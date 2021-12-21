« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp

Dim Glas@xmas

  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 21, 2021, 12:44:33 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on December 21, 2021, 12:36:02 pm
Interesting. Managers, including Klopp previously, have been fined for far less. Maybe they think he has a point.

So the next step should be investigating Tierney, being as Kloppo did point out that he Tierney seems to have a personal problem with him/LFC.

But we know that wont happen!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Happy Craig'mas

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 21, 2021, 12:54:39 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on December 21, 2021, 12:44:33 pm
So the next step should be investigating Tierney, being as Kloppo did point out that he Tierney seems to have a personal problem with him/LFC.

But we know that wont happen!

Given he's reffing in the next round of games it's clearly not going to happen and will be, once again, brushed under the carpet.
newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 21, 2021, 12:56:22 pm
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on December 21, 2021, 12:54:39 pm
Given he's reffing in the next round of games it's clearly not going to happen and will be, once again, brushed under the carpet.

This is really hard to believe - him and Kavanaugh have been excoriated around the world by everyone - former refs included. How are they allowed to ref at all anytime soon?

(I mean, I think we all know)
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 21, 2021, 12:57:12 pm
So they're admitting he's right but they're not gonna do anything about it
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Max_powers

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 21, 2021, 12:58:37 pm
Quote from: newterp on December 21, 2021, 12:56:22 pm
This is really hard to believe - him and Kavanaugh have been excoriated around the world by everyone - former refs included. How are they allowed to ref at all anytime soon?

(I mean, I think we all know)

Being a PL ref is a job for life pretty much. No accountability at all.
SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 21, 2021, 09:19:19 pm
HeartAndSoul

  OneWillBurn
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 21, 2021, 09:29:50 pm
Hopefully that incompetent Twat tierney will be kept as far away from our games as possible for the foreseeable future. Can see that happening too because they will know the build up will be about tierney vs Klopp. Seen a stat that hes only been the referee in 3 of our games but has given us 40% of our yellow cards. He has 100% got an agenda against us the little Manc shit
smicer07

  Negative, miserable sod!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 21, 2021, 09:32:04 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on December 21, 2021, 09:29:50 pm
Hopefully that incompetent Twat tierney will be kept as far away from our games as possible for the foreseeable future. Can see that happening too because they will know the build up will be about tierney vs Klopp. Seen a stat that hes only been the referee in 3 of our games but has given us 40% of our yellow cards. He has 100% got an agenda against us the little Manc shit

He's on VAR duty for our match at Chelsea...
blamski

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 22, 2021, 09:11:45 am
One of the football headlines in the Guardian says 'Klopp to demand action to tackle anti-vaxx players'. Surely the safer option would be not to tackle them.
number 168

  Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 22, 2021, 12:03:13 pm
Quote from: blamski on December 22, 2021, 09:11:45 am
One of the football headlines in the Guardian says 'Klopp to demand action to tackle anti-vaxx players'. Surely the safer option would be not to tackle them.

True, but it would certainly change Dyche's teamtalk.
newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 22, 2021, 12:21:29 pm
Chris~

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 22, 2021, 01:24:45 pm
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 22, 2021, 07:12:15 pm
Quote from: number 168 on December 22, 2021, 12:03:13 pm
True, but it would certainly change Dyche's teamtalk.


Show some respect,you're speaking about a world leader in the Sports Entertainment industry
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Dim Glas@xmas

  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 22, 2021, 11:43:25 pm
Post match interview by Jan Aage Fjortoft, Kloppo gets on well with him unlike a lot of the idiotic English reporters.

Kloppo loves Liverpool, like we didnt know  :D

https://twitter.com/ViaplayFotball/status/1473783906268758023?s=20
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

lfcrule6times

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 22, 2021, 11:50:19 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on December 22, 2021, 11:43:25 pm
Post match interview by Jan Aage Fjortoft, Kloppo gets on well with him unlike a lot of the idiotic English reporters.

