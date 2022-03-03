« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 455722 times)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5200 on: March 3, 2022, 06:48:06 am »
Just managed to catch the post-game interview. Did Klopp look strangely fatigued, or was it just my impression? Must have been an exhausting celebration... :) I'm worried if that happens after every trophy win, he'd be in for a very hard season...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5201 on: March 3, 2022, 06:56:30 am »
Quote from: farawayred on March  3, 2022, 06:48:06 am
Just managed to catch the post-game interview. Did Klopp look strangely fatigued, or was it just my impression? Must have been an exhausting celebration... :) I'm worried if that happens after every trophy win, he'd be in for a very hard season...

I mean, never mind the quadruple, if we keep winning our remaining games we'll win everything - the world cup, the Eurovision song contest, Krufts.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5202 on: March 3, 2022, 12:11:33 pm »
Vote for Kloppo, premier league manager of the month:

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2509232
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5203 on: March 3, 2022, 12:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March  3, 2022, 12:11:33 pm
Vote for Kloppo, premier league manager of the month:

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2509232

It's a no brainer for him to win it to be honest.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5204 on: March 3, 2022, 12:13:33 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  3, 2022, 12:13:02 pm
It's a no brainer for him to win it to be honest.

it is!

But its a fan vote - so go vote  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5205 on: March 3, 2022, 01:59:15 pm »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5206 on: March 4, 2022, 11:50:11 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/04/jurgen-klopp-could-stay-at-liverpool-beyond-2024-if-i-have-the-energy?utm_term=Autofeed&CMP=twt_gu&utm_medium&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1646433496

Jürgen Klopp could stay at Liverpool beyond 2024 if I have the energy

- Klopp, 54, could extend stay if he retains enthusiasm
- My future will be OK. The plan is the future of the club

Jürgen Klopp has raised the prospect of staying at Liverpool beyond 2024 by admitting his energy levels will determine how long he remains in the job.

The Liverpool manager was caught out by a question on his future before Wednesdays FA Cup win over Norwich and said he did not know whether to extend a contract that has just over two years remaining.

On Friday the 54-year-old reiterated it was still his intention to stay until 2024  when he will have been in charge for almost nine years, the longest stint of his managerial career  and said a decision on whether to extend his deal could be taken at the last minute.

Klopp, asked what would persuade him to stay or walk away in two years time, replied: If I have the energy levels for it. That is important. I love what I do but Ive said a couple of times there must be something else out there in the world, to be honest, apart from always thinking about properly skilled, good-looking, fantastically nice football players.

But I really dont think about it. At the moment I am full of energy but we have to  I have to  make sure that is the case because I dont want to sit around and be more tired than others and think: Wow, why is everyone bothered about the things out there because I couldnt care less?

Liverpool remain in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple and Klopp maintains the long-term health of the club  with young players coming through and several redevelopment plans delivered  is more important than his personal plan.

My future will be OK, he said. I dont have to plan. I could book [extend his contract] last minute  lets put it like this. It is not a problem. No, the plan is the future of the club that we are constantly working on, that everything is in place and the things we do are not for me, not for us, not for this generation, they are for a long, long time.

So many things weve tried to improve over the years. Its about just doing the right things, employing the right people, putting them in the right positions. It doesnt mean you win the title, it just means you have the right people for the right job, so use them  and thats what we try. These people  a lot of them are here at the moment  will be good and it will be fine whenever it will be after I leave. The plan at the moment is to do 2024, thank you very much.


Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5207 on: March 5, 2022, 12:02:51 am »
Said it before and will say it again, I bet he extends.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5208 on: March 5, 2022, 12:37:31 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  5, 2022, 12:02:51 am
Said it before and will say it again, I bet he extends.
But only as a distraction to mo leaving ........ Runs away
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5209 on: March 5, 2022, 01:00:53 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  5, 2022, 12:02:51 am
Said it before and will say it again, I bet he extends.

