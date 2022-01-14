« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 451281 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,646
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5160 on: January 14, 2022, 10:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January 14, 2022, 09:49:28 pm
The best in the world.

Decent bloody coach as well.

Is right.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,957
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5161 on: January 18, 2022, 01:49:48 pm »
Quite interesting article in the Athletic about Tim Hoogland, a not particularly signifcant player you may say  ;D But he played under Kloppo, Tuchel and Rangnick.

Anyway, some interesting bits about Kloppo, mostly off the field anecdotes:

The Athletic recently ran a series about Mr. Ferguson, in celebration of his 80th birthday last month. One of the themes that kept coming up, when speaking to his contemporaries, was that Ferguson would always make time to help out other managers, no matter what his personal connection to them. Thats a quality Klopp seems to share.

Even now, we are still in contact, says Hoogland. We send messages  not often, but this is one of the things that is unbelievable, and Ive never seen it before (from one of my former managers). When I text Klopp, he will always answer within an hour.

Its worth reiterating at this stage that Hoogland only worked with Klopp for a single season, 14 years ago, in what was not the most glittering campaign of his career. Mainz failed to win promotion from the second tier and Klopp left the club that summer. You would understand it if now, as manager of Liverpool, he didnt really bother with a player who, in the wider scheme of things, was a relatively minor character in his story.

His empathy, his human nature is unbelievable. Thats something that hasnt changed from when he was my coach in 2008 to now. His human skills were way above everything Ive ever seen in football. Its not something you see very often.

A few days before the Champions League final in 2019, I was still playing but I was keen to move to Australia. I wanted to see something different, like Australia or MLS. I knew Robbie Fowler was the head coach of Brisbane. I was sitting with my wife having a coffee, and I thought, Maybe I can ask Klopp if he would ask Fowler if he needs a player. It was just for fun, talking with my wife. I wrote Klopp a message, he replied directly and said, I will talk to him now.

Its why hes in his position and why everyone loves him, why everyone wants to work for him, and everyone wants to work their ass off for him.

He has a good balance. He can be really serious and really hard in training, but on the other hand, he gives you so much fun. Maybe if you take a shot and the ball goes 30 metres over, he starts to laugh so loud. He has a nose for these situations. And he delegates perfectly. Everyone in his coaching group feels they are needed. Everybody has their own responsibility. Thats why they grow as a group.

That is just a very small part of the article, because its paywalled of course, the full article is here.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5162 on: January 19, 2022, 10:58:32 am »
Ta for sharing that - it's really interesting the 'family' thing. Did you see the comments post-Brentford?

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/01/were-far-from-finishing-the-book-so-we-will-keep-writing-klopp/

Quote
When I arrived in 2015, the picture looked completely different. It has been intense at times since then. Each little thing you do is really worth it because of the size, and the emotion of this club. It is like a family. We want to stay like this. You are not always lucky. I am lucky. We are far away from finishing the book so we will keep writing and see where we end up."
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,395
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5163 on: January 23, 2022, 06:05:22 pm »
Jurgen passing beers to fans after the game.  8) ;D

https://twitter.com/DeanCoombes/status/1485307097487233024
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,646
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5164 on: January 23, 2022, 06:06:42 pm »
That is so funny, hope he took a bottle opener with him.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,395
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5165 on: February 27, 2022, 07:42:00 pm »
What A Man!

Just needs the FA Cup now for the set.
Logged

Offline palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5166 on: February 27, 2022, 07:48:03 pm »
Fifth trophy overall, and second domestic one. Not bad, not bad at all. Here's hoping he adds a few more by the end of the season.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5167 on: February 27, 2022, 07:48:51 pm »
Love him. He was like a kid with the trophy :D
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,957
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5168 on: February 27, 2022, 07:55:02 pm »
3rd final lucky at Wembley  8) 8) 8) Just like he said!

Wonderful for him to win a domestic cup, love it!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,507
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5169 on: February 27, 2022, 08:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 27, 2022, 07:42:00 pm
What A Man!

Just needs the FA Cup now for the set.
A couple of other cups have developed a patina, maybe he needs a few newer versions of those too.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,957
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5170 on: February 27, 2022, 08:12:46 pm »
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,674
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5171 on: February 27, 2022, 08:49:54 pm »
I love him. That's all. Deserves every bit of happiness and success that comes his way.

