Minister of the UK.
Fixed
SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 12, 2022, 05:38:18 pm
slaphead

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:14:24 pm
Love the man. He's just beyond belief at times. What he has turned us into its just ridiculous. My little daughter wants me to take her to Anfield, mainly to try and see Klopp.
FlashGordon

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:24:56 pm
I'm just heartbroken he's not my father .
Red_Mist

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:28:33 pm
Reckon he mightve got into em a bit at half time. What a man.
JasonF

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:32:12 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:28:33 pm
Reckon he mightve got into em a bit at half time. What a man.

He said not in the post match interview. Basically said he never has to do that with this group of players and it was just about tactical tweaks.
newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 12:12:30 am
Great timing on the subs too!
Kalito

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 12:37:31 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:24:56 pm
I'm just heartbroken he's not my father .
:D :D
RedG13

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 01:10:39 am
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:32:12 pm
He said not in the post match interview. Basically said he never has to do that with this group of players and it was just about tactical tweaks.
Which show the amount of leadership in the group of players. Felt like he some tactical fixes close to the end of the first half, doing it at halftime was easier
capt k

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 01:25:22 am
"If you want to be a striker for Liverpool,you have to work your fucking socks off"
3 mins in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MHrc34w_Eo
Armand9

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 04:45:07 am
i just came here to mention that but see someone has already quoted it, made me chuckle
RedMan89

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 05:36:14 am
I'll have to admit I thought I saw peak modern Liverpool when we won the Premier league. We are more refined and have the best crop of forwards in the world right now.  They alll slip into the style of play seamlessly while still having individual attributes which can change the game. It's unbelievable
CanuckYNWA

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 05:51:14 am
Quote from: capt k on Today at 01:25:22 am
"If you want to be a striker for Liverpool,you have to work your fucking socks off"
3 mins in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MHrc34w_Eo

To me this is why Klopp is the best manager ever. Pep is great but he buys talent. Klopp MAKES talents and PUSHES THEM.

Klopp ability to require ALL his players to run through brick walls for 90mins whether your the best winger in the world or the best RB. You fucking RUN, he doesnt care. He has no time for egos.