I actually think so too, but people need to chill, if he leaves us, its not because of the city, the fans or the players... the man will be 56 in 2024, which is not the youngest anymore... would be pissed though if he takes a Real/Barca/Bayern job.... if he leaves us i want to see him as pundit or chilling at the beach :wave
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5210 on: March 5, 2022, 11:38:27 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on March  5, 2022, 01:00:53 am
I actually think so too, but people need to chill, if he leaves us, its not because of the city, the fans or the players... the man will be 56 in 2024, which is not the youngest anymore... would be pissed though if he takes a Real/Barca/Bayern job.... if he leaves us i want to see him as pundit or chilling at the beach :wave

I dont think there is any danger of him managing Barca/Real in all honesty. I think weve seen and know enough about Juergen to know how he manages teams and clubs and the way those 2 are they he wouldnt want the hassle that they bring.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5211 on: March 5, 2022, 11:44:11 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on March  5, 2022, 11:38:27 am
I dont think there is any danger of him managing Barca/Real in all honesty. I think weve seen and know enough about Juergen to know how he manages teams and clubs and the way those 2 are they he wouldnt want the hassle that they bring.

Let's be honest, he's got it pretty good at Liverpool and I doubt he's considering going to a different club.  I think he wants to stay, but he wants to make sure he isn't burnt out when it's time for him to renew.  He's basically looking at, not only what's best for him, but also what's best for the club.  There will likely be a lot of speculation leading up to his contract ending but I can definitely see him waiting until the last possible moment to make a final decision.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5212 on: March 5, 2022, 02:15:22 pm »
The little snippet here suggests it's just whether the fire is still burning for him. I can imagine in normal circumstances he might sign up for two or three more years. But if he feels the cheats are always going to win he might lose motivation. I don't think he sees it as that but it might be a factor.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5213 on: Yesterday at 12:20:40 am »
New banner for Jurgen.  :D

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5214 on: Yesterday at 01:06:48 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:20:40 am
New banner for Jurgen.  :D


Nice one :D, but they'll have to sew on some extra fabric when we win the FA Cup.  ;)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5215 on: Yesterday at 03:11:45 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:20:40 am
New banner for Jurgen.  :D



Glasses are necessary and mandatory...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5216 on: Yesterday at 03:42:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on March  5, 2022, 02:15:22 pm
The little snippet here suggests it's just whether the fire is still burning for him. I can imagine in normal circumstances he might sign up for two or three more years. But if he feels the cheats are always going to win he might lose motivation. I don't think he sees it as that but it might be a factor.

100% think the decision will be nothing to do with football and 100% to do with his family and what they want to do.

The romantic in me hopes after he leaves us in 2030, he either goes sailing for the rest of his life, or has a break and goes back to Mainz, leading them to CL glory
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5217 on: Yesterday at 04:38:03 am »
Is there any world where he signs a contract extension with the caveat he has a years career break, Id rather lose him for a year and keep him long term. Kenny burned out (understandably) and if hed taken a break rather than resigned He and Liverpool would have been better off. He was back in management within 6-8 months with Blackburn. Its a daft idea, but having Pep Lijnders for a season and a fresh Klopp back beats looking for another manager of his pedigree. Theyre just not there. Hes in the top 2 managers in Europe right now.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5218 on: Yesterday at 08:26:30 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 04:38:03 am
Is there any world where he signs a contract extension with the caveat he has a years career break, Id rather lose him for a year and keep him long term. Kenny burned out (understandably) and if hed taken a break rather than resigned He and Liverpool would have been better off. He was back in management within 6-8 months with Blackburn. Its a daft idea, but having Pep Lijnders for a season and a fresh Klopp back beats looking for another manager of his pedigree. Theyre just not there. Hes in the top 2 managers in Europe right now.