Never leave Jurgen.
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5172 on: February 27, 2022, 08:53:23 pm »
He was made for us. Once in a life time sort of match between coach and team.
Wish he would sign a 15 year extension
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,521
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5173 on: February 27, 2022, 08:54:38 pm »
He dedicated the league Cup win to the people, looking into the camera on LFCTV, "for everyone"

This man is unbelievable
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5174 on: February 27, 2022, 08:54:55 pm »
Best manager in the World.

I really hope he signs a extension.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,737
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5175 on: February 27, 2022, 08:56:00 pm »
Love him to bits. He was made for us and we were made for him.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5176 on: February 27, 2022, 09:00:03 pm »
That disco dance with VVD was boss ;D

I'd love to see a gif of that
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA UKRAINI

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,737
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5177 on: February 27, 2022, 09:05:55 pm »
Logged

Offline Red_Potato

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 726
  • Potato beats scissors
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5178 on: February 27, 2022, 10:24:43 pm »
So er ... we can surely now call Klopp a cup final specialist?
CL
WCC
LC
Logged
SOS member 7832

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,477
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5179 on: February 27, 2022, 10:25:46 pm »
Never leave, Jurgen.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5180 on: February 27, 2022, 10:26:48 pm »
Just so pleased for Jurgen and this team.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5181 on: February 27, 2022, 10:33:24 pm »
My second dad
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,395
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5182 on: February 27, 2022, 10:35:44 pm »
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5183 on: February 27, 2022, 11:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on February 27, 2022, 09:00:03 pm
That disco dance with VVD was boss ;D

I'd love to see a gif of that

Well, i guess I'll have to do it myself!

Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA UKRAINI

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,636
  • Boom!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5184 on: Yesterday at 12:00:57 am »
God i love that man.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,957
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5185 on: Yesterday at 12:23:46 am »
Post match interview with Jan Aage Fjørtoft:

https://twitter.com/JanAageFjortoft/status/1498051214923161600?s
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,753
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5186 on: Yesterday at 12:34:52 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:23:46 am
Post match interview with Jan Aage Fjørtoft:

https://twitter.com/JanAageFjortoft/status/1498051214923161600?s

Jan tweeted a message he received from his family, who are all reds, after the game.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,263
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5187 on: Yesterday at 09:24:06 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 18, 2022, 01:49:48 pm


He has a good balance. He can be really serious and really hard in training, but on the other hand, he gives you so much fun. Maybe if you take a shot and the ball goes 30 metres over, he starts to laugh so loud. He has a nose for these situations. And he delegates perfectly. Everyone in his coaching group feels they are needed. Everybody has their own responsibility. Thats why they grow as a group.[/i]


I wonder if Kepa has seen this....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,957
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5188 on: Yesterday at 02:29:08 pm »
 ;D

https://twitter.com/APAF7APF/status/1498033942393466891?s

Kloppo dancing during the trophy lift.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,191
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5189 on: Yesterday at 06:27:57 pm »
Really hope he gets the FA cup too before he leaves - will have won literally everything there is to win with us.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,100
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5190 on: Yesterday at 06:36:27 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 06:27:57 pm
Really hope he gets the FA cup too before he leaves - will have won literally everything there is to win with us.
This this and this!

We've been been blessed with a long line of great managers who brought success, class and dignity to our club.

But the difference with Kloppo is that he brings all of the above but adds a massive dollop of fun and laughter alloyed with real intense seriousness when it's needed. He really is a unique specimen in managerial circles. Plenty of 'mad' managers that are a bit maverick, but he has a real solid core of humanity in him that is the basis of his charisma.

Love the bloke. And would love to play for him. Long may he bring success to LFC and smiles to many others.

God bless you Jurgen!
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,957
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5191 on: Yesterday at 09:28:30 pm »
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5192 on: Yesterday at 09:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on February 27, 2022, 11:56:16 pm
Well, i guess I'll have to do it myself!


Marina had the eyes for Klopp during that trophy lift. 😍
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5193 on: Yesterday at 09:58:56 pm »
If he's not the best human being on the planet, I don't know who is.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,490
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5194 on: Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:31:00 pm
Marina had the eyes for Klopp during that trophy lift. 😍
Well I love her so Klopp will have to get behind me!!!
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,507
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5195 on: Today at 02:01:53 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:28:30 pm

This picture may have to be retaken before the end of this season... Several times. :)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,284
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5196 on: Today at 04:33:50 pm »
https://www.espn.com/sports/insider/soccer/insider/story/_/id/33393601/this-jurgen-klopp-best-liverpool-team-here-numbers-prove-it

fun article - stats based - about Klopp's "best" team he has ever had. (Might be paywalled for some).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 