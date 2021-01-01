Get well, boss. I think most people will get this I am sure he is fully vaccinated and that will help him.
Hes boosted too I believe.
I'm a knob
What's the point then? He took all the vaccines and still got COVID?
What's the point then? He took all the vaccines and still got COVID?
Gonna take a wild guess that the FL stands for Florida
Sorry - you can't ask questions like that. It has all been "explained" by the Ministry of Truth. Please try to keep up.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]