Just dont see how itd work in the modern game. What if Pep did amazingly? What if he did so badly we had to sack him? And why a year? Whats the gaffer going to do in a year?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5219 on: Yesterday at 08:38:06 am »
Hes  actually got the best person at the club who will know exactly how he feels and what he means , King Kenny was in a similar person fatigue ( emotional)wise and you would hope he would tell Klopp how after a few months break he regretted resigning , in fact Shankly too regretted resigning within a few months of leaving .
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5220 on: Yesterday at 08:44:01 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 08:38:06 am
Hes  actually got the best person at the club who will know exactly how he feels and what he means , King Kenny was in a similar person fatigue ( emotional)wise and you would hope he would tell Klopp how after a few months break he regretted resigning , in fact Shankly too regretted resigning within a few months of leaving .

It's tougher now though. 3-5 years is generally considered a long stint now and it's rare managers go much beyond that. He ended up burnt out at Dortmund when you still get a decent break in Germany every year (although he quickly came back when we called).

I doubt the new CL format from 2024/25 will do much to persuade Klopp either. It's things like the relentless schedule that piss him off and there's more games every year.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5221 on: Yesterday at 08:50:26 am »
We could always create another new thing where we have Jurgen just do the league games and Pep does all the cup games.

That way he's only got 38 games a season to think about 😁
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5222 on: Yesterday at 12:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 04:38:03 am
Is there any world where he signs a contract extension with the caveat he has a years career break, Id rather lose him for a year and keep him long term. Kenny burned out (understandably) and if hed taken a break rather than resigned He and Liverpool would have been better off. He was back in management within 6-8 months with Blackburn. Its a daft idea, but having Pep Lijnders for a season and a fresh Klopp back beats looking for another manager of his pedigree. Theyre just not there. Hes in the top 2 managers in Europe right now.

I never get this line of thinking. Itd make no sense for anyone. Once hes done hes done. Felt for a while that Liverpool will be his last club team as a manager/coach.

The logistics of it all makes no sense either. When he finishes, he and his wife will go through the process of moving back to Germany, not put everything in limbo for a year, which is hardly the relaxing break hed be after!

Also for the club they need to make sure they have the (hopefully!) right mananger in place from the get going and let him carry on.  Doing so for a year helps no one.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5223 on: Yesterday at 01:37:47 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:50:26 am
We could always create another new thing where we have Jurgen just do the league games and Pep does all the cup games.

That way he's only got 38 games a season to think about 😁

I get what you are saying, but do you really think Klopp would fancy missing UCL games? Especially if we get to the latter stages, imagine him just being a supporter for those  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5224 on: Today at 09:22:52 pm »
What burnt him out in Dortmund so quickly was the loss of his team's spine, leaving one by one to the biggest rival. First the most promising young midfielder he ever had, next year the best striker the Bundesliga had seen in years. This destructive bitch move of a jealous FC Bayern just added to the annual leaving of the biggest talents in the previous years (Sahin to Real, Kagawa to youknowwho).
Then, the team combined waeker performances and new signings not (yet) finding their new role (Immobile, Mikhi Targaryan) with an absurd streak ob bad luck. And even though the club and the core of the supporters remained astonishingly calm even when they were last in the league after more than half of the season, some media outlets took the opportunity to repay old bills and the 'nice weather fans' Dortmund had collected over the successful years started turning on him.

These are things that are not so likely here, Klopp has worked himself up the food chain enough to know his team is quite safe. Yes, there may be key players believing that a move to Real or Barca would be the final career step (Mo, Sadio, maybe Virgil?), but it can't be worse than at Dortmund where he had to improvise and fill the gaps every f&%$ing year.

