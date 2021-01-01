« previous next »
newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #5120 on: Today at 02:44:46 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:41:29 pm
Get well, boss. I think most people will get this I am sure he is fully vaccinated and that will help him.

Hes boosted too I believe.
Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #5121 on: Today at 02:45:48 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:44:46 pm
Hes boosted too I believe.

yes he is.

He has mild symptoms according to one of the LFC reporters on twitter (cant remember which!).  Hopefully Kloppo will feel better soon.
jillc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #5122 on: Today at 02:45:53 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:44:46 pm
Hes boosted too I believe.

I am sure he is.  :)
Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #5123 on: Today at 02:46:00 pm
Ah crap. Get well soon Jurgen.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #5124 on: Today at 03:22:25 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:44:46 pm
Hes boosted too I believe.

What's the point then? He took all the vaccines and still got COVID?
Gerry Attrick

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #5125 on: Today at 03:24:35 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:22:25 pm
What's the point then? He took all the vaccines and still got COVID?

Some bandwith has been spent explaining this in the last 12 months I suspect but the primary purpose of vaccination is to prevent serious illness. Some reduction in transmissibility is to be expected but nowhere under the vaccine does it say you shouldn't expect to not get it if you're jabbed up.
Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #5126 on: Today at 03:30:21 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:22:25 pm
What's the point then? He took all the vaccines and still got COVID?

read the room lol. What a shit joke.
newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #5127 on: Today at 03:39:03 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:22:25 pm
What's the point then? He took all the vaccines and still got COVID?

Haha - I got the joke. Sadly thats precisely what the inbreds who dont want to get vaccinated will point to.
Thepooloflife

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #5128 on: Today at 03:43:44 pm
Ah, shit......get well soon Jurgen.
darragh85

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #5129 on: Today at 04:16:21 pm
amazing really.

what gifts did the testers get from abu dhabi this christmas? 

Cracking Left Foot

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #5130 on: Today at 04:57:05 pm
Get well soon boss! Im sure our Pep will do a sound job tomorrow
FLRed67

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #5131 on: Today at 05:50:11 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:22:25 pm
What's the point then? He took all the vaccines and still got COVID?

Sorry - you can't ask questions like that.

It has all been "explained" by the Ministry of Truth.

Please try to keep up.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #5132 on: Today at 05:52:33 pm
Gonna take a wild guess that the FL stands for Florida
newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #5133 on: Today at 05:59:03 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:52:33 pm
Gonna take a wild guess that the FL stands for Florida

In this case it stands for dumbass as he just got hooked. He was so excited because he thought he had a fellow trumper to commiserate with.  ;D
Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #5134 on: Today at 06:04:13 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:52:33 pm
Gonna take a wild guess that the FL stands for Florida

We found DeSantis!
Classycara

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #5135 on: Today at 06:09:59 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 05:50:11 pm
Sorry - you can't ask questions like that.

It has all been "explained" by the Ministry of Truth.

Please try to keep up.

It sounds as if you don't understand some of the fundamentals on COVID vaccination if you haven't grasped the utility of vaccinations at this point. Perhaps you should take a quick look at this explainer from the CDC:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/science-briefs/fully-vaccinated-people.html

If you don't want to spend too much time on it check out Tables 1a and 1b.

And remember to bear in mind that vaccine effectiveness can be measures as effectiveness against preventing various outcomes (eg preventing someone being infected; preventing an infected person requiring hospitalisation; preventing an infected person dying). And don't fall for the fallacy that someone being infected means that vaccines don't work. That would be quite a horrific misread of all the available data worldwide.