Kloppo loves Liverpool, like we didnt know  :D

https://twitter.com/ViaplayFotball/status/1473783906268758023?s=20

Said he would have been here much earlier had he have known what the club was all about. That's alright Jurgen, just stay another 20 years mate to make up for it
newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 23, 2021, 12:02:12 am
haha that's a great interview!
Number 7

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 23, 2021, 01:47:05 am
Quote from: lfcrule6times on December 22, 2021, 11:50:19 pm
Said he would have been here much earlier had he have known what the club was all about. That's alright Jurgen, just stay another 20 years mate to make up for it

Gives me confidence that he can be persuaded to stay past 2024.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 23, 2021, 01:49:30 am
Loved that interview. What an incredible man. Makes me laugh when opposition fans hate on him for the little sound bites the media release. I actually pity them for trying to hate on someone like Klopp. We are blessed.
stoa

  way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 23, 2021, 02:03:58 am
Quote from: newterp on December 22, 2021, 12:21:29 pm
How fucking stupid does Tuchel sound compared to Klopp?

https://www.espn.com/soccer/chelsea-engchelsea/story/4550865/chelseas-thomas-tuchel-warns-against-starting-hunt-for-non-vaccinated-players

That's because he's a whacko as shown how he talks about "forcing people to get vaccinated" in that interview. I was actually surprised when I read that he said he's vaccinated.
xbugawugax

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 23, 2021, 11:02:51 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on December 23, 2021, 01:49:30 am
Loved that interview. What an incredible man. Makes me laugh when opposition fans hate on him for the little sound bites the media release. I actually pity them for trying to hate on someone like Klopp. We are blessed.

they hate him cause they can't get him

i got to admit i knew he was a big deal at dortmund but can't tell why he was so special.

He is really one of a kind coach, manager, tactician and all round great human all rolled into one.

Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 23, 2021, 11:08:43 am
He was special because he went toe-to-to with the powerhouse that is Bayern Munich and won back -to-back titles and got Dortmund to a Champions League final.  :D
clinical

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 23, 2021, 03:41:18 pm
Best manager of all time. Facts.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
December 23, 2021, 06:00:27 pm
Quote from: clinical on December 23, 2021, 03:41:18 pm
Best manager of all time. Facts.

Only one fact, really...
Thepooloflife

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 04:11:25 pm
Wonderful letter to supporters today from Jurgen.........such a wonderful human being.
On Axis

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 04:14:21 pm
Here is his Christmas message: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2JdSDiloJc

We are blessed.
ABZ Rover

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 04:20:07 pm
Merry Christmas Boss!
HarryLabrador

  went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 04:40:54 pm
Thank you so much Jürgen. You are so LIVERPOOL! Merry Christmas. Once again, thank you.
LiamG

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 05:03:19 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 04:11:25 pm
Wonderful letter to supporters today from Jurgen.........such a wonderful human being.

is that you Brendan?
Thepooloflife

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 06:05:18 pm
Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 06:39:00 pm
Quote from: On Axis on Today at 04:14:21 pm
Here is his Christmas message: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2JdSDiloJc

We are blessed.

Kloppo is always so willing to burst into song  ;D


And the letter, which is different to the above vid:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopps-christmas-letter-liverpool-supporters

As always, I want to wish Liverpool supporters around the world a very happy and peaceful Christmas  and I hope that wherever in the world you are reading these words, you and your loved ones are safe and healthy.

One year ago when I wrote this letter, I spoke about the impact the pandemic had on all of our lives, both as professionals but more importantly as human beings. Twelve months later, it continues to have a huge effect on us all, but we should also recognise that lots of positive steps have been taken in 2021 towards what we hope will be a brighter future for everyone.

Again, this last year has taught us the greatest lesson possible about the things that matter most in life and how important it is to be grateful for them.

As I write today, we are again gripped by the latest wave of the pandemic and nobody can predict what will happen in the coming weeks, months or even days, but one thing is clear for me  were stronger if we face it together.

I have gone on record many times about my respect, admiration and gratitude for the frontline workers here in the UK and all over the world who have put us first before their own health and safety.

These guys are the real heroes and even though we are now into the 21st month of the pandemic, we must never forget what they have done  and what they continue to do  for you, me and everybody else.

Unfortunately, it is a fact there will be some reading these words who have lost someone due to the pandemic in the last year. Whether you are part of the Liverpool family or a supporter or another club  or even if youre not a football follower  you are in our thoughts and prayers.

Of course, today and every day our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives at Hillsborough and the survivors. You are our daily inspiration because of the courage, strength and resilience you have shown.

Sadly, during 2021 we lost Andrew Stanley Devine who became the 97th supporter to die as a result of Hillsborough. As I mentioned at the time when he passed away, I did not know him well but I had the absolute privilege of meeting him on a few occasions when he came to Melwood for a visit and to Anfield for games. Andrew definitely made a lasting impact upon us for his incredible courage and fight.

