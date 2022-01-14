Really hope he gets the FA cup too before he leaves - will have won literally everything there is to win with us.



This this and this!We've been been blessed with a long line of great managers who brought success, class and dignity to our club.But the difference with Kloppo is that he brings all of the above but adds a massive dollop of fun and laughter alloyed with real intense seriousness when it's needed. He really is a unique specimen in managerial circles. Plenty of 'mad' managers that are a bit maverick, but he has a real solid core of humanity in him that is the basis of his charisma.Love the bloke. And would love to play for him. Long may he bring success to LFC and smiles to many others.God bless you Jurgen!