I don't think Klopp will burn out so fast as long as life is good, he is extremely emotion driven and it had to be a combination of extreme circumstances to see him break. So my money would be on 2 more years, to start with, and then let's see.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5225 on: Today at 09:30:34 pm »
But what brought me to this thread initially was the notion that again, Liverpool leads the fairplay table (which I read in the run-in thread). I was not surprised at all (it was the same in most of his Dortmund years) but felt I have to check this. And yes: since the 16/17 season, his first full season in charge, and the first with 'his' players, the Reds have won this category every year, this one likely going to be the sixth in a row. I know this is not the most important title to defend, still I think it's one of the biggest achievements and something to be so proud of.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5226 on: Today at 09:39:22 pm »
Quote from: nil three four nil on Today at 09:30:34 pm
But what brought me to this thread initially was the notion that again, Liverpool leads the fairplay table (which I read in the run-in thread). I was not surprised at all (it was the same in most of his Dortmund years) but felt I have to check this. And yes: since the 16/17 season, his first full season in charge, and the first with 'his' players, the Reds have won this category every year, this one likely going to be the sixth in a row. I know this is not the most important title to defend, still I think it's one of the biggest achievements and something to be so proud of.

Oh boy. Naby Keita detractors are going to not like this.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5227 on: Today at 09:44:39 pm »
Quote from: nil three four nil on Today at 09:22:52 pm
What burnt him out in Dortmund so quickly was the loss of his team's spine, leaving one by one to the biggest rival. First the most promising young midfielder he ever had, next year the best striker the Bundesliga had seen in years. This destructive bitch move of a jealous FC Bayern just added to the annual leaving of the biggest talents in the previous years (Sahin to Real, Kagawa to youknowwho).
Then, the team combined waeker performances and new signings not (yet) finding their new role (Immobile, Mikhi Targaryan) with an absurd streak ob bad luck. And even though the club and the core of the supporters remained astonishingly calm even when they were last in the league after more than half of the season, some media outlets took the opportunity to repay old bills and the 'nice weather fans' Dortmund had collected over the successful years started turning on him.

These are things that are not so likely here, Klopp has worked himself up the food chain enough to know his team is quite safe. Yes, there may be key players believing that a move to Real or Barca would be the final career step (Mo, Sadio, maybe Virgil?), but it can't be worse than at Dortmund where he had to improvise and fill the gaps every f&%$ing year.

I don't think Klopp will burn out so fast as long as life is good, he is extremely emotion driven and it had to be a combination of extreme circumstances to see him break. So my money would be on 2 more years, to start with, and then let's see.

Up to his wife and sons ultimately - thats who he made the promise of taking time away in 2024 to!

He didnt burn out at Dortmund though, as tough as that season was, the decision was more that he felt that unless the team went though a bit of an overhaul there wasnt a lot more he could do, so it was easier for him to leave.  Dortmund played it as being a mutual decision. But have regretted not persuading him to stay ever since.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5228 on: Today at 10:09:13 pm »
Quote from: nil three four nil on Today at 09:30:34 pm
But what brought me to this thread initially was the notion that again, Liverpool leads the fairplay table (which I read in the run-in thread). I was not surprised at all (it was the same in most of his Dortmund years) but felt I have to check this. And yes: since the 16/17 season, his first full season in charge, and the first with 'his' players, the Reds have won this category every year, this one likely going to be the sixth in a row. I know this is not the most important title to defend, still I think it's one of the biggest achievements and something to be so proud of.
It's an expression of how the team is a mirror of our wonderful manager, and therefore something to be really proud of.

I love him. I can't express that strongly enough. I wish he could remain manager for ever.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5229 on: Today at 10:28:12 pm »
I think every Liverpool fan is proud of this..
to be so strong and still play fairly, and with great fans (there will always be a couple of knobs)  that never let the team down home or abroad, unlike many others, is fantastic.
to be owned (on behalf of the fans) not by people associated with terrible things..
its great, so it is...
its part of what annoys the others so much, especially now we are the best (wihin the rules) team in the premier league.


Quote from: nil three four nil on Today at 09:30:34 pm
But what brought me to this thread initially was the notion that again, Liverpool leads the fairplay table (which I read in the run-in thread). I was not surprised at all (it was the same in most of his Dortmund years) but felt I have to check this. And yes: since the 16/17 season, his first full season in charge, and the first with 'his' players, the Reds have won this category every year, this one likely going to be the sixth in a row. I know this is not the most important title to defend, still I think it's one of the biggest achievements and something to be so proud of.