It was an honour for me to spend some time with him and he, his family and his friends are in my thoughts today, 100 per cent.

Unfortunately, some other members of the Liverpool FC family have also left us during the last year and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Ian St John, Roger Hunt, Ray Kennedy, Louis Bimpson, Tommy Leishman and Phil Chisnall, as well as Gerry Marsden.

As a group of players and staff, we also had our own personal difficult moments away from football. Some of them you may know, others you will not, but in these tough times we showed what a close group we are.

As always in life, together stronger.

I see that in the work thats done via the LFC Foundation, Red Neighbours and the various programmes to help the local community around Liverpool. I see it in the unbelievable work Fans Supporting Foodbanks does  wow, my respect for what you guys do is the highest it could possibly be.

Similarly, I would like to have a word on Alder Hey. Sadly, for the second year running we could not visit, but again we were able to try to bring some joy to some poorly children via video calls. I send a big hug and all my love to the patients and their families, as well as the world-class staff who work there.

On the pitch, it is true there were parts of 2021 that were very difficult for football reasons, particularly in the first few months of the year. We had more than our fair share of long-term injuries and we struggled for consistency and form.

But I have to say once again, the way the boys pulled it together and went 10 games unbeaten to take us back into the Champions League remains one of my absolute proudest moments as a manager.

There is a photo stuck in my mind of the final day of last season. It was taken after the game and we had 10,000 supporters back at Anfield. It shows Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams applauding the fans in front of the Kop, both of them with bruises and cuts to their faces.

For me, that image captured best what those boys achieved. We showed a real Liverpool spirit and, honestly, I could not be any more proud.

Of course, this season, the boys are flying once again and showing everybody why I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to call myself their manager. Working with them every day is a pleasure.

The same goes for the staff here at the AXA Training Centre. Really, the commitment and sacrifices they make to try to do their absolute maximum for Liverpool FC is absolutely remarkable. They all work together, each contributing in their own areas, with one common goal: to make us the best we can be. I love it.

Id also like to say thanks and show appreciation for the many other LFC staff who work so hard each and every day for this club across the different sites. The success of the team isnt just about what happens in Kirkby, you make a contribution towards it too. Thank you from us all.

And lastly, my thanks goes to our incredible supporters. Having you back inside a full Anfield is without any question the absolute highlight of my year.

After the game with Leicester the other night, I gave an interview in which I said how much I loved being a part of this incredible club because of how special it is, because of how much we all mean to each other. Really, I meant every word  and perhaps if I was a native English speaker, I could have said it better.

But one of the main reasons that makes this club so special, so different, is you. We saw the impact of not having you inside Anfield or with us at away games or in Europe and we felt it. Believe me, we all felt it.

Wednesday nights game was the perfect example of the power of Anfield, why it must be a place every opponent hates to play. Without your support, the boys comeback would have been much more difficult. But we did it and we did it together.

As I mentioned earlier, nobody knows what the immediate future will bring, but I can promise you that we never have, and never will, take having a full Anfield for granted.

From the bottom of my heart and all of my players and staff, thank you for your commitment, sacrifice, support, love and patience over the last 12 months.

I am excited about what the next 12 months will hold for us as a collective and with you behind this group of players. I have complete confidence we will have many memorable occasions and more success together.

Each and every day I get to look these boys in the eyes, I get to see their talent and desire in training. I know they have absolute fire inside them to create more special memories with you.

Id like to finish off where I started. We are living in historical times because of this pandemic and I am sure many of you reading this are in a similar position to me in that the events of the last nearly two years have made absolutely clear what is really important in life.

Recently, I saw a remarkable video from the club regarding a young man named Ethan, who donated bone marrow to help save the life of a girl named Libbie. Really, if you have not seen this video, watch it now. I am not ashamed to say it made me emotional.

But the reason I mention this is because it showed what we can achieve together. How being there for someone else can be the most important thing you ever do.

So today, my team talk for you is this: show those you love and care about what they mean to you, enjoy your time with them because its precious, reach out to those who you cant be with in person using the technology we have and take a moment to remember those whove sadly left us.

However you choose to mark today, however you choose to celebrate, I wish you and your families health, happiness, peace and love.

All my love,

Jürgen
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Daniel Cabbaggio The Irish Singer @ xmas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 07:39:15 pm
What a fucking great man he is
SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 08:52:10 pm
wow.
